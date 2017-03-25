RS Aero Noble Marine UK Spring Championships Preview

Please select your home edition
by RS Aero UK Class Association today at 3:21 pm 25 March 2017
RS Aeros enjoying warmer times at Garda in 2016 © SBG Films

Spring is certainly here with mild temperatures and refreshingly fresh breezes and this Saturday's RS Aero Noble Marine UK Spring Championships is also the final event of the RS Aero UK Winter Series.

The Class are pleased to have the support from top dinghy insurers Noble Marine as event sponsors assisting with a fantastic array of prizes. The RS Aero fleet at Island Barn is blooming and local fleet captain Gareth Griffiths has put up a free Aero for all the advanced online registrations - of the chocolate variety that is!

A good breeze is forecast to stretch legs and blow away any winter cobwebs. With Island Barn Reservoir's elevated position we should have a great blast!

The ten event RS Aero UK Winter Series has covered the country from Yorkshire to Devon and now back to the Southeast. The score sheet remains wide open with a large bubble of RS Aero sailors still able to step onto the final podium. Sailors need their best three results to count out of the ten seasonal events and it is all to play for. One event (at least) of the three counters must be either the Oxford Winter Champs or the Island Barn Spring Champs where, importantly, tie breaks could be won.

So far seventy seven RS Aeros have entered the series including International visitors from France, Italy and Portugal keen to sample the British enthusiasm for mass winter events!

This winter has largely proved to be mild with gentle winds and just a couple of fresh breezes recently at Blithfield and Roadford. With all the RS Aeros scored on one results sheet rig selection has been very mixed with the series' PY scoring allowing versatility of choice for each event providing maximum enjoyment, participation (both starting and finishing races) and ultimately safety.

The Starcross sailors, father and son duo of Greg and Paul Bartlett, are poised for a late charge on the title. Each have a 1, 2 apiece and a top result at the grande finale Spring Champs could propel either of them towards the top of the leader board. The leading club team by a good margin is Burghfield SC packing out the top 5 with their top three in 3,4,5.

16 year old Liam Willis shone at Oxford winning the light wind 47 entry RS Aero UK Winter Championship once the RS Aero results had been split out from each race. He is a growing lad, will he be able to clinch the Double at the Springs in the breeze this weekend? Certainly on to watch at this summer's first RS Aero World Championship at Carnac, France.

At the recent breezy events Matt Thursfield of Midlands club Chelmarsh won the Midlands round at Blithfield in a close tussle from Richard Watsham and Ben Rolfe. Braving Storm Ewan in the far southwest ten RS Aeros Rocketed Round Roadford. Peter Barton overtook Greg Bartlett and Ben Rolfe after a lap to go on to take the Aero win as Ewan started to roar its way up Dartmoor. Nine Aeros took a beasting as the Exmoor Beastie descended on Wimbleball lake recently with Peter 4th overall and Andrew Frost first 5 rig and 1st Youth overall in this winter's Southwest Series.

The Class shall also hold the prize giving for the recent RS Aero UK Winter Championships after racing at Island Barn on Saturday.

Full results of the RS Aero UK Winter Series so far are here.

Ken Fowler and his 900 mile charity epic
RS Aero from Land's End to John O'Groats A special feature interview with Ken Fowler, Vice-Commodore of Highcliffe Sailing Club, who will be sailing from Land's End to John O'Groats in an RS Aero to raise money for Cancer Research UK and Oakhaven Hospice. Posted on 21 Mar RS Aero Worlds to be held at Carnac
Online entry open for July event in France Online entry opened this week for the first RS Aero World Championship, which shall be held at the French seaside resort of Carnac on the Brittany coast from 23rd-28th July 2017. Posted on 9 Mar RS Aero UK Winter Series
Update after 8 events The RS Aero UK Winter Series is entering its final stages and the score sheet remains wide open with a large bubble of RS Aero sailors still able to step onto the final podium. Posted on 3 Mar RS Aero UK Southern Circuit 2017
A new structure and several exciting new venues Building on the past two seasons the 2017 RS Aero UK Southern Circuit will have a new structure and several exciting new venues in 2017. Posted on 2 Mar RS Aeros at the Roadford Rocket
Ten hardy travellers ahead of Storm Ewan Ten hardy RS Aeros were undeterred from travelling by a forecast of 'Lundy... Storm 10 later' as Storm Ewan was due to make landfall on the Cornish coast and threatened to rip up the English peninsula. Posted on 1 Mar RS Aero UK Northern Circuit 2017
Six events starting with the Northern Championships The inaugural RS Aero UK Northern Circuit was launched in 2016 with six events across Northern England from as far north as North Berwick in Scotland to as far south as the Midlands. Posted on 23 Feb RS Aeros at the Frigid Digit Regatta
Sunny and not too cold in Seattle Seattle's Frigid Digit regatta started as the major midwinter Laser event back 1974. This year the event featured Lasers, Opti's and RS Aeros hosted by the Seattle Laser Fleet, Corinthian YC and West Coast Sailing. Posted on 23 Feb RS Aero UK Winter Championships
47 helms battle it out at the Oxford Blue What a weekend! An incredible 47 RS Aeros entered The Oxford Blue which included the 2017 RS Aero UK Winter Championships. We had seen fleets of about 40 at events in the late autumn but we would never have anticipated 47 in February. Posted on 22 Feb RS Aero Lymington Stadium Racing
Sailing in front of the club balcony Following on from a successful pre Christmas race when lack of wind dictated the format of a very short course at the top of the river next to the club pontoon and in front of the club balcony. Posted on 19 Feb RS Aero Florida State Championships
Inaugural event at the US Sailing Center of Martin County The second event in the Florida RS Aero Winter "Series" was the first ever Florida State Championships held February 3-5 at the United States Sailing Center of Martin County located along the Indian River lagoon in Jensen Beach, Florida. Posted on 16 Feb

Island Barn Reservoir SC RS Aero Noble Marine UK Spring Championship for RS Aero
Island Barn Reservoir SC- 25 Mar Burghfield SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Burghfield SC- 1 Apr Lymington Town SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Lymington Town SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Ullswater YC RS Aero Easter Regatta & Training for RS Aero
Ullswater YC- 14 Apr to 17 Apr Broadwater SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Broadwater SC- 23 Apr Reading SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Reading SC- 6 May Yorkshire Dales SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Yorkshire Dales SC- 7 May Downs SC RS Aero Eastern Areas for RS Aero
Downs SC- 21 May Sutton Bingham SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Sutton Bingham SC- 10 Jun Hayling Island SC RS Aero Southern Summer Championship for RS Aero
Hayling Island SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun
