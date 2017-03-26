Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik 2016 Isotak Ocean
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Australian Yachting Championship at Cruising Yacht Club of Australia - Day 1

by Jane Gordon, Australian Sailing today at 9:02 am 23-26 March 2017
Celestial on day 1 of the 2017 Australian Yachting Championships © Andrea Francolini

After a night of squalls and southerly breeze, competitors of the 2017 Australian Yachting Championships had a tough stage set for day one. With a solid 15 – 20 knots of breeze in a sea state that resembled that of a dishwasher, sailors needed to strategise how best to complete the near 30 mile passage race to Botany Bay and back.

Race management of hosts, Cruising Yacht Club of Australia, began today's race on Sydney Harbour and had the fleet divided into two separate starts for Divisions A and B. Racing for Division A kicked off in front of Shark Island at 1100 with the Division B boats following close behind. With the course set, all boats started their race with a downwind leg to Sydney Heads and turned right heading south.

'Alive' began their day with a superb start and chose to hold their kite up longer than their close rivals 'Celestial' and 'Team Beau Geste' taking them further offshore after rounding the Heads setting them up for a stellar upwind, securing a second overall to Team Beau Geste in ORCi.

Three time winner of the Australian Yachting Championship, 'Team Beau Geste' kicked their regatta off with a bang not separating more than 5 minutes from their larger rivals 'Alive' and thus securing the win for the first race of the regatta in both IRC and ORCi. CYCA locals, 'Celestial', secured a second in IRC and are enjoying being able to compete in their local waters after a busy season at interstate regattas. Skipper, Sam Haynes, said, "The boat lives here at CYCA so it's great to do a regatta at home after a lot of recent travelling. We knew it was going to be solid breeze so we wanted to ensure we had the right setup for the upwind, which we were happy with. On the downwind we were hoping to lay the heads from the top mark but needed to gybe a couple times closer to make them. Overall, we're happy with our 2nd place in IRC and hope to keep up the good result over the rest of the week as the breeze lightens off."

Bushranger on day 1 of the 2017 Australian Yachting Championships - photo © Andrea Francolini
Bushranger on day 1 of the 2017 Australian Yachting Championships - photo © Andrea Francolini

Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club representatives, 'Bushranger', took the win in Division B IRC and ORCi today; skipper Gerry Hatton was happy but surprised given the quality of competitors in Division B. Gerry said, "We're very happy with our wins given there are a couple boats who should be quicker than us with their handicap. 'Philosopher' sailed a great race and made some gains on us at the Heads on the return, as they knew they could live closer to the cliffs than we thought. Sydney Harbour has its own particularities and it's useful to have some local knowledge on board to know how close you can sail to the shore. We definitely made some gains on the upwind as we have a heavy displacement hull and made some distance on the waves. We look forward to the week ahead and hope we can keep up the good work."

Similarly placed was 'Nautical Circle' who won PHS on corrected time to close rivals 'Foreign Affair'. Skipper of 'Nautical Circle' said, "We focused on making as few mistakes as possible with the crew work as we've only be able to do Club races here and there prior to this event; I think our boat handling will get better as the week goes on. We were one of the few boats who chose to not hug the coast on the downwind and it seemed to pay off for us!"

Day two of the 2017 Australian Yachting Championships continues tomorrow Friday 24 March at 1100. For more information on the regatta visit www.australianyachtingchampionship.org.au.

Related Articles

Balance wins double in Lion Island Race
About Time takes Ocean Pointscore Series Paul Clitheroe's TP52 Balance took line honours and won the Lion Island Race by nearly 13 minutes, but lost the series on countback to perpetual Ocean Pointscore winner, About Time (Julian Farren-Price). Posted on 20 Mar Matt Carroll leaving Australian Sailing
For Australian Olympic Committee Matt Carroll, CEO of Australian Sailing has resigned to take up the position of Chief Executive Officer of the Australian Olympic Committee. Posted on 13 Mar Kirby looks forward to tough competition
At Australian Yachting Championship Local competitor Tony Kirby and his team on 'Patrice' are preparing to compete at the 2017 Australian Yachting Championships being held from the 23 to 26 March at his home Club, the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia. Posted on 11 Mar The World Sailing Show - March 2017
Big names jumping ship at World Cup Series Miami He is the undisputed king of the Laser, a global sailing celebrity and a rock star at home in Brazil. Little surprise then, that Robert Scheidt's move from the Laser to a 49er was big news at the World Cup Series in Miami. Posted on 27 Feb Balance cleans up in Sydney Newcastle Race
Winning IRC, ORCi and PHS overall Paul Clitheroe's TP52 Balance has almost replicated her clean sweep of last year's Sydney Newcastle race, taking line honours and winning IRC, ORCi and PHS overall. Posted on 19 Feb The World Sailing Show - February 2017
Coville's new world record, Youth Worlds & Sydney Hobart It has been described as the greatest sailing achievement in a decade. Some say ever. But all acknowledge that French solo maestro Thomas Coville's new world record for a non-stop circumnavigation is exceptional. Posted on 23 Jan Australian Sailing Youth Team announced
To compete at the 2017 Youth Worlds Australian Sailing has announced the 2017 Australian Sailing Youth Team, who will represent their country at the 2017 Youth Sailing World Championship. Posted on 15 Jan Australian Youth Championship overall
Winners decided on final day Clearing skies and a shifty 12 to 15 knots concluded the 2017 Australian Youth Championships held at the Adelaide Sailing Club, South Australia. Posted on 14 Jan Australian Youth Championship day 3
Thrills and spills in Adelaide Today's 20 – 30 knots with up to two metre swell added another dimension to the already broad spectrum of conditions seen at the 2017 Australian Youth Championships. Posted on 13 Jan Australian Youth Championship day 2
Light winds entice new leaders Following yesterday's honking sea breeze, some sailors may have felt relief when 5- 8 knots first presented itself on day two of the 2017 Australian Youth Championships. Posted on 12 Jan

Upcoming Events

Island Barn Reservoir SC RS Aero Noble Marine UK Spring Championship for RS Aero
Island Barn Reservoir SC- 25 Mar Hayling Island SC RS Feva Spring Championship for RS Feva
Hayling Island SC- 25 Mar to 26 Mar Shustoke SC Comet Trio and GP14 Open Meeting for Comet Trio and GP14
Shustoke SC- 25 Mar Staunton Harold SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Staunton Harold SC- 25 Mar to 26 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 26 Mar Burghfield SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Burghfield SC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Merlin Rocket Open Meeting for Merlin Rocket
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Hadron Open Meeting for Hadron
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Mid Warwickshire YC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Mid Warwickshire YC- 1 Apr Waveney & Oulton Broad YC Squib Broadland regatta for Squib
Waveney & Oulton Broad YC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy