Marine Resources job updates

This week's hot jobs!

Electrical Design Engineer – Contract, Northants - DOE

Fairline Yachts are one of the fastest growing boatbuilders in the UK following their re-birth in 2016! Launching a range of new yachts, alongside two key design and engineering partners, the brand has experienced a fantastic year that has seen...

Mechanical Design Engineer – Contract, Northants - £DOE

Fairline Yachts are one of the fastest growing boatbuilders in the UK following their re-birth in 2016! Launching a range of new yachts, alongside two key design and engineering partners, the brand has experienced a fantastic year that has seen...

LEAN Engineer, South Coast - £13/hr

Due to an interesting new twist to their business, an exciting marine brand are seeking a LEAN qualified individual to join their team, based on the South Coast. With the new venture basing itself around batch production, they have identified...

Joinery Manager, Hampshire - c.£30,000

We're currently seeking a skilled Joinery Manager or Supervisor for a well known marine brand based on the South Coast. With an exciting range of craft, fitted out to a high standard with exceptional joinery, this role is key within...

GRP Finisher – Contract, Hampshire - £15/hr

Due to a busy period in their production cycle, this leisure marine boatbuilder is seeking a pair of skilled GRP finishers to join their team on a 3 month contract. Well known for producing an exceptionally high quality product, the...

Designer / Design Draftsman, £20 - 22,000pa DOE - Romsey, Hampshire, UK

Fish Composites Ltd, a small innovative design office based near Romsey are seeking a junior designer / design draftsman to join their team, the position is available with immediate effect. We offer a friendly and relaxed working environment where...

Site Services Technician, Site Services Technician required for a permanent role in Poole

One of our clients, Sunseeker International, one of the foremost boatbuilders on the Production Yacht market, known for producing a range of craft from 52-155ft, is experiencing excellent growth across the business. They are now looking for an individual on...

Assistant Boat Yard Operator, Assistant Boat Yard Operator for 3 weeks’ contract starting from Monday the 27th of March

We are looking for an immediately available Assistant Boat Yard Operator for 3 weeks’ contract starting from Monday the 27th of March until Friday the 14th of April on a temporary basis covering 2 Boat Yard sites Swanwick and...

Project Co-Ordinator, Devon - £DOE

Are you a fastidiously organised and outgoing individual, keen to take on an exciting and diverse role within an international brand? We're working with a name known throughout the marine industry to secure an individual to work within the design...

Electrician, Luxury Yacht builder requires experienced electricians to join their expanding workforce

One of the longest running luxury yacht builders, based in picturesque Dorset, is currently looking to expand its Production floor workforce. They have identified a number of roles across the company that will require further staffing, with one such role...

Assistant Marina Manager, £27 - £30,000 DOE - Thames, Windsor & Bray

MDL Marinas are partnering with Marine Resources to recruit an Assistant Marina Manager to join an exciting and growing team on the Thames. With prior experience in marinas, you will have a passion for the industry and have a pride in...

Operations Manager – Support, £35 - £45,000 DOE - Hamble, UK

MDL Marinas are partnering with Marine Resources to recruit an Operations Manager in a support position, to join their growing operations team. As Operations Manager - Support, you will support the Director or Operations in managing the day-to day...

Senior Marina Manager, £45 - £55,000 DOE - Thames

MDL Marinas are partnering with Marine Resources to recruit an Senior Marina Manager to oversee business operations in the Thames region. You will be responsible for leading the growth and strategic development of three locations, Penton Hook, Windsor and Bray...

Independent Yacht Broker – French Riviera – Commission Only, Commission Only - 50% - South of France

Independent Yacht Broker required to join a busy brokerage specialising in the sales of luxury yachts and motorboats in the 30' to 70' range. This role is perfect for a current and experienced, independent yacht broker working on a commission...

Buyer, Poole - Up to £30,000

Sunseeker International are market-leaders within the luxury yacht sector in the UK, building their extensive range of motoryachts from their expansive shipyards in Poole and Portland. With an annual turnover that exceeds £250m, the company is in a hugely exciting...

Application Developer – JavaScript, HTML, Sharepoint, C#, SAP environment – Dorset, depending on experience - Poole, Dorset, Bournemouth

IT Application Support / Developer job just released by prestigious end user in the South East, Dorset. Looking for an experienced IT developer with circa 2-3yrs experience developing and administrating SharePoint. The client has a small IT team for it's global footprint, with...

Operations Director, £ negotiable - Europe

Based in Europe this broad-based company has an opening for a highly experienced Operations Director to head up the core yacht management division. Overall responsibility shall be the complete management and direction for a large team of technical, operations, accounting...

Interior CAD Designer, UK - DOE

We're seeking highly skilled Interior CAD Designers with experience working with either luxury or superyacht projects, to join an esteemed brand within the world of interior design. With the world of luxury properties growing at what seems to be an...

Senior CAD Designer, UK - £DOE

We're seeking highly skilled Interior CAD Designers with experience working with either luxury or superyacht projects, to join an esteemed brand within the world of interior design. With the world of luxury properties growing at what seems to be an...

Marine Draughtsman / Designer, £25,000pa - East Wellow, Romsey, UK

Paul Spooner Design Ltd are a small company looking for a draughtsman or naval architect to join their team and work on a variety of projects including classic sailing yachts, superyachts and houseboats. Graduate or recent graduate in Naval...

Yacht Getaways – Skipper & Yacht Host, Excellent competitive salaries + tips + uniform - Coratia, Greece and Italy

Yacht Getaways offers skippered sailing yacht charter across the Mediterranean, with both tailored private charter and cabin bookings for couples and small groups. We have a passion for sailing and delivering the highest standard sailing holidays our guests could imagine....

Outfitting Supervisor – Megayacht, Southern Europe - DOE

Marine Resources have been instructed by a valued client to staff a new build project in Southern Europe, due to start in Late April/Early May. With an illustrious background in Superyacht services and a number of key projects completed to...

Electrical Supervisor – Megayacht, Southern Europe - DOE

Marine Resources have been instructed by a valued client to staff a new build project in Southern Europe, due to start in Late April/Early May. With an illustrious background in Superyacht services and a number of key projects completed to...

Paint & Coatings Inspector, Southern Europe - DOE

Marine Resources have been instructed by a valued client to staff a new build project in Southern Europe, due to start in Late April/Early May. With an illustrious background in Superyacht services and a number of key projects completed to...

Steel & Aluminium Inspector – Megayacht, Southern Europe - DOE

Marine Resources have been instructed by a valued client to staff a new build project in Southern Europe, due to start in Late April/Early May. With an illustrious background in Superyacht services and a number of key projects completed to...

Assistant Project Manager, Southern Europe - DOE

Marine Resources have been instructed by a valued client to staff a new build project in Southern Europe, due to start in Late April/Early May. With an illustrious background in Superyacht services and a number of key projects completed to...

Senior Project Manager, Southern Europe - DOE

Marine Resources have been instructed by a valued client to staff a new build project in Southern Europe, due to start in Late April/Early May. With an illustrious background in Superyacht services and a number of key projects completed to...

Sales Executive / Customer Support, Salary £17,000 - Southampton based

Sales Executive required for a leading UK marine brand name specializing in sailing hardware. Based in their head office, in Southampton, you will be an integral part of an innovative and dynamic sales team. The Sales Executive is primarily...

CAD Designer, South West - £21,000

Have you recently graduated with a degree in Yacht Design or similar and seeking your first professional opportunity? Do you have a strong portfolio of work in either the sailing yacht or motor yacht industries and experience on component development...

Full Time Sales Assistants, £DOE - South Coast, UK

Force 4 Chandlery are looking for 3 full time staff to fulfill specific roles in our Swanwick and Lymington stores. Swanwick store requires: a full time Chandlery Sales Assistant, knowledge of boat maintenance and/or marine electronics would be an...

Designer, £DOE - Hamble, Hampshire UK

Superyacht custom tender builder, based in Hamble requires experienced designer to work within our existing design team. The candidate will ideally have a naval architects degree or qualification in small craft design, as wells as: - Have proficient skill level...

Composite Laminator – Contract, South West - Up to £14/hr DOES

Due to an increase in workload, we're seeking a number of contract Laminators for one of clients in the South West. With a strong customer base, this business offers their expertise to brands requiring additional support with Composite manufacturing within...

Production Manager, £DOE - Cardigan, Wales

Swallow Yachts are looking for a Production Manager to join us in Cardigan, West Wales. The role will involve considerable time on the workshop floor, leading and organising a growing team of boatbuilders (currently 10), producing high spec craft to...

Independent Superyacht Broker – Confidential, Commission Only - 60% - Home Based

Superyacht Broker required to join Super Yacht brokerage house on an independent basis. This role is perfect for current and experienced, independent sales broker working on a commission only basis, interested in making a confidential and discrete move within the...

Head of Design and Naval Architecture – Small Craft, Germany - €65-75,000 + Benefits

An international boatbuilder is seeking a Head of Design and Naval Architecture to join their in-house team. Operating within the small craft sector, supplying a range of custom and production craft to both the HNW leisure and also commercial sectors,...

Assistant Production Manager, UAE - 20,000 AED/Month

The UAE is one of the fastest growing regions when it comes to building Composite craft for both the leisure and defence sectors. With a strong and aggressive growth pattern, this fantastic employer operates within this busy market and seeks...

Area Sales Representative (Field Based), £26k OTE + car, phone, laptop and tablet (Field Based)

Area Sales Rep/Business Development Manager required to join an established distributor of technical products to the marine trade. Supplying market-leading global brands you will assist clients throughout the UK with your technical knowledge and support. Knowledge of sailing across...

Sales Manager – Superyacht Tenders – Europe, £30,000 + Commission - Home Based - Europe

Senior Sales Manager required for a Custom, award winning, Superyacht Tender manufacturer. The company builds Tenders of 8.5m-12m with an award winning hull design and specced out to a high standard. Every boat is unique, custom and able to handle...

Sales Executive, £DOE + benefits - Covering UK / Europe

Seago Yachting specialises in Marine safety products and is the UK distributor for Liros ropes. A working knowledge of the marine industry is essential and a current knowledge of the rope industry would be preferable in the marine, arborist, commercial...

Sprayer Finisher, Sprayer Finisher immediately required for Poole

One of the longest running luxury yacht builders, based in picturesque Dorset, is currently looking to expand its Production floor workforce. They have identified a number of roles across the company that will require further staffing, with one such role...

Junior Broker – Motor Boats – Southampton, UK, £TBD - DOE - basic + commission - South Coast, UK

Junior Boat Sales Executive required to join a renown yacht brokerage dealing with new and used vessels. The company is a well established brokerage/dealership specialising in the sale of motor yachts. The role is a great opportunity to work your...

Composites/CAD Engineer, Devon - Up to £25,000

A market leader in the world of leisure yachting is requiring an additional individual to join its crucial Naval Architecture and Design Team. The Composites/CAD Engineer would be joining this prestigious brand as the continue to grow in a competitve...

Digital Marketing Executive – Part Time, Southampton - Part Time - Competitive Salary

A part-time Digital Marketing Executive is required for this established market leader, specialising in the integration of advanced, technology-based security systems onto superyachts. The successful candidate will oversee the online marketing strategy for the organisation. The role...

Electrical Design Engineer, Northamptonshire - £DOE

Due to a strong level of interest and development of their new range, Fairline Yachts are once again seeking a number of individuals to join their in-house Design Team. With the existing range receiving an overhaul as well as new...

Global Online Marketing Executive, Online Marketing Executive - £35,000 - Hampshire

Our client, the world’s largest marine electronics company is searching for an online marketing executive to drive traffic to all brands and language websites, both direct and via their distributor’s website channels. A strong digital background and acquisition focus is...

Uphosterer, Upholsterer required in Dorset

Sunseeker International are renowned across the world for producing a wide range of powercraft from 52-155ft in length. As the UKs' largest Boatbuilder, they have become a huge employer within the industry, with current employee numbers at their two manufacturing...

Managing Director – Superyachts – UK, Lucrative basic + large bonus & commission - UK

International Brokerage Manager required to join this Superyacht Sales and Charter specialist with multiple offices around the world. This Superyacht Sales and Charter Broker Manager will manage a team of 10-12 Charter Brokers in offices around the globe, both junior...

Night Carpenter, Salary up to 41121 per annum

Sunseeker International is a global manufacturer of luxury motor yachts based on the beautiful south coast of England. Ranging from 48 to 155 feet, all Sunseeker craft are built to an exacting standard of quality and refinement, which has elevated...

