WARNING: The following video contains scenes that may contain increased heart rate. British America's Cup Team Land Rover BAR flying into the weekend!

Get to know Iain Murray and the ACRM

Regatta Director of the 35th America's Cup Intense competition is right at the heart of the America's Cup. Throughout its 166 year history the rivalries between owners, skippers, crews, yacht clubs, fans and nations have been some of the most intriguing facets of the competition.

Conquer Cancer Foundation announced

As 'Official Cancer Charity' of the 35th America's Cup Just over two months away from the start of the 35th America's Cup, the America's Cup has announced that the Conquer Cancer Foundation is the "Official Cancer Charity" partner of the event.

Crewsaver ErgoFit 50N EX ­Available now!

Advanced safety and performance technology With the America's Cup fast approaching, high performance sailing is on everybody's mind. With this revolution comes a demand for personal safety equipment that can offer the very highest in protection and performance.

Ben Ainslie on progress so far

In 'Rita' - the America's Cup Class boat Land Rover BAR skipper Sir Ben Ainslie updates us on how training has been going in the month since launching 'Rita', the boat they will race in the 35th America's Cup.

Bermudan Opening Ceremony

To open the 35th America's Cup Organisers of the 35th America's Cup in Bermuda have announced an exciting and action packed opening program in the America's Cup Village on Friday 26th May.

Taking the BT Virtual Chase Boat to Bermuda

Successful mixes of technology and sustainability One of the team's most successful mixes of technology and sustainability has been the BT Virtual Chase Boat. The concept was simple enough; transmit sufficient data, HD video, images and audio from the boat directly ashore to the control room...

Land Rover BAR Academy ready for 2017

Team set for the Red Bull Youth America's Cup The Land Rover BAR Academy is ready for a truly massive second year; competing once again in the Extreme Sailing Series, and then facing their biggest challenge yet in the Red Bull Youth America's Cup in Bermuda in June.

Henri Lloyd: The Sunday Journal

Land Rover BAR merchandise back in stock Land Rover BAR merchandise back in stock as the team train on R1 in Bermuda.

SoftBank Team Japan launch ACC boat

Aiming to become first Japanese team to win the trophy A historic day today at the Dockyards in Bermuda as SoftBank Team Japan unveiled their brand new America's Cup Class race yacht, Hikari, the next-generation boat designed to win the first ever America's Cup for a Japanese flagged challenger.