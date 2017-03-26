Please select your home edition
Edition
Crewsaver 2015 Lifejackets
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Trident Compass Front Zip Sailing Drysuit
Trident Compass Front Zip Sailing Drysuit

St. Thomas International Regatta 2017 - Day 2

by Carol Bareuther today at 7:12 am 24-26 March 2017

The St. Thomas International Regatta (STIR) proved its reputation as the 'Crown Jewel of Caribbean Yacht Racing' by superbly delivering on its signature mix of round the rocks and round the buoy courses on the event's second day of competition. What's more, 6 to 8 foot seas off the island's east end, gusts blowing to 20 to 25 knots and a mix of rain and sun all added to the fun.

"The windward-leeward courses we had in the morning were hard work," says Phil Blake, who crewed aboard the IC24 Boat Drinks and is the general manager of IGY's Yacht Haven Grande. "This, mixed with the passage race in the afternoon, rounded out a wonderful day of sailing. That's what I love about sailing in the Caribbean. I've raced in regattas and Asia and the Middle East and they have the same look and feel, but we are blessed here with consistent tradewinds."

It was the three W's – windy, wavy and warm – that appealed most to Curtis Florence, the 2009 Canadian Yachting Association's Rolex Sailor of the Year, who handled bow on the C&C 30, Nemesis, one of a four boat first-time one-design class in STIR. Florence, as well as helmsman Trey Sheehan, from Cleveland, OH, are members of Team Hooligan, who race a dozen large regattas annually from Key West to San Francisco, and decided to jump off their usual mix of J/70 and Melges 32 racing to sail the C&C.

"The first time we were on a C&C 30 was Thursday for the Round the Rocks Race," says Sheehan, who flew down to race at the invitation of the owner of the C&C 30 sister ship, Themis. "We got schooled today; the rest of the class beat us pretty well. One-design racing is like hand-to-hand combat. I love it. Especially here in the Caribbean."

Some of the hottest competition today was in CSA Spinnaker 1. Blitz, the King 40, owned and raced by St. Thomas' Peter Corr, continued its reign at the head of the class.

"It was another Black Jack day," says Corr, referring to the 2-1 finish his Aussie crew achieved in the two races yesterday and again today. "Today, we lost one race by 19 seconds. When I saw that, I knew immediately where we lost that time. In the first race, I was trying to cut inside the bottom mark to take breeze away from the Melges 32 (Big Trouble). The idea was to pop his air, go around and get ahead. However, we weren't able to do that and lost speed."

St. Thomas International Regatta day 2 - photo © Ingrid Abery / www.ingridabery.com
St. Thomas International Regatta day 2 - photo © Ingrid Abery / www.ingridabery.com

Bob Hillier, who hails from Lake Geneva, WI, and his J/122 El Ocaso alumni were trying to nip at Blitz's lead today.

"We have a real interesting class," says Hillier, charter manager for Caribbean Yacht Racing Ltd. "Two boats, the Melges 32 and RP 37, plane, we and the King don't and the Andrews 70 is out so far in front we don't see them. What each of us needs to do is sail our boats to their potentials."

Big Trouble, a Melges 32 owned and raced by Chicago, IL's Tom Elsen, rounds out the top three in CSA Spinnaker 1 going into the last day of racing.

"Our day today was great in every way, and sadly in some ways, a repeat of yesterday. That is, we had another first and another last, from the penthouse to the outhouse," says Elsen.

Racing was definitely a treat aboard the Royal Danish Navy training ship, Svanen, which like its sister ship, the Thyra, are competing in STIR's CSA Non-Spinnaker Class as part of the territory's Transfer Centennial Celebration, or 100 years since the U.S. purchased the islands from Denmark. Both ships are 60-foot, 1960's-built, Bermuda rigged yawls.

"To race is a special occasion for us," says Captain Martin Englehardt, "Racing and training don't go hand in hand. Training, which we mainly do, needs to be slow and thorough. In racing, it's all about reacting quickly."

The buoy to buoy part of today's racing proved a physical one for the beach cat class.

