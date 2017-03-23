What's new for 2017 season with Ocean Elements

Ocean Elements Vassiliki © Ocean Elements Ocean Elements Vassiliki © Ocean Elements

by Emma Trueman today at 4:45 pm

This Summer Ocean Elements has a raft of new and exciting sailing and watersports activities at its resorts and hotels in Greece.

Ocean Elements has upgraded its fleet of performance boats with a more structured dinghy racing programme for the Laser and Pico fleet, along with a mixed fleet racing in Porto Heli. Vassiliki and Leda Pelion guests can also expect racing but at a more light-hearted level.

Its RYA tuition is now included in the cost of the holiday offering 3 hours of tuition per day for 5 or 6 days. The RYA tuition can be taken as an RYA course meaning you get to go home with a new and internationally recognised qualification!

The ever-popular Stay and Sail programme will now be operating from Vassiliki. This is the perfect way to combine a beach club holiday at our award winning Surf Hotel in Vassiliki with a second week aboard your own yacht island hopping. Skippers need to have an ICC or Day Skipper certificate or a skipper can be booked at additional cost.

You can also combine beach club and yacht/flotilla charter from Lefkas marina - great for novice and experts alike.

Ocean Elements will be developing its popular dinghy cruising activity at all its centres. Expect to cruise in company with a series of other boats from family "sit inside" cruisers to faster-hiking boats. The fleet might go around an island or cruise to a nearby beach or taverna. You can learn some basic seamanship and navigation principles from our instructors.

Our windsurfing kit has been upgraded and our fleet of performance boats are now available for all guests to use.

Ocean Elements' new Youth Squad has been created to get young watersports enthusiasts dedicated coaching time from OE's own RYA instructors (additional charge applies).

For more details visit www.alpineelements.co.uk/beach-holidays/why-book-early-for-2017.html#new