Bench Joiner, Bench Joiner required for 3 months contract in Poole

We are looking for a couple of Bench Joiners for a 3 months’ contract immediate start in Poole. The successful candidate will have previous experience in a similar role in building veneered ply furniture from CNC kits (Drawers, Wardrobes, Beds,...

Senior Sales Broker – Motor Yacht – Hong Kong, Approx. 30,000 HKD + Package Incl. Relocation, Visa, Health,

Senior Yacht Broker - The leading dealership with offices across Asia are recruiting for an experienced SENIOR Yacht Broker to take their skills and expertise to Asia and join their high-performing office in Hong Kong. This is a fantastic...

Interior Designer, South Coast - £28-32,000

A long-established Boatbuilder based on the beautiful South Coast is seeking a skilled Interior Designer to join their fantastic design team. Responsible for a range of production craft for the leisure market, they are a skilled team that cover all...

Laminator Resin Infusion, Laminator with resin infusion required for Poole

Are you a Laminator with resin infusion experience? Are you immediately available and looking to work in Poole? Interested in working for Sunseeker International - a global manufacturer of luxury motor yachts based in Dorset? Then get in touch asap...

Carpenter, Carpenters required for day shifts and night shifts in Poole

Sunseeker International is a global manufacturer of luxury motor yachts based on the beautiful south coast of England. Ranging from 48 to 155 feet, all Sunseeker craft are built to an exacting standard of quality and refinement, which has elevated...

CNC Operator, Immediately available CNC operator in Dorset

Sunseeker International is a global manufacturer of luxury motor yachts based on the beautiful south coast of England. Ranging from 48 to 155 feet, all Sunseeker craft are built to an exacting standard of quality and refinement, which has elevated...

Russian Yacht Broker – Luxury Motor Yachts – French Riviera, €25,000 + Commission (Six figures achievable in 4-5 years) - South of France

Yacht Broker, Russian Speaking Relationship Manager required to join one of the global elite in the Boat Sales industry. NB. You MUST have 1+ years experience in Luxury BOAT Sales. You MUST be fluent in Russian and English. Relationship building...

Yacht Broker – Luxury Motor Yachts – Mallorca, £DOE + Uncapped Commission - Mallorca

Yacht Broker required to join a world renowned brokerage opening a new office in Mallorca. This exciting opportunity requires an experienced boat sales executive who with experience selling large, luxury power and sail yachts. The company is an International...

Boat Sales Manager / Brokerage Manager – Luxury Motor Yachts – Spain (East Coast), £DOE + Uncapped Commission - East Coast Spain

Boat Sales Manager / Brokerage Manager required to join a world renowned brokerage opening a new office on the coast of Mainland Spain. This exciting opportunity requires an experienced boat sales manager who is specialising in the sale of large,...

Boat Sales Manager / Brokerage Manager – Luxury Power Boats – Ibiza, £DOE + Uncapped Commission - IBIZA

Boat Sales Manager / Brokerage Manager required to join a world renowned brokerage opening a new office in Ibiza. This exciting opportunity requires an experienced boat sales manager who is specialising in the sale of large, luxury power vessels. ...

Superyacht Marina Management – International, £$€ LUCRATIVE SALARY + BONUS - International APPLY URGENTLY

Marina Management / Marina Operations - Superyacht / Megayacht - International Opportunities I am currently recruiting for a number of International Superyacht Marinas, that require seasoned Marina Operations experts such as Marina Operations Manager and a Marina Manager. REQUIREMENTS: - Ideally...

Design Engineer/Draughtsperson, Hampshire - DOE

We're looking for a passionate, ambitious and driven Design Engineer keen to join a brand that are pushing the envelope of Marine Engineering! As part of company development, this hugely exciting brand are branching out their business to cover high...

Senior Naval Architect/Design Engineer, Hampshire - £DOE

Are you currently working at the forefront of marine design, naval architecture and engineering, but thinking that your career can make that even more advanced step? One of the the most prominent names in high performance and technologically advanced marine...

Marine Engineer, Southampton £25,000 - £29,000

Due to continued expansion, a Hampshire based marine engineering firm require a skilled Marine Engineer to join their team. With a recent expansion to a second premises, this brand is responsible for a range of engineering tasks from basic servicing...

Paint Sprayers and Fairers, Paint Sprayers and Fairers 20000 - 33000 per annum DOE

Sunseeker International is a global manufacturer of luxury motor yachts based on the beautiful south coast of England. Ranging from 48 to 155 feet, all Sunseeker craft are built to an exacting standard of quality and refinement, which has elevated...

GRP Finishers, Salary 28000 - 33000 per annum in Portland Dorset

Sunseeker International is a global manufacturer of luxury motor yachts based on the beautiful south coast of England. Ranging from 48 to 155 feet, all Sunseeker craft are built to an exacting standard of quality and refinement, which has elevated...

Pre preg Laminator, Salary between 28000-33000 based in Portland Dorset

Sunseeker International are one of the foremost boatbuilders on the Production Yacht market. Known for producing a range of craft from 52-155ft, the company is experiencing excellent growth across the business. Alongside the main site in Poole, Sunseeker International also...

Wet lay Laminator, £28072 - £33430 in Portland Dorset

Our Client, Sunseeker International, a global manufacturer of luxury motor yachts based on the beautiful south coast of England are currently recruiting for 8 Laminators on a permanent basis for an immediate start in Portland Dorset. Ranging from 48 to...

Marine Engine Parts Sales Person, Parts person required in Swanwick

-Job involves and requires: *Checking goods in entering them onto a stock control system. *Picking and packing goods for dispatch and arranging delivery. *Processing online web shop orders. *Knowledge of engines and their associated components are required. *Experience...

Skilled Marine Trades, Various UK locations

Are you currently a skilled tradesman within the leisure marine or commercial marine industries, but feel the need for a new and exciting challenge for 2017? The European boatbuilding industry is currently booming, with a number of the larger...

Charter Broker – MYBA Charters – Mediterranean, €30,000 basic + UNCAPPED COMMISSION - MEDITERRANEAN

MYBA experienced Charter Broker required to join a very successful Superyacht Charter Company based in Europe. The ideal candidate is very experienced with 5+ years in the industry. You will be: Familiar with the MYBA Charter process & MYBA rules. Experienced...

CAD/CNC Experienced Carpenter/Joiner, Europe - £17/hr

With extensive expansion and a near full order book for 2017, a leader in the world of external carpentry and teak decking to the superyacht industry is seeking a skilled Carpenter or Joiner who has extensive experience working with CAD...

Brokerage Manager – Used Power & Sail – Solent Area, UK, £28,000 - £35,000 basic + Uncapped Commission - Solent Area, UK

Yacht Broker Manager required to join a well established brokerage with multiple offices in the Solent area, focusing on the sale of Power Boat and Sailing Yachts. The brokerage benefits from a unique exclusivity contract, which aides in the acquisition...

Boat Sales Broker – New & Used Power Boats – South West, £16,000 - £20,000 + Uncapped Commission - South West UK

Boat Sales Executive required to join a well established brokerage come dealership, focusing on the sale of new and used sportsboats. Ideally with a year's experience in boat sales with a passion for boating and strong drive to generate and...

Buyer, Dorset - £30,000

Sunseeker International are market-leaders within the luxury yacht sector in the UK, building their extensive range of motoryachts from their expansive shipyards in Poole and Portland. With an annual turnover that exceeds £250m, the company is in a hugely exciting...

Sales Executive – Motoryachts – South Coast, £TBD - DOE - basic + commission - South Coast, UK

Boat Sales Executive will be required in the new year to join a renown yacht brokerage dealing with new and used vessels. The company is a well established brokerage/dealership specialising in the sale of motor yachts. The role is a...

Composite Structural Design Engineer, Hampshire - £30-40,000

Composites are fast becoming one of the most commonly-used materials for a huge range of different products, from cars to yachts, bridges to buildings. The market as a whole is booming, resulting in huge growth of both new and existing...

Junior Account Manager – Technical Marine Sales, Junior Account Manager - £25,000. Hampshire

Account Manager required. You will be expected to generate income through the existing customer base and be confident selling technical marine products. Responsible for customer service and retention of key clients, you will also provide technical support and identify new...

Senior Account Manager – Marine technical product manufacturer, Senior Account Manager - £40,000 - Hampshire

This is a senior role for an experienced Sales Manager who will be required to generate income through the existing customer base of a well respected manufacturer of technical marine products. The successful candidate will be responsible for customer service...

Junior Charter Broker – French Riviera, £DOE - French Riviera

Junior Charter Broker in the Superyacht sector required to join a renown and established charter brokerage in the French Riviera. We have a number of junior charter broker opportunities available on the South Coast of France. You will have first...

Electrician, Dorset £26,000 - £32,000

One of the longest running luxury yacht builders, based in picturesque Dorset, is currently looking to expand its Production floor workforce. They have identified a number of roles across the company that will require further staffing, with one such role...

Marine Engineer/Technician, £18,000 - £25,000 Swanwick

A very busy Hampshire based marine engineering firm are continuing to grow, and have an immediate requirement for a Marine Engineer/Technician From a leisure background, you will be experienced working with a wide range of inboard and outboard products, from...

Yacht Design Engineer – Asia, Yacht Design Engineer required for exciting new opportunity

One of the most exciting marine brands of recent years is seeking a skilled Design Engineer to join their team, based in the Asia region. Following their recent burst onto the leisure marine market, this fast-moving brand is keen to...

GRP Laminator, Skilled GRP Laminators required for Sunseeker International

Sunseeker International are renowned across the world for producing a wide range of powercraft from 52-155ft in length. As the UKs' largest Boatbuilder, they have become a huge employer within the industry, with current employee numbers at their two manufacturing...

Mechanical Design Engineer, Northants - £DOE

Fairline Yachts are without a doubt the most exciting brand of 2016. Following their relaunch, the brand has announced partnerships with two of the most revered names in the marine sector and a strong business plan that they are confident...

Modeller/Design Engineer, Northants - £DOE

Fairline Yachts are without a doubt the most exciting brand of 2016. Following their relaunch, the brand has announced partnerships with two of the most revered names in the marine sector and a strong business plan that they are confident...

Business Development Agent – Luxury Yacht & Superyacht Sector – USA, $30,000 UNCAPPED & PERFORMANCE RELATED - FLORIDA, USA

Business Development job - Servicing the Superyacht and Luxury Yachting industry - Business Development Agent required to join this successful tech based company with a very interesting USP. The company operates in the luxury yachting and superyacht sector providing a...

Skilled/Semi Skilled GRP Laminators and Finishers, £20,000 - £33,000 Portland, Dorset

Are you an experienced Laminator or keen to work within the world of Boats and/or marine laminating/finishing? We're working with a really exciting client based in the Weymouth/Portland area who are seeking a number of Laminators and Finishers for their...

Senior Instructor, £DOE - Weymouth & Portland, Dorset

We are based within the Weymouth & Portland National Sailing Academy, home of the 2012 Sailing Olympic Games. We are absolutely dedicated to providing the best sailing tuition to our clients. Whether they are beginners, experts, young, old or have...

Technical Sales Executive / Account Manager, Up to £22,000 + OTE (DOE) Plymouth

A technical sales specialist is required for our client, a marine trade distributor, supplying a wide range of technical products to trade and industry professionals alike. The successful candidate will be joining an internal dedicated technical department responsible for selling...

Recruitment Resourcer – Boatbuilding, Hampshire - £25-30,000 OTE

Job Description – Recruitment Resourcer Marine Resources are the leading international leisure industry recruitment consultancy. Following an exceptional year within our boatbuilding team that has seen us gain a number of large key international clients, we are looking to take...

Recruitment Consultant – Design and Naval Architecture, Hampshire - £38-45,000 OTE

Job Description – Recruitment Consultant (Design) Following a year that has seen our company climb from strength to strength and continue to cement our position of market leaders within the leisure marine sector, Marine Resources are seeking an experienced...

Marina Development Consultant, £40-45k Dependant on experience - South Coast

A growing Marina Consultancy are looking for a Marina Development Adviser to join their team on the south coast. You will have a background in the Marine and Marina industry with strong experience in project management and operations management. You...

Marine Superintendent, £TBD

Sunseeker International are looking for a Marine Superintendent to join their boat yard team. As a Master 3,000GRT or higher, you will be experienced in commercial maritime operations and have the relevant seagoing qualifications (STCW ENG1 GMDSS etc.) all valid...

Carpenter, Carpenters required for prestigious boat builder in Plymouth

Experienced carpenters required for a prestigious local company. My client is currently looking for Fit out Carpenters, ideally from a shopfitting background. Candidates must be qualified to NVQ Level 3 or have served an apprenticeship. Significant proven experience (10 years...