"It was all about hoisting, rounding and dousing," says St. Thomas' Teri McKenna, who is crewing for skipper Sandra Tartaglino, on McKenna's Nacra 17, Flight Risk. The two women are first in class with nothing less than bullets so far.

In the Large Offshore Multihull Class, it's the 66' HH Nala, that's leading. Unfortunately, trouble with the traveler aboard Arethusa that will require some in-yard carbon work, has taken the Gunboat 60 owned by Phil Lotz, of Fort Lauderdale, FL, out of play.

Racing continues and concludes on Sunday.

New this year, STIR introduces its daily Beach Party, with beach games, water toys and DJ music, between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. The festive shoreside vibe continues right to the beachfront awards ceremony on Sunday, starting at 6:30 p.m. Afterwards, there's a VI Cultural Celebration.

Party time at the St. Thomas International Regatta - photo © Ingrid Abery / www.ingridabery.com
Party time at the St. Thomas International Regatta - photo © Ingrid Abery / www.ingridabery.com

Back on shore, it was "Party like a sailor" to the music of Spectrum Band.

stthomasinternationalregatta.com

Related Articles

St. Thomas International Regatta day 1
Cat's paw calm to 20+ knots Nearly cat's paw calm in the morning combined with typical Caribbean tradewinds gusting to 20-plus knots in the afternoon provided something for everyone during the first day's racing to the Charlotte Amalie harbour and back. Posted on 25 Mar Round the Rocks Race
St. Thomas International Regatta kicks off tomorrow Twenty-three boats took their start this morning on a 21-nautical mile course that circumnavigated the U.S. Virgin Island of St. John counter clockwise in the Round the Rocks Race. Posted on 24 Mar Transatlantic Race 2019
Start Date Confirmed Sailing's greatest Corinthian challenge has confirmed the start date for its next edition; and this time, every competitor will depart Newport, R.I., on the same day. Posted on 22 Mar RORC Easter Challenge - Free expert coaching
Optimise your time and get set for the season If you want to do better out on the race course, you could buy yourself a newer, more competitive boat. Or sail with a better crew. Or could buy some new sails. Or put in some practice. Posted on 22 Mar St. Thomas International Regatta preview
Racers get ready, regatta ready! An impressive class of five Offshore Catamarans certainly shows that STIR is where the big cats roam. Back for its third year is Fault Tolerant, a Gunboat 60 sailed by Rye, NY-based couple, Robert and Libby Alexander. Posted on 22 Mar Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series day 2
Testing conditions If patience was the key factor in Race 1 then endurance and good waterproofs were the key factors in Race 2 of the Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series on Sunday. Posted on 20 Mar 2016/17 Club Marine Series Day 6
Picturesque conditions on Port Phillip Bay Club Marine Series racing continued yesterday, 18 March, when Sandringham Yacht Club hosted Race Day Six. Completely juxtaposed to the last race day, yesterday's conditions on Port Phillip Bay were picturesque with clear blue skies Posted on 19 Mar Another monster fleet
Set for the 47th Rolex Fastnet Race The world's largest, most prestigious offshore sailing event will take place this summer in the UK with the 47th running of the Rolex Fastnet Race. Posted on 15 Mar Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series day 1
Crews undeterred by damp conditions Last year the first race of the Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series took place in unseasonably glorious sunshine, but this year (Sunday 12 March) entrants were faced with drizzle, mist and light winds. Posted on 13 Mar Fever-Tree sponsor Antigua Sailing Week
The world's leading premium mixer brand Antigua Sailing Week has added Fever-Tree, the world's leading premium mixer brand, as a significant sponsor announcing it as the event's official mixer. Posted on 13 Mar

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC RS Feva Spring Championship for RS Feva
Hayling Island SC- 25 Mar to 26 Mar Staunton Harold SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Staunton Harold SC- 25 Mar to 26 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 26 Mar Burghfield SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Burghfield SC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Merlin Rocket Open Meeting for Merlin Rocket
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Hadron Open Meeting for Hadron
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Mid Warwickshire YC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Mid Warwickshire YC- 1 Apr Waveney & Oulton Broad YC Squib Broadland regatta for Squib
Waveney & Oulton Broad YC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr Hayling Island SC 420 Selector for 420
Hayling Island SC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 2 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy