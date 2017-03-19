Please select your home edition
Volvo GJW Direct Topper National Series 3 at Carsington Sailing Club

by Chris Woodard today at 9:17 am 18-19 March 2017
Volvo GJW Direct Topper National Series 3 at Carsington © Will Willett

For the second National Series event running the weather forecast throughout the week leading up to the event suggested that the wind conditions could be un-sailable on both days. However, as had been shown at Weymouth just three weeks earlier amidst storms Doris and Euan, it takes more than an appalling weather forecast to deter enthusiastic young Topper sailors, and 136 boats arrived at a generally grey and damp Carsington reservoir in the beautiful Peak District.

Fortunately Saturday's weather largely defied the forecast and a full race programme was completed in both the 5.3 and the 4.2 fleets, in conditions that can only be described as "variable"! The wind came and went with the numerous rain squalls, and sailors could be seen full hiking on one leg only to be crouching in the centre of the boat on the next, with challenging wind shifts to match. Such conditions were a great proving ground for many of the sailors to put into practice their new found skills from a full-on winter of Squad coaching.

Volvo GJW Direct Topper National Series 3 at Carsington - photo © Will Willett
Volvo GJW Direct Topper National Series 3 at Carsington - photo © Will Willett

Sadly Sunday dawned pretty much as forecast, but with the worst of the wind not expected before midday, everyone was rigged and ready on the foreshore by 10.30, in the hope of getting some racing in before the weather deteriorated. The 5.3 fleet launched first, with the 4.2 fleet held ashore, but the wind was building fast and as the leading handful of experienced sailors rounded the first windward mark and powered off down the reach in a plume of spray, there was sheer carnage further down the fleet as 39mph gusts were recorded on the committee boat. Sensibly the race was promptly abandoned on safety grounds, and the fleet sent back in, and the hardworking safety crews set about clearing up, with a steady stream of upturned boats being towed in! With little prospect of the wind abating all further racing was cancelled, allowing an unprecedentedly early prize-giving at 13.00, and home before supper for once!

With 115 boats in the 5.3 fleet the racing was, as usual, sailed in flights. In such variable conditions it was not surprising to see plenty of different race winners, with Brandon Banner, Rachael McCluskey, Ben Willett, Lorcan Knowles, Scott Wilkinson, Harriet Lee and Isabel Wallwork all taking line honours at least once, and helping them all to good overall positions. Brandon Banner took a well earned overall victory, no doubt relieved that the first discard had kicked in allowing him to discard a 29th! Runner up, and first girl, was Rachael McCluskey, with Ben Willett completing the podium, and the next three boats all tied on points. An impressive performance from Leigh and Lowton SC with three boats in the top four – clearly currently a centre of excellence for Topper racing!

Volvo GJW Direct Topper National Series 3 at Carsington - photo © Will Willett
Volvo GJW Direct Topper National Series 3 at Carsington - photo © Will Willett

In the 21-boat 4.2 fleet the race team had regard to Sunday's adverse forecast and made a great decision to squeeze in a sixth race whilst conditions permitted on Saturday. In this smaller fleet there was, unsurprisingly, more consistency in evidence and, after a double capsize in race 1, Sean Woodard mastered the conditions to win the next five races on the trot, and secure his first National Series victory in convincing style. Ceri Roberts and Ben Purrier completed the podium, and behind them just five points separated the next four boats. Daisy Robinson took first girl in her first ever National Series event.

Many thanks go to Carsington SC for providing a great venue and hosting a welcoming and well run event, the only thing missing was the heat-wave and sunburn that they had laid on at last year's event, but perhaps that was too much to expect in March?! Next stop is the Inland Championships at Grafham Water SC on the weekend of 29th/30th April, - maybe it will be third time lucky this year for ideal sailing conditions and a full two-day programme of racing? Fingers crossed.

Overall Results:

4.2 Fleet

OverallSail NoNameClubR1R2R3R4R5R6Pts
1st44192Sean WOODARDWaldringfield SC‑5111115
2nd46127Ceri ROBERTSLlangorse SC24322‑1013
3rd46686Ben PURRIERParkstone YC12663‑818
4th43183Timothy EVANSPriory SC3‑104510527
5th43147Lewis THOMPSONBallyholme YC/Donaghadee SC9‑11935329
6th47853Daniel PERKINSPortsmouth Watersports Centre435‑1412630
7th46148Archie BURTONBeaver SC8‑142461131
8th42990Henry KOEsouth bank SC677‑94933
9th47654James SMAGGASGALEHOAC / Queensmead‑1161177435
10th47796Cameron SWORDPapercourt SC78‑161511243
11th48066Oliver WILCOXFOSSC‑18913881452
12th45437Mark RIPLEYPaignton SC105‑181813753
13th29048Andrew SCOTTDale YC1212810‑171355
14th45178George FELLOWSCastle Cove SC‑1918121291667
15th46733Daisy ROBINSONFishers Green SC15‑191011141868
16th46920Tara EWBANKStornton Harold SC16131416‑181574
17th31444Ciara WOODARDWaldringfield SC1417‑1913161777
18th45770Bjorn HANDLEYQueen Mary SC13151720(RET)DNC87
19th44671Hector MELLORCarsington SC(DNC)DNCDNC19151290
20th46227Rhys POWELLLlandegfedd SC17201517(RET)DNC91
21st43694Charlotte COOPERWest LaNCASHIRE yc201620(DNC)DNC1997

