RC44 Championship Tour heads to Lanzarote for 2017 final

Racing against the lunascape of Lanzaraote in 2013 © Racing against the lunascape of Lanzaraote in 2013 © www.MartinezStudio.es

by RC44 Class Association today at 8:25 pm

The RC44 Class Association has confirmed Arrecife, Lanzarote, as host for the final regatta of the 2017 RC44 Championship Tour in partnership with Calero Marinas.

The Calero Marinas have been a regular winter destination for the RC44 fleet over the years having hosted four regattas and three World Championships between 2010 and 2013.

For 2017 the fleet will return to Europe's southern shores from the 23 – 26 November with racing hosted from the new facility, Marina Lanzarote, in Arrecife. Managing Director José Juan Calero commented: "We are delighted to welcome the RC44 fleet back to Lanzarote. The Canarian and local Lanzarote government have of course played an important role in supporting a culture of top level professional sport in local island waters which are now recognised as some of the best racing grounds in the world - in large part thanks to the RC44 events."

Hosted in Arrecife, the vibrant heart of the Island, the 2017 RC44 Championship Tour final will be a highlight on Lanzarote's winter events calendar. With the RC44's technical area hosted in the Calero Marinas Shipyard, the race village organised in the marina's busy Plaza de Naos and a race course set against the lunascape of Lanzarote in challenging Atlantic waters.

Having competed with the RC44 fleet for four seasons, José Juan knows just how exciting the racing can be: "My experience of sailing with these guys was completely exhilarating. This coming Autumn will be a thrilling time for Lanzarote, and we look forward to welcoming back a lot of old friends and watching some spectacular action out on the water."

The 2017 RC44 Championship Tour kicks off next month in Spain with the RC44 Sotogrande Cup, 27 - 30 April, followed by regattas in Porto Cervo (Italy), Marstrand (Sweden) and Cascais (Portugal) before the grand finale in Lanzarote in November.