Sailing Instructor, £DOE, Weymouth & Portland, Dorset

Sailing Instructor Jobs for the 2017 season at the Andrew Simpson Sailing Centre - Weymouth We are based within the Weymouth & Portland National Sailing Academy, home of the 2012 Sailing Olympic Games. We are absolutely dedicated to...

Electrical Design Engineer, £DOE - Northamptonshire

Due to a strong level of interest and development of their new range, Fairline Yachts are once again seeking a number of individuals to join their in-house Design Team. With the existing range receiving an overhaul as well as new...

Yacht Sales Broker – Sail – Hong Kong, $30,000 - $40,000 + Commission + Package - HONG KONG

Yacht Broker - A Luxury Sailing Yacht Brand in Asia are recruiting for an experienced Yacht Broker to take their skills and expertise to Asia and join their expanding team in Hong Kong. You will become the face of a...

Upholsterer, Dorset - £26,000 - £32,000

Sunseeker International are renowned across the world for producing a wide range of powercraft from 52-155ft in length. As the UKs' largest Boatbuilder, they have become a huge employer within the industry, with current employee numbers at their two manufacturing...

Yacht Broker – International Opportunities, Salary Depends on Experience and Location

International Yacht Broker opportunities for Experienced brokers across Europe, Scandanavia, Middle East, Far East, Asia, Australasia, Spain, Germany, France, Croatia, Greece. Salary Depends on Experience and Location To Apply For more information and to apply please send your CV to...

Charter Broker – Luxury Yachts – London Area, Commission Only (Potential for initial salary until pipeline matures) - UK or Spain

Charter broker opportunity with Luxury Lifestyle Group, with offices near London and in the Balearics. An exciting opportunity has arisen for an experienced charter broker or junior charter broker with 1 year experience to join this exciting, luxury yachting company,...

Sail Maker, Up to £22,000 Dependant on Experience + Overtime - South Coast - England

Sail Maker required to join a well established business renowned for creating some of the world's best sails. The role is based on the South Coast and is open to sail makers of all experiences from Graduate to Senior Sail...

Yacht Sales Broker – Luxury Motor Yachts – South East Asia, DOE - Basic + Commission (High OTE) - South East Asia

Yacht Broker required to join an established brokerage house in the beautiful and affluent regions of South East Asia. A fantastic opportunity has surfaced in South East Asia to be selling high-ticket yachts and motor yachts as part of a...

Nightshift Electrician, Dorset £32,000-£36,000

Sunseeker International are renowned across the world for producing a wide range of powercraft from 52-155ft in length. As the UKs' largest Boatbuilder, they have become a huge employer within the industry, with current employee numbers at their two manufacturing...

Electrician – Luxury Yachts, Dorset - £24,960-33,000

Sunseeker International are renowned across the world for producing a wide range of powercraft from 52-155ft in length. As the UKs' largest Boatbuilder, they have become a huge employer within the industry, with current employee numbers at their two manufacturing...

RYA Cruising Scheme Chief Instructor, £DOE + Allowances + Seasonal Return flight - Dubai, UAE

The person appointed will report to the Principal & hold overall responsibility for the standards of safety, instruction & compliance, including the well being of students & a small team of Cruising Instructors. Dubai has extremely favourable sailing conditions...

Superyacht Sales Broker, £Commission only up to 70%

Superyacht Sales Broker required to join one of the elite brokerage houses. I am keen to speak with highly experienced brokers with a proven database of UHNWIs, specializing with yachts in excess of 30 metres. With a commission only structure...

RECRUITMENT CONSULTANT, £38,000 - £45,000 OTE - Swanwick, Southampton, UK

Elite Maritime Selection has been born from the success of its sister company Marine Resources, specialists in Leisure marine Recruitment. EMS are specialists in the maritime and commercial marine sector, based in Swanwick on the River Hamble, sourcing talent worldwide from Engineers...

Round the world race skippers, £38,000 pa - GOSPORT, UK

Clipper Ventures is looking for 12 outstanding Race Skippers to lead a team of novice sailors in the Clipper Round the World Race. Do you have an RYA or IYT Ocean qualification, a solid background of sailing experience and...