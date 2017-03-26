New Land Rover BAR Kit just in

Follow us wherever you are

Support in style in the Replica Tech jacket. Fully seam taped and 100% waterproof this piece pairs fabric technology with stylish outfitting.

The brand new Race to Bermuda merchandise collection has landed. Perfect for supporting Sir Ben Ainslie and his team Land Rover BAR during the 35th America's Cup, taking place this Summer in Bermuda.

Flying into the weekend with Land Rover BAR!

Action from the British America's Cup Team in Bermuda WARNING: The following video contains scenes that may contain increased heart rate. British America's Cup Team Land Rover BAR flying into the weekend!

Get to know Iain Murray and the ACRM

Regatta Director of the 35th America's Cup Intense competition is right at the heart of the America's Cup. Throughout its 166 year history the rivalries between owners, skippers, crews, yacht clubs, fans and nations have been some of the most intriguing facets of the competition.

Henri Lloyd Cool Breeze Jacket

Introduced to the Breeze collection for 2017 The Henri Lloyd Breeze concept is stunningly simple – when the weather dictates that you don't need traditional foul weather gear but you need to stay dry and protected from the wind and spray – this is the answer.

Nautical Inspired Basics at Henri Lloyd

Connected to the sea since 1963 Henri Lloyd's connection to the sea started with the first sailing jacket designed by Mr Henri back in 1963. Today Henri Lloyd's heritage runs through the collections, woven into a modern capsule of pieces.

Conquer Cancer Foundation announced

As 'Official Cancer Charity' of the 35th America's Cup Just over two months away from the start of the 35th America's Cup, the America's Cup has announced that the Conquer Cancer Foundation is the "Official Cancer Charity" partner of the event.

Ben Ainslie on progress so far

In 'Rita' - the America's Cup Class boat Land Rover BAR skipper Sir Ben Ainslie updates us on how training has been going in the month since launching 'Rita', the boat they will race in the 35th America's Cup.

Bermudan Opening Ceremony

To open the 35th America's Cup Organisers of the 35th America's Cup in Bermuda have announced an exciting and action packed opening program in the America's Cup Village on Friday 26th May.

Taking the BT Virtual Chase Boat to Bermuda

Successful mixes of technology and sustainability One of the team's most successful mixes of technology and sustainability has been the BT Virtual Chase Boat. The concept was simple enough; transmit sufficient data, HD video, images and audio from the boat directly ashore to the control room...

Henri Lloyd: The Sunday Journal

Land Rover BAR merchandise back in stock Land Rover BAR merchandise back in stock as the team train on R1 in Bermuda.