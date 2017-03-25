Optimum Time Phantom Southern Travellers Round 2 at Island Barn on Saturday
by Ivan Walsh today at 3:02 pm
Leeward mark action during the Island Barn Reservoir Phantom open © Jim Champ
After licking our wounds from the Wimbleball open and Beastie last week we head off to Island Barn SC for the second Phantom open of the new season, for a joint event with our rivals in the Eastern region. This is very central and a good turn out is expected with many coming up from the south west for the challenge. The forecast is looking a bit calmer than last week I'm pleased to say.
The briefing is at 10.30 and first race at 11.00 with 2 races in the morning and 2 races after lunch. The cost is £15 to include post racing cream tea. Full details at www.islandbarn.org.uk