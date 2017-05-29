Royal Southampton Yacht Club steps aboard for Southampton Sailing Week

by Laura Downton today at 3:30 pm

The Royal Southampton Yacht Club is throwing its support behind the first ever Southampton Sailing Week (May 24 to 29) as official race organiser.

The club has will provide race organisation expertise during the week including; the essential race set up and logistics, race day communications, including race officers on the water and the hire of the club's motor launch 'The Hound' throughout the three days of yacht race series racing taking place between May 26 and 28.

The skippers' briefing during the evening of May 25 - the prelude to the Southampton Sailing Week Race Series - will be hosted by RSYC in the Ocean Village clubhouse. Brian Hinde - the Club's Commodore, club members and general manager, Donna Redford and her team will have another opportunity to welcome the Skippers and Crews too, when the successful sailing teams return for their awards and prize-giving finale at noon on May 29.

In addition to the club's calendar of social events in May; RSYC Members, their families and friends can participate in a whole host of Southampton Sailing Week activities including; the yacht racing series, the parade of sail to the Hamble River, rowing on the River Test, searching for treasure in a RIB, experiencing the Solent at speed and much more.

RSYC Commodore Brian Hinde said: "It is really exciting to see a new maritime event focusing on Southampton Water and the north Solent area. All the sailing clubs and activity providers that work so hard to allow their Members and clients to get afloat throughout the year will be able to throw open their doors and meet new, local people.

"Whether our visitors are trying sailing and getting out on the water in the hope of starting a new hobby, or simply enjoying some fresh air and a fun experience during the Bank Holiday weekend, the opportunity for us all to connect with our community is a very positive step indeed.

"Establishing an event like Southampton Sailing Week demands a vision, a huge amount of enthusiasm and many hard-working supporters behind the scenes. We offer Chris Rees and his organising team our very best wishes for a successful 2017 and look forward to welcoming lots of new faces to the Royal Southampton Yacht Club throughout the event!"

For more details visit www.southamptonsailingweek.co.uk/events