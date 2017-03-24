Please select your home edition
Young sisters in Neil Pryde taking the Laser classes by storm

by Marina Johnson today at 2:11 pm 24 March 2017
Matilda Nicholls sailing her Laser Radial in Weymouth © James Tomlinson

Two sisters are taking the Laser 4.7 and Laser Radial classes by storm – with a little help from Neil Pryde Sailing, their official sailing kit supplier.

Neil Pryde Sailing has spotted two young sisters, Matilda and Flo Nicholls, who are powering up the ranks well ahead of their years to take national and international titles in the Laser 4.7 fleet in the last couple of years, and for Matilda, the Laser Radial which she moved into last season.

The girls love the kit. "Neil Pryde Sailing's hiking boots are brilliant for moving around in the Lasers", says Matilda. "The Firewire Long John and Firewire top are also perfectly designed for our sort of sailing."

Matilda (aged 15) and Flo (aged 13) spent their early childhoods in Bermuda where they sailed Optimists, rising to the top of the Bermuda Fleet. Matilda won Bermuda Sailor of the Year aged only 10. Aged 12 she won the Team Winner Lake Garda Regatta and also competed in the Gold Fleet of the European Championships.

Back in the UK Flo, two years younger, gained 1st Girl in her age group at the Optimist British Nationals. Shortly after this both girls moved into the Laser 4.7.

In 2015 Matilda finished top GBR girl at the Laser 4.7 World Championships qualifying for the Gold Fleet. Last year Matilda moved into the Laser Radial, but not before winning the 4.7 European Championships and taking bronze in the Worlds, ranking as 1st Girl in the British Laser 4.7 National Ladder.

Flo, then aged 12, also competed as the youngest sailor at the 4.7 Worlds and gained 2nd Girl at the windy September Winter Squad Trials (Weymouth and Grafham), earning a selection in the Winter Squad. She consistently maintained her position as 2nd GBR Girl at the Laser National Ladder events.

This year 2017, Matilda has her sights on the British Youth Nationals (Hayling Island, April), hoping to qualify for the World Sailing Youth Championships. Flo has qualified for the 4.7 European Championships (Murcia, Spain) and will also attend the World Championships (Nieuwpoort). Both sailors also have the British Laser National Championships (Abersoch, Wales) as a key event.

Neil Pryde Sailing caught up with the sisters for a chat.

NP: Why have you chosen Neil Pryde clothing?

Matilda: We have already worn some of the NP clothing in the past and it was very good – it was tough and wore well.

Flo: A lot of people around us were saying just how good NP gear is and how it lasted much longer than similar brands.

NP: How does Neil Pryde compare to the other similar products on the market?

Both: It definitely has a good reputation based on quality.

NP: What are the most important considerations when choosing the right clothing for sailing?

Matilda: You need to keep warm but at the same time you need to be able to move around easily.

Flo: Being comfortable and having freedom while at the same time as having good protection.

NP: Who got you into sailing?

Matilda: Our dad was our main inspiration and driving force but we also had a wonderful coach, Tom Herbert-Evans, who helped bring our progress on.

NP: Who has been the biggest influence in your sailing career to date?

Both: Bart Simpson!

Matilda: He came to stay with us in Bermuda and had a lot of advice to give us.

Flo: We also saw him when we were competing in Weymouth. He was so helpful, and always had time for us on the dockside, giving us hints and tips.

Matilda: We also closely watch all the top Laser Radial sailors to try to learn from their techniques.

NP: What has been your best moment in sailing so far?

Matilda: Winning the Laser 4.7 European Championships last year (2016) and standing on the stage while the National Anthem was playing.

Flo: There are so many moments that I can't think of a particular one, but a highlight for me was also watching my sister on the stage after her European win.

NP: Do you have a favourite sailing venue?

Both: Lake Garda.

Flo: There is such a mixture of conditions there, light and shifty, and also breezy - and it's a beautiful place.

NP: How do you think you can progress from an international sailor to an Olympic hopeful?

Matilda: We are still young and it is a question of taking one step and one season at a time.

Flo: I'm the youngest sailor in the British Squad so there's a way to go!

NP: What is the goal for 2017?

Matilda: I've got my GCSEs this year so I have to put those first. I'm aiming to get a top 10 position in the Laser 4.7 Worlds in Belgium this year then focus on the Radial Youth Worlds.

Flo: I'm going to spend this year in the 4.7s and continue to improve my performance, then look at moving into the Radials next year.

NP: What are your greatest passions outside of sailing?

Both: We love other school sports, especially hockey and tennis.

Flo: I'm trying to learn Spanish!

Flo and Matilda are wearing the Neil Pryde Woman's Elite Firewire 3mm long john and top, Elite Hike Padz shorts and lycra competition vest. They are also using the Elite Evolution boots, Elite gloves, max-dry visors and Elite high hook vest buoyancy aid. Ashore they will have the stylish Neil Pryde elite Team Pryde hoodie, to warm themselves up after the day on the water.

www.neilprydesailing.com

