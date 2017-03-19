Please select your home edition
Noble Marine 2012 #2
Finn Travellers' Series at Alton Water Sports Centre

by Simon Percival today at 7:52 pm 18-19 March 2017
Finns at Alton Water © Steven Mitchell

Alton Water sailing club, near Ipswich, welcomed 30 Finn sailors for the first event of the British Finn Association 2017 Travellers' Series.

The first of four scheduled races got underway under a black flag but not before several of the fleet prematurely set off on the four minute gun and although they continued to sail the race they were later BFD'd! 18 knots of breeze at times allowed pumping throughout and Cameron Tweedle took advantage and took the win from Allen Burrell in second and Cy Grisley in third. The race officer Martin Pavey again resorted to a black flag to get the second race underway however this time all the fleet stayed the right side. By this time the breeze was still gusting around 18 knots and as expected shifting across the whole course - real snakes and ladders stuff! Jack Arnell showed solid pace both upwind and down and took the win from John Greenwood followed by the ever present Cy Crisley.

The third race again started under a black flag with the breeze starting to soften in places which required a more subtle form of sailing technique. John greenwood mastered this and took the win from Allen Burrell with Cy Crisley in his accustomed position of third! When the last race of the day and the breeze was down, Didge Everett from Harwich Town had a great start, hitting every shift going on to lead nearly all of the race but was finally caught by Cameron Tweedle, with Jack Arnell taking third.

After a superb days racing it was down to the pub to watch England lift the grand slam, that went well...!

Finns at Alton Water - photo © Steven Mitchell
Finns at Alton Water - photo © Steven Mitchell

Sunday morning came and the breeze was full on – at least 25 knots - easily 30 in shifty the gusts. Some competitors decided to remain on dry land and watch from the safety of the shore. Here they were treated to some real 'crash and burn' sailing! The first two races followed a very similar pattern Cameron Tweedle taking both wins from Simon Percival in second and John Greenwood in third, plenty of the fleet had all been for a swim at this point – invariably after a gybe and had decided enough was enough. The third race was again dominated by Cameron Tweedle who took first place from John Greenwood despite several capsizes with Allen Burrell in third again. Plenty capsized Finns kept the rescue crews busy. The final race was shortened to a two lap sprint much to the delight of the by now tiring fleet. Simon Percival took an opportunity to gybe at the final mark in impressive fashion whilst the leaders Allen Burrell and Cy Crisley tacked safely round, as a result Simon Percival grabbed a deserved win from Allen Burrell and Cy Grisley.

Finns at Alton Water - photo © Steven Mitchell
Finns at Alton Water - photo © Steven Mitchell

Cameron Tweedle won the event from John Greenwood and Simon Percival and thanked the race team for some great racing and the rescue teams for some great rescuing! Alton Water Centre led by Centre Manager Stewart Berry always make the Finn fleet very welcome and were hugely professional and efficient with their organisation. Thanks also to Will Patten for helping set up the event and to Susi Patten for taking the entries and handing out the prizes. A great weekend was had by all, I'm sure the fleet will return if the conditions could be guaranteed!

Overall Results:

PosHelmSail NoClubR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8Pts
1Cameron Tweedle98OXFORD SC/RAFSA1‑871111416
2John Greenwood5WEST KIRBY SC6214332(RET)21
3Simon Percival635CHRISTCHURCH SC‑9456229129
4Grisley69KEYHAVEN YC333511(BFD)6334
5Allen Burrell2TBY262139(BFD)3237
6Simon Moss722KEYHAVEN YC8513‑18865752
7Richard Sharp90BOUGH BEECH41291075(DNF)653
8Kristian Sjoberg201QUEEN MARY SC77(BFD)9644DNF68
9Robert Deaves10WALDRINGFIELD121911819(DNF)8582
10Joe Stocker26STAUNTON HAROLD SC101710‑26101514985
11Iuan Burden750WARSASH SC1320(BFD)71487DNC100
12John Mackie68 598174(BFD)RETDNC105
13Simon Green82DOWNS SC(BFD)1621141816128105
14Kieron Holt33WARSASH SC16152219121013(DNF)107
15James Cole679WARSASH SC111314231313(DNF)RET118
16Will Patten52RHYC(BFD)DSQ161551110DNC119
17Didge Everett691HARWICH TOWN SC1726202169(DNF)DNC121
18Ady Pells728HARWICH TOWN SC(DNC)141521151411DNF121
19Jack Arnell28CHRISTCHURCH SC(BFD)143DNFDNCDNCDNC132
20John Heyes61MENGEHAM RYTHE SC1510612(DNC)DNCDNCDNC136
21Richard Phillips42CHRISTCHURCH SC19272324201715(RET)145
22Jon Tweedle88OXFORD SC/RAFSA(BFD)111211DNCDNCDNCDNC158
23Mark Petty‑Mayor695THORPE BAY YC14211816(DNC)DNCDNCDNC162
24Edward Thorburn595NEWHAVEN & SEAFORD SC(BFD)241722DNC12DNFDNC168
25Jerry Andrews62AWSC(BFD)22DNCDNC177DNCDNC170
26Nick Wheeler70KEYHAVEN/RICKMANSWORTH1825242021(DNF)DNCDNC170
27Paul Brown58NOTTS COUNTY SC20231925(DNC)DNCDNCDNC180
28Howard Sellars777WARSASH SC2218(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNC195
29Paul Smith771WARSASH SC21282627(DNC)DNCDNCDNC195
30Chris Barbary534WARSASH SC(BFD)2925DNFDNCDNCDNCDNC209

