Anode Supplies introduce new offer for RYA members

by Emma Slater today at 5:28 pm 24 March 2017
RYA member reward offers from Anode Supplies © Anode Supplies

RYA member reward partners, Anode Supplies, are extending their RYA member offer to include Boero Mistral Antifouling alongside their range of sacrificial anodes.

Members can now take advantage of a 10% discount on Boero Mistral Antifouling. Available in four standard colours, it has a superior self-polishing coating with excellent proven technically performance in Europe's harshest environments.

RYA members also enjoy up to 20% discount across the Anode Supplies range of over 2000 Sacrificial Anodes.

"We are delighted to be able to bring this new offer to RYA members", commented Martin Tree, from Anode Supplies. "We are also pleased to announce that our range of products has also recently been extended with new variants added and many of the existing products being further reduced in price, making it a fantastic deal for RYA members."

Anode Supplies not only offers customers the ease of purchasing over the internet, but also has a dedicated technical sales team, who will answer all those difficult questions and even take your orders directly.

RYA Pathway, Personal and Associated members receive an exclusive discount of up to 15%, while Accredited members enjoy 20% off their comprehensive range of sacrificial marine Anodes. Visit www.rya.org.uk/go/anodesupplies to find out more.

All members can obtain a 10% discount on Boero antifouling. Visit www.rya.org.uk/go/anodeantifouling to take advantage of this offer.

Love Boating? Then why not join the association that promotes and protects, safe, successful and rewarding British boating. Join today and support the RYA in protecting your boating rights and freedoms. Take advantage of free advice and support on all aspects of your boating, as well as enjoying a range of fantastic personal member offers. Find out more by calling 02380 604 159, email or visit www.rya.org.uk

