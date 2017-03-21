Please select your home edition
Mustang Tuesday Sailing at Fleetwood Model Yacht Club

by Tony Wilson today at 7:56 pm 21 March 2017

Many will remember I had a couple of visits to Fleetwood's Tuesday RC Mustang sailing yachts last year. Well now I've gone and got myself one. Last Tuesday looked an ideal day to give it a whirl, as I tend to like the windy days.

As I got to the boathouse, there were only a couple of other regular Mustang skippers and Colin, the great chap that organises the bunch. In all his modesty he says he's not in charge, but he does all the collating, printing out of scores, starts and finishes the races. I'd say he does a pretty good job.

This is a no frills, just get on with the races day. No over-complicated rules as most of us don't know our right from our wrong unless it's printed on your wellies.

Simplified racing, ideal for the newcomer, although I'd say these boats are still pretty quick and probably have the edge on speed over the RC Lasers.

Common sense is still in order, but Colin will just start the race and record your place as you finish. The year is split into four, and each quarter consists of eight race days. 12 points for first place, 11 for second and so on. The reason is there's never usually more than 12 sailing in a day.

Jim L. and Peter J., both RC Laser sailors, were also present and I was up against these Mustang old hands. They wiped the floor with me in all 5 races. It was noted that I was taking on quite a bit of water. They all leak a bit, but I probably relieved mine of a bit more than usual - about five pints after the first race.

Maybe after a couple more outings and a bit more time with the craft, then I might be able to reduce the deficit. 3rd place for the day wasn't bad... or was I last.

If anyone would like to have a go and is in the area, drop us a line. You could drop the wife off at FreePort for a spell of shopping and then all are happy.

Rumour is there were only ever 80 or so of these boats made. They are getting pretty old, but held together fine. Sometimes a bit of ingenuity is needed into fabricating some spares etc... so maybe chance to have a go with one and get it marked down on your passport as another craft sailed before they totally disappear.

Fleetwood is the only place they race these, otherwise let us know.

Sailing times 2pm till 4pm, max 5 races, all to count.

