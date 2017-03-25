Optimum Time Phantom Southern Travellers Round 2 at Island Barn on Saturday

Leeward mark action during the Island Barn Reservoir Phantom open © Jim Champ

by Ivan Walsh today at 3:02 pm

After licking our wounds from the Wimbleball open and Beastie last week we head off to Island Barn SC for the second Phantom open of the new season, for a joint event with our rivals in the Eastern region. This is very central and a good turn out is expected with many coming up from the south west for the challenge. The forecast is looking a bit calmer than last week I'm pleased to say.

The briefing is at 10.30 and first race at 11.00 with 2 races in the morning and 2 races after lunch. The cost is £15 to include post racing cream tea. Full details at www.islandbarn.org.uk