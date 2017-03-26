Please select your home edition
by Mark Barnes today at 1:27 pm 25-26 March 2017
B14 Gul TT Series 2016 Round 1 at Rutland © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk

The GUL B14 TT series kicks off this weekend at Rutland Sailing Club. The forecast is for some sun and NE force 3–4.

This year, as has been publicised on YachtsandYachting.com, the class website and Facebook, the introduction of the Classic B14, which is all pre-Ovington hulls no matter what configuration of rig or racks.

There are prizes for both fleets kindly donated by the class series sponsor GUL. So dig your B14 out of the garage/garden/boat park and make the effort to get to Rutland Water for a great weekend with like minded B14 sailors and get help with setup and a few tips on how to get the best out of the B14.

We'll see you there on Saturday morning.

B14 class set for the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show
Meet the class members on stand A16 The B14 Class Association will be exhibiting B14 GBR 797 on Stand A16. The B14s will have on show Griptec, a new product to the market for those discerning dinghy owners who would prefer a light none abrasive grip finish to their racing dinghy. Posted on 2 Mar B14 European Class Association Big Hunt
Looking for missing boats! After a successful appeal to track down B14s that might need new owners, the B14 European Class Association is updating the register of all known B14s in Europe. Some have disappeared, maybe into garages, gardens or the backs of dinghy parks. Posted on 24 Feb B14 Class Update 2017
Looking for second hand boats! The European B14 Class Association would like to ask the dinghy sailing world if they can keep an eye out for any B14s they know of that are languishing in dinghy parks, or garages that they are unlikely to be used in the foreseeable future. Posted on 11 Jan Nick Craig to remain at the front with Harken UK
One of Great Britain's best amateur sailors Nick Craig is undoubtedly one of Great Britain's best amateur sailors. He has an unmatched record of consistently being #atthefront of the OK, Enterprise, RS400, Phantom and, more recently, the Merlin Rocket, D-One and B14 classes. Posted on 16 Dec 2016 Gul B14 Inlands at Datchet Water
Ghosting rather flying for Gul TT Series finale The B14 Flying Circus headed to Datchet for the last event in the Gul 2016 TT series. The weekend was to be more about ghosting round the course rather than flying, with lots of rain and some sun on Saturday. Posted on 4 Oct 2016 North Sails One-Design's 90 Days of Savings
The best time to get the fastest sails for the 2017 season North Sails One-Design's 90 Days of Savings has started. Now is the best time to get the fastest sails for the 2017 season, supported by a dedicated team of one-design experts at the lowest prices of the year. Posted on 3 Oct 2016 B14 Worlds at Lake Garda wrap-up video
Great conditions on Lake Garda in June The B14's enjoyed champagne conditions at their 2016 World Championships hosted at Circolo Vela Torbole, Lake Garda. Many of the competitors took out action cameras on their skiffs to produce some unique footage. Posted on 30 Sep 2016 Gul B14 Inlands this weekend
At Datchet Water Sailing Club The B14 fleet head to Datchet Water Sailing Club for the final event in their 2016 TT series. There is still all to play for with little to choose between the top 6. Blink and you will fall off the podium. Posted on 28 Sep 2016 B14 class survey
Aiming to get more on the water at events We would like to see more of you getting on the water to enjoy sailing your B14. It might be that you feel you would benefit from some training or there might be something else we can do to encourage you to attend an open meeting or two? Posted on 24 Sep 2016 Gul B14 UK Nationals at Porthpean overall
Final day showdown for the title Day 3, with 4 x 45 minute races programmed to be sailed between 1030 and 1330, was going to be a bit like shotgun alley sailing. Team Harken (Nick Craig/Toby (Tastic) Lewis) had the advantage over Team GUL/North Sails (Mark Barnes/Charlotte (Char) Jones). Posted on 6 Sep 2016

Island Barn Reservoir SC RS Aero Noble Marine UK Spring Championship for RS Aero
Island Barn Reservoir SC- 25 Mar Hayling Island SC RS Feva Spring Championship for RS Feva
Hayling Island SC- 25 Mar to 26 Mar Shustoke SC Comet Trio and GP14 Open Meeting for Comet Trio and GP14
Shustoke SC- 25 Mar Staunton Harold SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Staunton Harold SC- 25 Mar to 26 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 26 Mar Burghfield SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Burghfield SC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Merlin Rocket Open Meeting for Merlin Rocket
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Hadron Open Meeting for Hadron
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Mid Warwickshire YC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Mid Warwickshire YC- 1 Apr Waveney & Oulton Broad YC Squib Broadland regatta for Squib
Waveney & Oulton Broad YC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr
