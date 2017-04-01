RS600 Series set to start at Bough Beech on 1st April

by Lee Bratley today at 12:55 pm

It's no joke, the first event of this year's RS600 series takes place on Saturday April 1st at Bough Beech SC down in Kent.

It's great news for the fleet after a couple of years without any series of our own proving that the work done over the Winter by our all-new committee is now about to pay off as we head into a new era for these spectacular dinghies.

Sharing the water with the Supernovas and Streakers, racing is scheduled to start at around 11am and sunshine and good breeze currently forecast, this should be a cracking day to dig out your harness and have a blast.

There's plenty of buzz about the RS600s both at the RS Class website as well as our very active Facebook group.

Bough Beech can be found near Edenbridge in Kent.

So, a new chapter in the life of the RS600, sure to be fast, wet fun. Anyone interested in looking over the boat or meeting class members will be welcome to come and say hello and we'll try and answer your questions.

Otherwise, why not just come down and watch these amazing craft in action?