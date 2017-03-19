Volvo GJW Direct Topper National Series 3 at Carsington Sailing Club
by Chris Woodard today at 9:17 am
18-19 March 2017
Volvo GJW Direct Topper National Series 3 at Carsington © Will Willett
For the second National Series event running the weather forecast throughout the week leading up to the event suggested that the wind conditions could be un-sailable on both days. However, as had been shown at Weymouth just three weeks earlier amidst storms Doris and Euan, it takes more than an appalling weather forecast to deter enthusiastic young Topper sailors, and 136 boats arrived at a generally grey and damp Carsington reservoir in the beautiful Peak District.
Fortunately Saturday's weather largely defied the forecast and a full race programme was completed in both the 5.3 and the 4.2 fleets, in conditions that can only be described as "variable"! The wind came and went with the numerous rain squalls, and sailors could be seen full hiking on one leg only to be crouching in the centre of the boat on the next, with challenging wind shifts to match. Such conditions were a great proving ground for many of the sailors to put into practice their new found skills from a full-on winter of Squad coaching.
Sadly Sunday dawned pretty much as forecast, but with the worst of the wind not expected before midday, everyone was rigged and ready on the foreshore by 10.30, in the hope of getting some racing in before the weather deteriorated. The 5.3 fleet launched first, with the 4.2 fleet held ashore, but the wind was building fast and as the leading handful of experienced sailors rounded the first windward mark and powered off down the reach in a plume of spray, there was sheer carnage further down the fleet as 39mph gusts were recorded on the committee boat. Sensibly the race was promptly abandoned on safety grounds, and the fleet sent back in, and the hardworking safety crews set about clearing up, with a steady stream of upturned boats being towed in! With little prospect of the wind abating all further racing was cancelled, allowing an unprecedentedly early prize-giving at 13.00, and home before supper for once!
With 115 boats in the 5.3 fleet the racing was, as usual, sailed in flights. In such variable conditions it was not surprising to see plenty of different race winners, with Brandon Banner, Rachael McCluskey, Ben Willett, Lorcan Knowles, Scott Wilkinson, Harriet Lee and Isabel Wallwork all taking line honours at least once, and helping them all to good overall positions. Brandon Banner took a well earned overall victory, no doubt relieved that the first discard had kicked in allowing him to discard a 29th! Runner up, and first girl, was Rachael McCluskey, with Ben Willett completing the podium, and the next three boats all tied on points. An impressive performance from Leigh and Lowton SC with three boats in the top four – clearly currently a centre of excellence for Topper racing!
In the 21-boat 4.2 fleet the race team had regard to Sunday's adverse forecast and made a great decision to squeeze in a sixth race whilst conditions permitted on Saturday. In this smaller fleet there was, unsurprisingly, more consistency in evidence and, after a double capsize in race 1, Sean Woodard mastered the conditions to win the next five races on the trot, and secure his first National Series victory in convincing style. Ceri Roberts and Ben Purrier completed the podium, and behind them just five points separated the next four boats. Daisy Robinson took first girl in her first ever National Series event.
Many thanks go to Carsington SC for providing a great venue and hosting a welcoming and well run event, the only thing missing was the heat-wave and sunburn that they had laid on at last year's event, but perhaps that was too much to expect in March?! Next stop is the Inland Championships at Grafham Water SC on the weekend of 29th/30th April, - maybe it will be third time lucky this year for ideal sailing conditions and a full two-day programme of racing? Fingers crossed.
Overall Results:
4.2 Fleet
|Overall
|Sail No
|Name
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|Pts
|1st
|44192
|Sean WOODARD
|Waldringfield SC
|‑5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|2nd
|46127
|Ceri ROBERTS
|Llangorse SC
|2
|4
|3
|2
|2
|‑10
|13
|3rd
|46686
|Ben PURRIER
|Parkstone YC
|1
|2
|6
|6
|3
|‑8
|18
|4th
|43183
|Timothy EVANS
|Priory SC
|3
|‑10
|4
|5
|10
|5
|27
|5th
|43147
|Lewis THOMPSON
|Ballyholme YC/Donaghadee SC
|9
|‑11
|9
|3
|5
|3
|29
|6th
|47853
|Daniel PERKINS
|Portsmouth Watersports Centre
|4
|3
|5
|‑14
|12
|6
|30
|7th
|46148
|Archie BURTON
|Beaver SC
|8
|‑14
|2
|4
|6
|11
|31
|8th
|42990
|Henry KOE
|south bank SC
|6
|7
|7
|‑9
|4
|9
|33
|9th
|47654
|James SMAGGASGALE
|HOAC / Queensmead
|‑11
|6
|11
|7
|7
|4
|35
|10th
|47796
|Cameron SWORD
|Papercourt SC
|7
|8
|‑16
|15
|11
|2
|43
|11th
|48066
|Oliver WILCOX
|FOSSC
|‑18
|9
|13
|8
|8
|14
|52
|12th
|45437
|Mark RIPLEY
|Paignton SC
|10
|5
|‑18
|18
|13
|7
|53
|13th
|29048
|Andrew SCOTT
|Dale YC
|12
|12
|8
|10
|‑17
|13
|55
|14th
|45178
|George FELLOWS
|Castle Cove SC
|‑19
|18
|12
|12
|9
|16
|67
|15th
|46733
|Daisy ROBINSON
|Fishers Green SC
|15
|‑19
|10
|11
|14
|18
|68
|16th
|46920
|Tara EWBANK
|Stornton Harold SC
|16
|13
|14
|16
|‑18
|15
|74
|17th
|31444
|Ciara WOODARD
|Waldringfield SC
|14
|17
|‑19
|13
|16
|17
|77
|18th
|45770
|Bjorn HANDLEY
|Queen Mary SC
|13
|15
|17
|20
|(RET)
|DNC
|87
|19th
|44671
|Hector MELLOR
|Carsington SC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|19
|15
|12
|90
|20th
|46227
|Rhys POWELL
|Llandegfedd SC
|17
|20
|15
|17
|(RET)
|DNC
|91
|21st
|43694
|Charlotte COOPER
|West LaNCASHIRE yc
|20
|16
|20
|(DNC)
|DNC
|19
|97
5.3 Fleet
|Pos
|Sail No
|Name
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|Pts
|1st
|47743
|Brandon BANNER
|Leigh & Lowton SC
|1
|‑29
|3
|1
|6
|11
|2nd
|47264
|Rachael MCCLUSKEY
|Leigh and Lowton SC
|2
|2
|8
|1
|‑31
|13
|3rd
|48138
|Ben WILLETT
|Llangorse SC
|‑9
|5
|3
|5
|1
|14
|4th
|48094
|Lorcan KNOWLES
|Leigh & Lowton SC
|1
|8
|5
|(DSQ)
|1
|15
|5th
|47522
|Scott WILKINSON
|Rye Harbour SC
|6
|3
|1
|‑16
|5
|15
|6th
|47808
|Coco BARRETT
|Island Barn Reservoir SC
|8
|‑11
|2
|2
|3
|15
|7th
|46875
|Harriet LEE
|Yorkshire Dales SC
|5
|1
|4
|8
|‑9
|18
|8th
|47303
|Isabel WALLWORK
|Redesmere SC
|14
|1
|1
|3
|‑21
|19
|9th
|47860
|Angus KEMP
|Poole YC
|3
|‑8
|4
|8
|8
|23
|10th
|47641
|Sam JONES
|Hill Head SC
|14
|2
|‑15
|12
|2
|30
|11th
|48139
|Finn ROBARTS
|Fishguard Bay YC
|‑36
|10
|2
|14
|4
|30
|12th
|47791
|Dan MCGAUGHEY
|Donaghadee SC
|9
|‑16
|6
|7
|10
|32
|13th
|47386
|Sonia EVANS
|Priory SC
|5
|14
|‑25
|7
|7
|33
|14th
|47807
|Leo WILKINSON
|Maidenhead SC/DWSC
|10
|‑22
|20
|2
|2
|34
|15th
|47531
|Curtis MCKAY
|HOAC / Queensmead
|13
|7
|‑23
|5
|11
|36
|16th
|47785
|Milly JINKS
|Plymouth Youth Sailing/Saltash SC
|‑17
|9
|9
|6
|12
|36
|17th
|47399
|Tamsyn HILLS
|Saltash SC
|‑19
|12
|10
|4
|13
|39
|18th
|4092
|Rhys CHANDLER
|Club Hwylio Bala SC
|13
|‑26
|9
|3
|16
|41
|19th
|47016
|Samuel SHACKLE
|Broxbourne SC
|4
|‑39
|8
|23
|8
|43
|20th
|47536
|Oliver MILLS
|Pennine SC
|‑20
|5
|12
|9
|19
|45
|21st
|47426
|James DEATON
|IBRSC/RHYC
|15
|4
|24
|‑35
|3
|46
|22nd
|47649
|Finlay SWANTON
|Felpham SC
|4
|‑31
|7
|26
|9
|46
|23rd
|47836
|Finlay TULETT
|Clwb Hwylio Pwllheli SC/Dalgety Bay SC
|7
|6
|7
|28
|‑47
|48
|24th
|47484
|George VINCENT
|Parkstone YC
|3
|24
|‑26
|16
|7
|50
|25th
|45625
|Suzanna HOMER
|Dalgety Bay SC
|17
|‑35
|10
|4
|22
|53
|26th
|47769
|Angus FELLOWS
|YYC/PYS
|20
|7
|17
|9
|‑29
|53
|27th
|47680
|Euan HARRIS
|Deben YC
|‑26
|15
|11
|6
|22
|54
|28th
|47306
|Jake SCOTT
|Dale YC
|‑30
|3
|16
|11
|25
|55
|29th
|47658
|Dan BATTY
|Dorchester SC / Oxford SC
|16
|9
|6
|‑42
|24
|55
|30th
|47657
|David PEATY
|Upton Warren/WSSCA
|2
|27
|(DNC)
|11
|16
|56
|31st
|47257
|William HUDSON
|Newhaven & Seaford
|12
|4
|‑29
|19
|24
|59
|32nd
|45497
|Gemma MCDONNELL
|Hollowell SC
|‑23
|17
|5
|18
|20
|60
|33rd
|48050
|Heloise SHADBOLT
|Warsash SC
|11
|14
|‑25
|21
|14
|60
|34th
|47350
|Liam SCHIESS
|
|‑34
|22
|11
|12
|17
|62
|35th
|47780
|Aaron EVANS
|Silver Wing SC
|10
|‑39
|32
|15
|6
|63
|36th
|47637
|Emma JAMES
|Parkstone YC
|16
|13
|26
|13
|‑38
|68
|37th
|47952
|Catriona WARBURTON
|Loch Venachar SC
|22
|‑37
|21
|21
|5
|69
|38th
|48001
|Alex NOBLE
|Annandale SC
|28
|19
|12
|10
|‑33
|69
|39th
|46772
|Oliver VOWLES
|Llangorse SC
|19
|‑38
|13
|25
|15
|72
|40th
|47777
|Matty COHEN
|FOSSC
|‑41
|23
|17
|14
|20
|74
|41st
|48120
|Aled LLEWELLYN‑JONES
|Saundersfoot SC/Llangorse
|‑33
|24
|19
|15
|18
|76
|42nd
|46387
|Matilda GREGSON
|Starcross YC
|15
|26
|23
|20
|‑30
|84
|43rd
|46770
|William THOMAS
|Notts County SC
|‑40
|20
|30
|33
|4
|87
|44th
|47765
|Marcus HOWARD
|Leigh & Lowton SC/Redesmere SC
|7
|11
|38
|31
|(DNC)
|87
|45th
|47277
|Poppy WRIGHT
|Beaver SC
|‑50
|19
|36
|17
|15
|87
|46th
|47173
|Gregory CORNES
|Aldridge SC
|32
|‑43
|20
|10
|27
|89
|47th
|47801
|Eabha STRONG‑WRIGHT
|Llandegfedd SC
|‑33
|32
|21
|24
|12
|89
|48th
|46610
|Aimee TAYLOR
|Blackwater SC
|6
|31
|29
|24
|‑42
|90
|49th
|46481
|Benjamin JUKES‑BENNETT
|Port Dinorwic SC
|‑43
|25
|27
|27
|11
|90
|50th
|45732
|Ioan DAVIES
|Pembrokeshire YC
|42
|‑50
|13
|13
|23
|91
|51st
|46126
|Charles CLOSE
|Queen Mary SC
|‑43
|28
|18
|31
|14
|91
|52nd
|46919
|Yana SKVORTSOVA
|Datchet Water SC
|‑37
|15
|16
|30
|32
|93
|53rd
|47601
|Jack BURKE
|Yorkshire Dales SC
|26
|20
|18
|29
|‑38
|93
|54th
|47723
|Charlie TURNBULL
|Rutland SC
|‑34
|21
|14
|34
|26
|95
|55th
|47795
|Aimee STEPHENSON
