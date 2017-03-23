OK Dinghy World Ranking List March 2017 - No change at top

Please select your home edition
by Robert Deaves, OKDIA today at 11:03 am 23 March 2017
Bo Petersen (DEN) continues to lead the OK Dinghy World Ranking List © Robert Deaves

For the first time in the history of the OK Dinghy World Ranking List, not only are the top 3 three unchanged, but the entire top 20 of the March 2017 release are unchanged from the previous release. European Champion, Bo Petersen (DEN) continues to lead from Thomas Hansson-Mild (SWE) and Greg Wilcox (NZL).

The only events since the October release have been the national titles in New Zealand and Australia.

At the New Zealand Nationals in January at Worser Bay in Wellington, Ben Morrison (above) won from Luke O’Connell and Steve McDowell. McDowell got his revenge later, winning the North Island Championships in Turangi in February.

Mark Jackson won his sixth Australian national title at Drummoyne Sailing Club in Sydney Harbour in January from Mark Skelton and Peter Horne.

Excluding Wilcox, who resides in Germany, Jackson is the highest ranked sailor from down under in 13th place, while O’Connell makes a jump from 99th to 60th. Big changes in the rankings are expected after the May World Championship in Barbados, where large Australian and New Zealand teams have entered.

At the class begins its 60th anniversary year, the ranking list has also exceeded 500 entries for the first time.

The next ranking list release will be just before the European Championship in Faaborg, Demark and just after Warnemunde Woche.

OK Dinghy World Rankings: (top twenty, the full ranking list can be found here)

PosHelmCountrySail NoPtsNo. of Events
1Bo PetersenDEN14311046613
2Thomas Hanson‑MildSWE1001021.7710
3Greg WilcoxNZL544985.714
4Charlie CumbleyGBR217398588
5Stefan MyralfDEN6972.4110
6Richard BurtonGBR2183951.138
7Martin von ZimmermannGER693908.2914
8Pawel PawlaczykPOL14898.229
9David BourneGBR17874.868
10Tomasz GajPOL1866.19
11Andre BudzienGER792863.199
12Jim HuntGBR1856.137
13Mark JacksonAUS735817.517
14Jorgen SvendsenDEN3810.228
15Bo Reker AndersenDEN1801.2916
16Mats CaapSWE2797798.785
17Henrik Kofoed LarsenDEN1397784.639
18Jonas BorjessonSWE2809779.949
19Andreas PichGER797763.5714
20Robert DeavesGBR2156750.838

