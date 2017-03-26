New Land Rover BAR Kit just in

Please select your home edition
Flying into the weekend with Land Rover BAR!
Action from the British America's Cup Team in Bermuda WARNING: The following video contains scenes that may contain increased heart rate. British America's Cup Team Land Rover BAR flying into the weekend! Posted on 24 Mar Get to know Iain Murray and the ACRM
Regatta Director of the 35th America's Cup Intense competition is right at the heart of the America's Cup. Throughout its 166 year history the rivalries between owners, skippers, crews, yacht clubs, fans and nations have been some of the most intriguing facets of the competition. Posted on 23 Mar Henri Lloyd Cool Breeze Jacket
Introduced to the Breeze collection for 2017 The Henri Lloyd Breeze concept is stunningly simple – when the weather dictates that you don't need traditional foul weather gear but you need to stay dry and protected from the wind and spray – this is the answer. Posted on 22 Mar Nautical Inspired Basics at Henri Lloyd
Connected to the sea since 1963 Henri Lloyd's connection to the sea started with the first sailing jacket designed by Mr Henri back in 1963. Today Henri Lloyd's heritage runs through the collections, woven into a modern capsule of pieces. Posted on 18 Mar Conquer Cancer Foundation announced
As 'Official Cancer Charity' of the 35th America's Cup Just over two months away from the start of the 35th America's Cup, the America's Cup has announced that the Conquer Cancer Foundation is the "Official Cancer Charity" partner of the event. Posted on 17 Mar Ben Ainslie on progress so far
In 'Rita' - the America's Cup Class boat Land Rover BAR skipper Sir Ben Ainslie updates us on how training has been going in the month since launching 'Rita', the boat they will race in the 35th America's Cup. Posted on 7 Mar Bermudan Opening Ceremony
To open the 35th America's Cup Organisers of the 35th America's Cup in Bermuda have announced an exciting and action packed opening program in the America's Cup Village on Friday 26th May. Posted on 5 Mar Taking the BT Virtual Chase Boat to Bermuda
Successful mixes of technology and sustainability One of the team's most successful mixes of technology and sustainability has been the BT Virtual Chase Boat. The concept was simple enough; transmit sufficient data, HD video, images and audio from the boat directly ashore to the control room... Posted on 2 Mar Henri Lloyd: The Sunday Journal
Land Rover BAR merchandise back in stock Land Rover BAR merchandise back in stock as the team train on R1 in Bermuda. Posted on 26 Feb SoftBank Team Japan launch ACC boat
Aiming to become first Japanese team to win the trophy A historic day today at the Dockyards in Bermuda as SoftBank Team Japan unveiled their brand new America's Cup Class race yacht, Hikari, the next-generation boat designed to win the first ever America's Cup for a Japanese flagged challenger. Posted on 26 Feb

Burghfield SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Burghfield SC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Merlin Rocket Open Meeting for Merlin Rocket
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Hadron Open Meeting for Hadron
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Mid Warwickshire YC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Mid Warwickshire YC- 1 Apr Waveney & Oulton Broad YC Squib Broadland regatta for Squib
Waveney & Oulton Broad YC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr Hayling Island SC 420 Selector for 420
Hayling Island SC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 2 Apr Lymington Town SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Lymington Town SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Middle Nene SC Enterprise Open Meeting for Enterprise
Middle Nene SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Bewl Sailing Association Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Bewl Sailing Association- 8 Apr to 9 Apr
