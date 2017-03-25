Please select your home edition
Edition
Ancasta - May 2016
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Match Cup Australia at Royal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club - Day 4

by John Roberson today at 10:11 am 20-25 March 2017

Royal Perth Yacht Club skipper Torvar Mirsky kept the spectators on the edge of their seats as he came back from 2 – 1 down to defeat Sweden's Nicklas Dackhammar to become the fourth local skipper into the quarter finals of the Match Cup Australia.

Earlier in the day Steve Thomas, also of Royal Perth, had become a giant killer, eliminating Tour Card holder Nicolai Sehested in three straight races, to join yesterday's local qualifiers David Gilmour and Matt Jerwood.

Thomas has seen his confidence grow since sweeping undefeated through last week's qualifier, then continuing his impressive performances this week. Attributing his teams success to on board communications he said, "for us just making sure we have good communication all the time is critical, and you know that when the communication breaks down that's when things go wrong, and were really disciplined on simple things and it's paying off for us."

Match Cup Australia day 4 in Perth - photo © Ian Roman / WMRT
Match Cup Australia day 4 in Perth - photo © Ian Roman / WMRT

Torvar Mirsky showed great composure to turn around a bad situation and come out with the right result, talking about what was going through his mind as he prepared for the deciding heat he said, "We didn't know what to feel, we knew we were sailing well, we know what to do and we just need to put it together.

"Nicklas just took it too us, he schooled us in three starts, and we just fought as hard as we could all the time, I think eventually we broke him and got a couple of good starts, and finally got up on him."

Match Cup Australia day 4 in Perth - photo © Ian Roman / WMRT
Match Cup Australia day 4 in Perth - photo © Ian Roman / WMRT

Also going through to the quarter finals today was reigning world champion Phil Robertson of New Zealand, who was pushed all the way by Sweden's Mans Holmberg.

The two northern hemisphere skippers to make it into the next round are Frenchmand Yann Guichard and Taylor Canfield from the US Virgin Islands.

Conditions on the Swan River today provided challenges in the shifty southerly wind, with gusts causing a few anxious moments, and some opportunities.

Quarter-final Results:

Steve Thomas (AUS) 3 – Nicolai Sehested (DEN) 0
Phil Robertson (NZL) 3 - Mans Holmberg (SWE) 1
Torvar Mirsky (AUS) 3 – Nicklas Dackhammar (SWE) 2

Related Articles

Match Cup Australia in Perth day 3
Williams makes shock exit The upsets continue on the third day of the Match Cup Australia, as Ian Williams, who has won the world championship a record six times, is eliminated by local skipper Matt Jerwood. Posted on 22 Mar Match Cup Australia in Perth day 2
Flying Dutchman disposes of Barkow & Anyon Match racing is a cruel sport, there is no second, just winners and losers, and Sally Barkow and George Anyon were reminded of this today in brutal style. Posted on 21 Mar Match Cup Australia in Perth day 1
Taylor Canfield the standout Taylor Canfield and his US One team are the standout performers on the first day of the Match Cup Australia, the first event on the 2017 World Match Racing Tour. Posted on 20 Mar European Match Race Tour Event 2
Bertheau keeps the Yellow Jersey French Skipper Simon Bertheau won the second event of the European Tour in a dramatic final with 3-1 points over Russian Vladimir Liparvski who claimed on the second place in the overall rankings. Posted on 20 Mar Sailing's Match Racing giants arrive in Perth
For the Match Cup Australia The who's who of the match racing sailing world are rocking into Perth for the Match Cup Australia, the first Championship level event on the 2017 World Match Racing Tour. Posted on 19 Mar Countdown to Congressional Cup 2017
The 'granddaddy of match racing events' In 10 days, world class match racing comes to Long Beach, California, with the 53rd running of the Congressional Cup regatta! This World Match Racing Tour championship event brings the top sailing talent from around the globe to the waters of Long Beach. Posted on 19 Mar Perth Match Cup
Steve Thomas makes a clean sweep Steve Thomas and his RPM Racing team have made a clean sweep of the Perth Match Cup, winning every race and confirming his qualification for next week's Match Cup Australia, the first championship level event of the 2017 World Match Racing Tour. Posted on 18 Mar Match Racing World Champion Robertson returns
With Tour Card to defend title Phil Robertson is back for the 2017 World Match Racing Tour season with one goal - to defend his Match Racing World Champion title. Posted on 8 Mar GKSS to host WMRT Gothenburg Match Cup
World Tour level event to qualify teams Gothenburg is the latest city to add to the growing list of WMRT World Tour level events that qualify teams into Championship level events and earn valuable points on the 2017 WMRT leaderboard. Posted on 5 Mar Monnin returns with 2017 Tour Card
Swiss Match Race Gentleman back for WMRT The 2016 season tested the Albert Riele Swiss Team to the maximum and with mixed results the team found themselves in unfamiliar territory on the WMRT leaderboard. Posted on 26 Feb

Upcoming Events

Island Barn Reservoir SC RS Aero Noble Marine UK Spring Championship for RS Aero
Island Barn Reservoir SC- 25 Mar Hayling Island SC RS Feva Spring Championship for RS Feva
Hayling Island SC- 25 Mar to 26 Mar Shustoke SC Comet Trio and GP14 Open Meeting for Comet Trio and GP14
Shustoke SC- 25 Mar Staunton Harold SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Staunton Harold SC- 25 Mar to 26 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 26 Mar Burghfield SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Burghfield SC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Merlin Rocket Open Meeting for Merlin Rocket
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Hadron Open Meeting for Hadron
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Mid Warwickshire YC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Mid Warwickshire YC- 1 Apr Waveney & Oulton Broad YC Squib Broadland regatta for Squib
Waveney & Oulton Broad YC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy