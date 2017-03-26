Gul B14 TT Series kicks off this weekend at Rutland

B14 Gul TT Series 2016 Round 1 at Rutland © Tim Olin / B14 Gul TT Series 2016 Round 1 at Rutland © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk

by Mark Barnes today at 1:27 pm

The GUL B14 TT series kicks off this weekend at Rutland Sailing Club. The forecast is for some sun and NE force 3–4.

This year, as has been publicised on YachtsandYachting.com, the class website and Facebook, the introduction of the Classic B14, which is all pre-Ovington hulls no matter what configuration of rig or racks.

There are prizes for both fleets kindly donated by the class series sponsor GUL. So dig your B14 out of the garage/garden/boat park and make the effort to get to Rutland Water for a great weekend with like minded B14 sailors and get help with setup and a few tips on how to get the best out of the B14.

We'll see you there on Saturday morning.