5.3 Fleet

PosSail NoNameClubR1R2R3R4R5Pts
1st47743Brandon BANNERLeigh & Lowton SC1‑2931611
2nd47264Rachael MCCLUSKEYLeigh and Lowton SC2281‑3113
3rd48138Ben WILLETTLlangorse SC‑9535114
4th48094Lorcan KNOWLESLeigh & Lowton SC185(DSQ)115
5th47522Scott WILKINSONRye Harbour SC631‑16515
6th47808Coco BARRETTIsland Barn Reservoir SC8‑1122315
7th46875Harriet LEEYorkshire Dales SC5148‑918
8th47303Isabel WALLWORKRedesmere SC14113‑2119
9th47860Angus KEMPPoole YC3‑848823
10th47641Sam JONESHill Head SC142‑1512230
11th48139Finn ROBARTSFishguard Bay YC‑3610214430
12th47791Dan MCGAUGHEYDonaghadee SC9‑16671032
13th47386Sonia EVANSPriory SC514‑257733
14th47807Leo WILKINSONMaidenhead SC/DWSC10‑22202234
15th47531Curtis MCKAYHOAC / Queensmead137‑2351136
16th47785Milly JINKSPlymouth Youth Sailing/Saltash SC‑179961236
17th47399Tamsyn HILLSSaltash SC‑19121041339
18th4092Rhys CHANDLERClub Hwylio Bala SC13‑26931641
19th47016Samuel SHACKLEBroxbourne SC4‑39823843
20th47536Oliver MILLSPennine SC‑2051291945
21st47426James DEATONIBRSC/RHYC15424‑35346
22nd47649Finlay SWANTONFelpham SC4‑31726946
23rd47836Finlay TULETTClwb Hwylio Pwllheli SC/Dalgety Bay SC76728‑4748
24th47484George VINCENTParkstone YC324‑2616750
25th45625Suzanna HOMERDalgety Bay SC17‑351042253
26th47769Angus FELLOWSYYC/PYS207179‑2953
27th47680Euan HARRISDeben YC‑26151162254
28th47306Jake SCOTTDale YC‑30316112555
29th47658Dan BATTYDorchester SC / Oxford SC1696‑422455
30th47657David PEATYUpton Warren/WSSCA227(DNC)111656
31st47257William HUDSONNewhaven & Seaford124‑29192459
32nd45497Gemma MCDONNELLHollowell SC‑23175182060
33rd48050Heloise SHADBOLTWarsash SC1114‑25211460
34th47350Liam SCHIESS ‑342211121762
35th47780Aaron EVANSSilver Wing SC10‑393215663
36th47637Emma JAMESParkstone YC16132613‑3868
37th47952Catriona WARBURTONLoch Venachar SC22‑372121569
38th48001Alex NOBLEAnnandale SC28191210‑3369
39th46772Oliver VOWLESLlangorse SC19‑3813251572
40th47777Matty COHENFOSSC‑412317142074
41st48120Aled LLEWELLYN‑JONESSaundersfoot SC/Llangorse‑332419151876
42nd46387Matilda GREGSONStarcross YC15262320‑3084
43rd46770William THOMASNotts County SC‑40203033487
44th47765Marcus HOWARDLeigh & Lowton SC/Redesmere SC7113831(DNC)87
45th47277Poppy WRIGHTBeaver SC‑501936171587
46th47173Gregory CORNESAldridge SC32‑4320102789
47th47801Eabha STRONG‑WRIGHTLlandegfedd SC‑333221241289
48th46610Aimee TAYLORBlackwater SC6312924‑4290
49th46481Benjamin JUKES‑BENNETTPort Dinorwic SC‑432527271190
50th45732Ioan DAVIESPembrokeshire YC42‑5013132391
51st46126Charles CLOSEQueen Mary SC‑432818311491
52nd46919Yana SKVORTSOVADatchet Water SC‑371516303293
53rd47601Jack BURKEYorkshire Dales SC26201829‑3893
54th47723Charlie TURNBULLRutland SC‑342114342695
55th47795Aimee STEPHENSONLlangorse SC241822‑333195
56th44902Douglas LAMBChester Sailing and Canoeing Club3225‑34221897
57th47537Austin WRIGHTPennine SC22‑3027291997
58th47126Oliver FELLOWSCastle Cove SC3862234‑40100
59th47600Oliver BURKEYorkshire Dales SC37321418‑43101
60th46837Joan LAYCOCKPoole YC/Spinnaker SC42171927‑43105
61st46482Olivia MCKAYStarcross YC‑4110323232106
62nd44631Scarlet DESORGHERNotts County SC3113(DNC)2044108
63rd47750Maxi TUSTAINIBRSC1833‑433621108
64th44131Niall SCHIESS 28‑45282626108
65th45477Jacob ATKINSStokes Bay SC113515(DNC)48109
66th47685Samuel BRACKLEYFelpham SC291824‑4741112
67th45735Gus MCKENZIEYorkshire Dales SC35‑49373210114
68th48027Thomas WILLIAMSONIBRSC122738‑4139116
69th47461William HARRISONMarconi SC‑4534313717119
70th47954Josie MEREDITHPapercourt SC30‑36312335119
71st46611Miles EVERETTLlangorse SC27‑44284025120
72nd42046James DENNYst edmundburys sailing and canoing acoci‑4729392828124
73rd47752Cormac O'BRIENIBRSC25373330‑42125
74th46888Daisy DESORGHERNotts County SC8‑40403840126
75th48100Jennifer WESLEYLoch Venachar SC‑3933362533127
76th47858Gruffydd GREENCardigan/Teifi Boating Club‑5128341749128
77th47076Daniel NICOLLGoring Thames SC‑4641442227134
78th47636Alexander BAIRDSheffield Viking‑5316374636135
79th44889Daniel KEENANTamworth SC3538‑433528136
80th47834Hamilton ROAFChipstead SC2730‑4739TAL137
81st47101Jude SINGLETONHollowell SC36‑49353734142
82nd44351Elinor AIKMANPriory SC & Grafham Water SC2144‑464237144
83rd48098Ethan KNEALECardiff Bay YC40‑43414323147
84th47086Iwan ROBERTSLlangorse SC‑4436443829147
85th47354Catherine ALBONECYC/Milton Keynes SC31423045‑46148
86th47764Kamran EWBANKStaunton Harold SC2921(DNC)DNC35149
87th45506Annabel TURNBULLRutland SC2345‑534437149
88th44522Ted PEPPEREly SC462342‑5241152
89th47124Georgia PHILLIPSLlangorse SC‑5148411945153
90th47790Ben PALINGNotts County SC4753‑554513158
91st47762Bethan MCROBBIEHykeham SC2446‑474347160
92nd47488Toby PEARCEHorning SC/Snowflakes SC2112DNCDNC(DNC)161
93rd47219Thomas WILLETTLlangorse SC253439DNC(DNC)162
94th47725Maisie BRISTOWIBRSC384733‑4844162
95th48069Matthew STUBBINSLlandudno SC18‑56524651167
96th47684Molly HINSLIFF‑SMITHNotts County SC‑5248454034167
97th47533Eve BHOGALManor Park SC444635‑5245170
98th46278Lawrence DONNELLYSurrey Docks‑4941404446171
99th46192Giles GRIFFITHChew Valley Lake SC45424541‑49173
100th46731Max ROBINSONFishers Green SC48‑55423650176
101st48101Felix MCMULLANHollowell SC39‑50484948184
102nd45633Lloyd TAYLORBlackwater SC485249‑5536185
103rd47341Aidan SKINNERPDSC‑5753465039188
104th47338Harry PRESSDEEMumbles YC52404949(DNC)190
105th47794Imogen DAYHollowell SC‑5351503953193
106th46023Noe PECKHAMLeigh & Lowton SC/Redesmere SC49475550(DNC)201
107th47646Madeleine VOWLESLlangorse SC‑5555484850201
108th45152Kate ROBERTSONSwarkestone SC50515447(DNC)202
109th44484Elin JONESGresford SC‑5656525151210
110th11734George SELLWOODTeifi Boating Club‑5852515354210
111th Annabelle PIERCE‑JONESPDSC‑5654505652212
112th47751Zoe CHASEMumbles YC‑5554545153212
113th47085Jessica ROBERTSCardiff Bay YC54‑57535452213
114th46970Oliver SMOULTLlangorse SC545851DNC(DNC)227
115th47553Christian CHEESLEYLlandudno SC (to join)/Rydal Penrhos Sch57(DNC)DNCDNCDNC250
116th47116Noah SHERRIFFChew Valley Lake SCDNC(DNC)DNCDNCDNC257
116th46974George ELLIS‑MILLERNorfolk Broads YCDNC(DNC)DNCDNCDNC257
118th46215Matthew ALREDCraven SCDNC(DNC)DNCDNCDNC257
118th47825Fergus WILSONLoch Venachar SCDNC(DNC)DNCDNCDNC257
120th47000Luc JAMESLlangorse SCDNC(DNC)DNCDNCDNC257
120th47503Samuel CARRLoch Venachar SCDNC(DNC)DNCDNCDNC257
120th47956Anabelle ESQULANTDocklands Sailing and Watersports CentreDNC(DNC)DNCDNCDNC257
120th45919Oliver WILLIAMSONIBRSCDNC(DNC)DNCDNCDNC257
124th40144Alexander PEGGRedesmere SCDNC(DNC)DNCDNCDNC257
124th46578Llion MORRISLlandudno SCDNC(DNC)DNCDNCDNC257

