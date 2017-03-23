OK Dinghy World Ranking List March 2017 - No change at top

by Robert Deaves, OKDIA today at 11:03 am

For the first time in the history of the OK Dinghy World Ranking List, not only are the top 3 three unchanged, but the entire top 20 of the March 2017 release are unchanged from the previous release. European Champion, Bo Petersen (DEN) continues to lead from Thomas Hansson-Mild (SWE) and Greg Wilcox (NZL).

The only events since the October release have been the national titles in New Zealand and Australia.

At the New Zealand Nationals in January at Worser Bay in Wellington, Ben Morrison (above) won from Luke O’Connell and Steve McDowell. McDowell got his revenge later, winning the North Island Championships in Turangi in February.

Mark Jackson won his sixth Australian national title at Drummoyne Sailing Club in Sydney Harbour in January from Mark Skelton and Peter Horne.

Excluding Wilcox, who resides in Germany, Jackson is the highest ranked sailor from down under in 13th place, while O’Connell makes a jump from 99th to 60th. Big changes in the rankings are expected after the May World Championship in Barbados, where large Australian and New Zealand teams have entered.

At the class begins its 60th anniversary year, the ranking list has also exceeded 500 entries for the first time.

The next ranking list release will be just before the European Championship in Faaborg, Demark and just after Warnemunde Woche.

OK Dinghy World Rankings: (top twenty, the full ranking list can be found here)