|Llangorse SC
|24
|18
|22
|‑33
|31
|95
|56th
|44902
|Douglas LAMB
|Chester Sailing and Canoeing Club
|32
|25
|‑34
|22
|18
|97
|57th
|47537
|Austin WRIGHT
|Pennine SC
|22
|‑30
|27
|29
|19
|97
|58th
|47126
|Oliver FELLOWS
|Castle Cove SC
|38
|6
|22
|34
|‑40
|100
|59th
|47600
|Oliver BURKE
|Yorkshire Dales SC
|37
|32
|14
|18
|‑43
|101
|60th
|46837
|Joan LAYCOCK
|Poole YC/Spinnaker SC
|42
|17
|19
|27
|‑43
|105
|61st
|46482
|Olivia MCKAY
|Starcross YC
|‑41
|10
|32
|32
|32
|106
|62nd
|44631
|Scarlet DESORGHER
|Notts County SC
|31
|13
|(DNC)
|20
|44
|108
|63rd
|47750
|Maxi TUSTAIN
|IBRSC
|18
|33
|‑43
|36
|21
|108
|64th
|44131
|Niall SCHIESS
|
|28
|‑45
|28
|26
|26
|108
|65th
|45477
|Jacob ATKINS
|Stokes Bay SC
|11
|35
|15
|(DNC)
|48
|109
|66th
|47685
|Samuel BRACKLEY
|Felpham SC
|29
|18
|24
|‑47
|41
|112
|67th
|45735
|Gus MCKENZIE
|Yorkshire Dales SC
|35
|‑49
|37
|32
|10
|114
|68th
|48027
|Thomas WILLIAMSON
|IBRSC
|12
|27
|38
|‑41
|39
|116
|69th
|47461
|William HARRISON
|Marconi SC
|‑45
|34
|31
|37
|17
|119
|70th
|47954
|Josie MEREDITH
|Papercourt SC
|30
|‑36
|31
|23
|35
|119
|71st
|46611
|Miles EVERETT
|Llangorse SC
|27
|‑44
|28
|40
|25
|120
|72nd
|42046
|James DENNY
|st edmundburys sailing and canoing acoci
|‑47
|29
|39
|28
|28
|124
|73rd
|47752
|Cormac O'BRIEN
|IBRSC
|25
|37
|33
|30
|‑42
|125
|74th
|46888
|Daisy DESORGHER
|Notts County SC
|8
|‑40
|40
|38
|40
|126
|75th
|48100
|Jennifer WESLEY
|Loch Venachar SC
|‑39
|33
|36
|25
|33
|127
|76th
|47858
|Gruffydd GREEN
|Cardigan/Teifi Boating Club
|‑51
|28
|34
|17
|49
|128
|77th
|47076
|Daniel NICOLL
|Goring Thames SC
|‑46
|41
|44
|22
|27
|134
|78th
|47636
|Alexander BAIRD
|Sheffield Viking
|‑53
|16
|37
|46
|36
|135
|79th
|44889
|Daniel KEENAN
|Tamworth SC
|35
|38
|‑43
|35
|28
|136
|80th
|47834
|Hamilton ROAF
|Chipstead SC
|27
|30
|‑47
|39
|TAL
|137
|81st
|47101
|Jude SINGLETON
|Hollowell SC
|36
|‑49
|35
|37
|34
|142
|82nd
|44351
|Elinor AIKMAN
|Priory SC & Grafham Water SC
|21
|44
|‑46
|42
|37
|144
|83rd
|48098
|Ethan KNEALE
|Cardiff Bay YC
|40
|‑43
|41
|43
|23
|147
|84th
|47086
|Iwan ROBERTS
|Llangorse SC
|‑44
|36
|44
|38
|29
|147
|85th
|47354
|Catherine ALBONE
|CYC/Milton Keynes SC
|31
|42
|30
|45
|‑46
|148
|86th
|47764
|Kamran EWBANK
|Staunton Harold SC
|29
|21
|(DNC)
|DNC
|35
|149
|87th
|45506
|Annabel TURNBULL
|Rutland SC
|23
|45
|‑53
|44
|37
|149
|88th
|44522
|Ted PEPPER
|Ely SC
|46
|23
|42
|‑52
|41
|152
|89th
|47124
|Georgia PHILLIPS
|Llangorse SC
|‑51
|48
|41
|19
|45
|153
|90th
|47790
|Ben PALING
|Notts County SC
|47
|53
|‑55
|45
|13
|158
|91st
|47762
|Bethan MCROBBIE
|Hykeham SC
|24
|46
|‑47
|43
|47
|160
|92nd
|47488
|Toby PEARCE
|Horning SC/Snowflakes SC
|21
|12
|DNC
|DNC
|(DNC)
|161
|93rd
|47219
|Thomas WILLETT
|Llangorse SC
|25
|34
|39
|DNC
|(DNC)
|162
|94th
|47725
|Maisie BRISTOW
|IBRSC
|38
|47
|33
|‑48
|44
|162
|95th
|48069
|Matthew STUBBINS
|Llandudno SC
|18
|‑56
|52
|46
|51
|167
|96th
|47684
|Molly HINSLIFF‑SMITH
|Notts County SC
|‑52
|48
|45
|40
|34
|167
|97th
|47533
|Eve BHOGAL
|Manor Park SC
|44
|46
|35
|‑52
|45
|170
|98th
|46278
|Lawrence DONNELLY
|Surrey Docks
|‑49
|41
|40
|44
|46
|171
|99th
|46192
|Giles GRIFFITH
|Chew Valley Lake SC
|45
|42
|45
|41
|‑49
|173
|100th
|46731
|Max ROBINSON
|Fishers Green SC
|48
|‑55
|42
|36
|50
|176
|101st
|48101
|Felix MCMULLAN
|Hollowell SC
|39
|‑50
|48
|49
|48
|184
|102nd
|45633
|Lloyd TAYLOR
|Blackwater SC
|48
|52
|49
|‑55
|36
|185
|103rd
|47341
|Aidan SKINNER
|PDSC
|‑57
|53
|46
|50
|39
|188
|104th
|47338
|Harry PRESSDEE
|Mumbles YC
|52
|40
|49
|49
|(DNC)
|190
|105th
|47794
|Imogen DAY
|Hollowell SC
|‑53
|51
|50
|39
|53
|193
|106th
|46023
|Noe PECKHAM
|Leigh & Lowton SC/Redesmere SC
|49
|47
|55
|50
|(DNC)
|201
|107th
|47646
|Madeleine VOWLES
|Llangorse SC
|‑55
|55
|48
|48
|50
|201
|108th
|45152
|Kate ROBERTSON
|Swarkestone SC
|50
|51
|54
|47
|(DNC)
|202
|109th
|44484
|Elin JONES
|Gresford SC
|‑56
|56
|52
|51
|51
|210
|110th
|11734
|George SELLWOOD
|Teifi Boating Club
|‑58
|52
|51
|53
|54
|210
|111th
|
|Annabelle PIERCE‑JONES
|PDSC
|‑56
|54
|50
|56
|52
|212
|112th
|47751
|Zoe CHASE
|Mumbles YC
|‑55
|54
|54
|51
|53
|212
|113th
|47085
|Jessica ROBERTS
|Cardiff Bay YC
|54
|‑57
|53
|54
|52
|213
|114th
|46970
|Oliver SMOULT
|Llangorse SC
|54
|58
|51
|DNC
|(DNC)
|227
|115th
|47553
|Christian CHEESLEY
|Llandudno SC (to join)/Rydal Penrhos Sch
|57
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|250
|116th
|47116
|Noah SHERRIFF
|Chew Valley Lake SC
|DNC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|257
|116th
|46974
|George ELLIS‑MILLER
|Norfolk Broads YC
|DNC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|257
|118th
|46215
|Matthew ALRED
|Craven SC
|DNC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|257
|118th
|47825
|Fergus WILSON
|Loch Venachar SC
|DNC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|257
|120th
|47000
|Luc JAMES
|Llangorse SC
|DNC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|257
|120th
|47503
|Samuel CARR
|Loch Venachar SC
|DNC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|257
|120th
|47956
|Anabelle ESQULANT
|Docklands Sailing and Watersports Centre
|DNC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|257
|120th
|45919
|Oliver WILLIAMSON
|IBRSC
|DNC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|257
|124th
|40144
|Alexander PEGG
|Redesmere SC
|DNC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|257
|124th
|46578
|Llion MORRIS
|Llandudno SC
|DNC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|257