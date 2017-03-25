Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2016
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Offshore Elite Jacket
Henri Lloyd Offshore Elite Jacket
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Match Cup Australia at Royal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club - Overall

by John Roberson today at 6:22 pm 20-25 March 2017

Phil Robertson shows how it's done

New Zealand's Phil Robertson, the reigning world champion, made it look easy as he cruised to a 3–0 victory in the final of the Match Cup Australia, beating local skipper Matt Jerwood.

"It was a very, very good day for us," was Robertson's description of the final. "We always try to learn at all the events, you've got to be taking whatever you can to make any marginal gains, and we managed to make a few and get up to speed."

Talking about the conditions today he said, "today was a bit lighter, which was nice, and very shifty which played into our hands. The boys got the boat going fast, and going the right way, it seems to all fall into place if you can pull those two things off."

The Kiwi put on a master class of match racing, winning all three starts, and only allowed Jerwood to cross in front of him once in the three races.

Matt Jerwood was gracious in defeat, "I'm incredibly proud of the guys, it's always disappointing to lose, but Phil and his team were better than us this week, and we can't wait to sail against him again."

Match Cup Australia final day in Perth - photo © Ian Roman / WMRT
Match Cup Australia final day in Perth - photo © Ian Roman / WMRT

Robertson had progressed to the final by defeating another local skipper, David Gilmour of the host club, Royal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club, 3 – 1 in the semi-finals, definitely finding the lighter breezes to his liking.

Until the final, Matt Jerwood had been the giant slayer of the week, moving smoothly through the opening rounds, until the quarter finals where another Kiwi, Chris Steele pushed him to five races. This seemed to set him up to cruise through the semi-final defeating Torvar Mirsky in three straight races, but the dream run ended in the final.

This was the first event on the 2017 World Match Racing Tour, a seven regatta circuit, which takes in venues in Europe, and the United States before ending in China for the World Championships.

Overall Results:

1. Phil Robertson (NZL), Robertson Racing
2. Matt Jerwood (AUS), Redline Racing
3. Torvar Mirsky (AUS), Mirsky Racing Team
4. David Gilmour (AUS), Team Gilmour
5. Chris Steele (NZL), 36 Below Racing
6. Taylor Canfield (ISV), US One
7. Steve Thomas (AUS), RPM Racing
8. Yann Guichard (FRA), Spindrift Racing
9. Nicklas Dackhammar (SWE), ESSIQ Racing
10. Jonas Warrer (DEN), Warrer Racing
11. Evan Walker (AUS), KA Match
12. Måns Holmberg (SWE), CFA Sports
13. Ian Williams (GBR), GAC Pindar
14. Sam Gilmour (AUS), Neptune Racing
15. Nicolai Sehested (DEN), EWII Racing
16. Pieter-Jan Postma (NED), Sailing Team NL
17. George Anyon (NZL), RNZYS Performance Program
18. Sally Barkow (USA), Team Magenta 32

Related Articles

Match Cup Australia in Perth day 5
Western Australian Bonanza Local skipper Matt Jerwood certainly overplayed the anxiety card on his way to becoming the third Western Australian skipper to make it through to the semi-finals of Match Cup Australia, the first event on the 2017 World Match Racing Tour. Posted on 24 Mar Match Cup Australia in Perth day 4
Mirsky completes the local line-up Royal Perth Yacht Club skipper Torvar Mirsky kept the spectators on the edge of their seats as he came back from 2 – 1 down to defeat Sweden's Nicklas Dackhammar to become the fourth local skipper into the quarter finals of the Match Cup Australia. Posted on 23 Mar Match Cup Australia in Perth day 3
Williams makes shock exit The upsets continue on the third day of the Match Cup Australia, as Ian Williams, who has won the world championship a record six times, is eliminated by local skipper Matt Jerwood. Posted on 22 Mar Match Cup Australia in Perth day 2
Flying Dutchman disposes of Barkow & Anyon Match racing is a cruel sport, there is no second, just winners and losers, and Sally Barkow and George Anyon were reminded of this today in brutal style. Posted on 21 Mar Match Cup Australia in Perth day 1
Taylor Canfield the standout Taylor Canfield and his US One team are the standout performers on the first day of the Match Cup Australia, the first event on the 2017 World Match Racing Tour. Posted on 20 Mar European Match Race Tour Event 2
Bertheau keeps the Yellow Jersey French Skipper Simon Bertheau won the second event of the European Tour in a dramatic final with 3-1 points over Russian Vladimir Liparvski who claimed on the second place in the overall rankings. Posted on 20 Mar Sailing's Match Racing giants arrive in Perth
For the Match Cup Australia The who's who of the match racing sailing world are rocking into Perth for the Match Cup Australia, the first Championship level event on the 2017 World Match Racing Tour. Posted on 19 Mar Countdown to Congressional Cup 2017
The 'granddaddy of match racing events' In 10 days, world class match racing comes to Long Beach, California, with the 53rd running of the Congressional Cup regatta! This World Match Racing Tour championship event brings the top sailing talent from around the globe to the waters of Long Beach. Posted on 19 Mar Perth Match Cup
Steve Thomas makes a clean sweep Steve Thomas and his RPM Racing team have made a clean sweep of the Perth Match Cup, winning every race and confirming his qualification for next week's Match Cup Australia, the first championship level event of the 2017 World Match Racing Tour. Posted on 18 Mar Match Racing World Champion Robertson returns
With Tour Card to defend title Phil Robertson is back for the 2017 World Match Racing Tour season with one goal - to defend his Match Racing World Champion title. Posted on 8 Mar

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC RS Feva Spring Championship for RS Feva
Hayling Island SC- 25 Mar to 26 Mar Staunton Harold SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Staunton Harold SC- 25 Mar to 26 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 26 Mar Burghfield SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Burghfield SC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Merlin Rocket Open Meeting for Merlin Rocket
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Hadron Open Meeting for Hadron
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Mid Warwickshire YC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Mid Warwickshire YC- 1 Apr Waveney & Oulton Broad YC Squib Broadland regatta for Squib
Waveney & Oulton Broad YC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr Hayling Island SC 420 Selector for 420
Hayling Island SC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 2 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy