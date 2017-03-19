Volvo GJW Direct Topper National Series 3 at Carsington Sailing Club

Volvo GJW Direct Topper National Series 3 at Carsington © Will Willett Volvo GJW Direct Topper National Series 3 at Carsington © Will Willett

by Chris Woodard today at 9:17 am

For the second National Series event running the weather forecast throughout the week leading up to the event suggested that the wind conditions could be un-sailable on both days. However, as had been shown at Weymouth just three weeks earlier amidst storms Doris and Euan, it takes more than an appalling weather forecast to deter enthusiastic young Topper sailors, and 136 boats arrived at a generally grey and damp Carsington reservoir in the beautiful Peak District.

Fortunately Saturday's weather largely defied the forecast and a full race programme was completed in both the 5.3 and the 4.2 fleets, in conditions that can only be described as "variable"! The wind came and went with the numerous rain squalls, and sailors could be seen full hiking on one leg only to be crouching in the centre of the boat on the next, with challenging wind shifts to match. Such conditions were a great proving ground for many of the sailors to put into practice their new found skills from a full-on winter of Squad coaching.

Sadly Sunday dawned pretty much as forecast, but with the worst of the wind not expected before midday, everyone was rigged and ready on the foreshore by 10.30, in the hope of getting some racing in before the weather deteriorated. The 5.3 fleet launched first, with the 4.2 fleet held ashore, but the wind was building fast and as the leading handful of experienced sailors rounded the first windward mark and powered off down the reach in a plume of spray, there was sheer carnage further down the fleet as 39mph gusts were recorded on the committee boat. Sensibly the race was promptly abandoned on safety grounds, and the fleet sent back in, and the hardworking safety crews set about clearing up, with a steady stream of upturned boats being towed in! With little prospect of the wind abating all further racing was cancelled, allowing an unprecedentedly early prize-giving at 13.00, and home before supper for once!

With 115 boats in the 5.3 fleet the racing was, as usual, sailed in flights. In such variable conditions it was not surprising to see plenty of different race winners, with Brandon Banner, Rachael McCluskey, Ben Willett, Lorcan Knowles, Scott Wilkinson, Harriet Lee and Isabel Wallwork all taking line honours at least once, and helping them all to good overall positions. Brandon Banner took a well earned overall victory, no doubt relieved that the first discard had kicked in allowing him to discard a 29th! Runner up, and first girl, was Rachael McCluskey, with Ben Willett completing the podium, and the next three boats all tied on points. An impressive performance from Leigh and Lowton SC with three boats in the top four – clearly currently a centre of excellence for Topper racing!

In the 21-boat 4.2 fleet the race team had regard to Sunday's adverse forecast and made a great decision to squeeze in a sixth race whilst conditions permitted on Saturday. In this smaller fleet there was, unsurprisingly, more consistency in evidence and, after a double capsize in race 1, Sean Woodard mastered the conditions to win the next five races on the trot, and secure his first National Series victory in convincing style. Ceri Roberts and Ben Purrier completed the podium, and behind them just five points separated the next four boats. Daisy Robinson took first girl in her first ever National Series event.

Many thanks go to Carsington SC for providing a great venue and hosting a welcoming and well run event, the only thing missing was the heat-wave and sunburn that they had laid on at last year's event, but perhaps that was too much to expect in March?! Next stop is the Inland Championships at Grafham Water SC on the weekend of 29th/30th April, - maybe it will be third time lucky this year for ideal sailing conditions and a full two-day programme of racing? Fingers crossed.

Overall Results:

4.2 Fleet

Overall Sail No Name Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Pts 1st 44192 Sean WOODARD Waldringfield SC ‑5 1 1 1 1 1 5 2nd 46127 Ceri ROBERTS Llangorse SC 2 4 3 2 2 ‑10 13 3rd 46686 Ben PURRIER Parkstone YC 1 2 6 6 3 ‑8 18 4th 43183 Timothy EVANS Priory SC 3 ‑10 4 5 10 5 27 5th 43147 Lewis THOMPSON Ballyholme YC/Donaghadee SC 9 ‑11 9 3 5 3 29 6th 47853 Daniel PERKINS Portsmouth Watersports Centre 4 3 5 ‑14 12 6 30 7th 46148 Archie BURTON Beaver SC 8 ‑14 2 4 6 11 31 8th 42990 Henry KOE south bank SC 6 7 7 ‑9 4 9 33 9th 47654 James SMAGGASGALE HOAC / Queensmead ‑11 6 11 7 7 4 35 10th 47796 Cameron SWORD Papercourt SC 7 8 ‑16 15 11 2 43 11th 48066 Oliver WILCOX FOSSC ‑18 9 13 8 8 14 52 12th 45437 Mark RIPLEY Paignton SC 10 5 ‑18 18 13 7 53 13th 29048 Andrew SCOTT Dale YC 12 12 8 10 ‑17 13 55 14th 45178 George FELLOWS Castle Cove SC ‑19 18 12 12 9 16 67 15th 46733 Daisy ROBINSON Fishers Green SC 15 ‑19 10 11 14 18 68 16th 46920 Tara EWBANK Stornton Harold SC 16 13 14 16 ‑18 15 74 17th 31444 Ciara WOODARD Waldringfield SC 14 17 ‑19 13 16 17 77 18th 45770 Bjorn HANDLEY Queen Mary SC 13 15 17 20 (RET) DNC 87 19th 44671 Hector MELLOR Carsington SC (DNC) DNC DNC 19 15 12 90 20th 46227 Rhys POWELL Llandegfedd SC 17 20 15 17 (RET) DNC 91 21st 43694 Charlotte COOPER West LaNCASHIRE yc 20 16 20 (DNC) DNC 19 97

5.3 Fleet