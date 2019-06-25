Please select your home edition
Edition
SailingClothingBargains.com 728x90
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Allen Self-Tacking Jib System
Allen Self-Tacking Jib System

Start Date Confirmed for Transatlantic Race 2019

by Stuart Streuli today at 8:50 pm 25 June 2019
Transatlantic Race © Daniel Forster / NYYC

One Great Challenge, One Great Start

Sailing's greatest Corinthian challenge has confirmed the start date for its next edition; and this time, every competitor will depart Newport, R.I., on the same day. The entire Transatlantic Race 2019 fleet will cross the starting line on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, bound for the southern coast of England. A virtual gate off Lizard Point will enable teams to challenge the course record for this historic passage, but the official finish will take place off the Royal Yacht Squadron's waterfront castle in Cowes, England.

The first great transatlantic ocean race - photo © New York Yacht Club Collection
The first great transatlantic ocean race - photo © New York Yacht Club Collection
The Transatlantic Race 2019, which is organized jointly by the Royal Yacht Squadron, New York Yacht Club, Royal Ocean Racing Club and Storm Trysail Club, is a direct descendant of the first great transatlantic ocean race (at right), which started from New York Harbor on December 11, 1866. In the years since, this course has been plied with less frequency than other, shorter offshore race tracks; the 2019 edition will be just the 31st transatlantic race organized by the New York Yacht Club. Because of that, and the fact that a race from the United States to Europe (or the return) is virtually guaranteed at least one significant storm, simply finishing a transatlantic race remains one of sailing's most coveted accomplishments.

"Faster boats and evolving communications technology have aggressively shrunk the number of places where a team of sailors can truly feel they are alone against the elements," said NYYC Commodore Philip A. Lotz. "The North Atlantic remains one of the great wild places on this earth. In 2011, the four organizing clubs made a commitment to running the Transatlantic Race on a quadrennial schedule. The rise in interest from 2011 to 2015 is an indication that the thirst for true adventure still runs strong within our sport. We're excited to carry on this historic tradition, which dates back to the first quarter century of the New York Yacht Club."

For the 2011 and 2015 races, the starts were staggered in the hope that the diverse fleet of boats—from 100-foot supermaxis and multihulls to 40-foot family cruising yachts—would finish relatively close together. In 2019, all the competitors will start on the same day, navigating out the East Passage of Narragansett Bay before pointing their bows east.

Another significant change is that the official finish line of the race will be off Cowes, rather than Lizard Point on England's southwestern tip. The latter is a remote place and far from ideal when it comes to providing crews with the appropriate welcome after a long journey.

"Our decision to go with one start really comes down to what's best for the competitor experience," said event co-chair Patricia Young. "One big pre-start social event will enable each competitor to feel like they are part of a special fraternity, whether they're sailing on a vintage 40-footer or the latest canting-keel super maxi. And by combining three starts into one, we hope to capitalize on the allure of this tremendous adventure, push ocean racing further into the public consciousness and generate as much interest as possible for the remainder of the race."

A Notice of Race for the Transatlantic Race 2019 will be released later in 2017. More information, including full archives of race documents, results, blogs, photos and videos from the 2011 and 2015 races can be found at TransatlanticRace.org.

Related Articles

RORC Easter Challenge - Free expert coaching
Optimise your time and get set for the season If you want to do better out on the race course, you could buy yourself a newer, more competitive boat. Or sail with a better crew. Or could buy some new sails. Or put in some practice. Posted today at 8:52 am St. Thomas International Regatta preview
Racers get ready, regatta ready! An impressive class of five Offshore Catamarans certainly shows that STIR is where the big cats roam. Back for its third year is Fault Tolerant, a Gunboat 60 sailed by Rye, NY-based couple, Robert and Libby Alexander. Posted today at 6:43 am Rod Stephens Trophy for Outstanding Seamanship
Awarded to Gavin Reid The Cruising Club of America (CCA) has selected Gavin Reid to receive the Club's 2016 Rod Stephens Trophy for Outstanding Seamanship for his selfless action in swimming over to a vessel in distress and singlehandedly rescuing one of its crew members. Posted on 20 Mar Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series day 2
Testing conditions If patience was the key factor in Race 1 then endurance and good waterproofs were the key factors in Race 2 of the Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series on Sunday. Posted on 20 Mar 2016/17 Club Marine Series Day 6
Picturesque conditions on Port Phillip Bay Club Marine Series racing continued yesterday, 18 March, when Sandringham Yacht Club hosted Race Day Six. Completely juxtaposed to the last race day, yesterday's conditions on Port Phillip Bay were picturesque with clear blue skies Posted on 19 Mar The Multi-station Capability
Of the IC-M605EURO Marine Radio One of the great features of the IC-M605EURO, as well as it being a high class stand alone VHF with AIS receiver, is that it can be used as a multi-station on-board radio system... ideal for a large vessel such as a large yacht or motorboat. Posted on 17 Mar Another monster fleet
Set for the 47th Rolex Fastnet Race The world's largest, most prestigious offshore sailing event will take place this summer in the UK with the 47th running of the Rolex Fastnet Race. Posted on 15 Mar Loro Piana Caribbean Superyacht Regatta overall
Nilaya wins again Nilaya, the dominating Reichel/Pugh design, was presented the Loro Piana Prize: Boat International Media Trophy for overall victory at the Loro Piana Caribbean Superyacht Regatta & Rendezvous. Posted on 14 Mar Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series day 1
Crews undeterred by damp conditions Last year the first race of the Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series took place in unseasonably glorious sunshine, but this year (Sunday 12 March) entrants were faced with drizzle, mist and light winds. Posted on 13 Mar Fever-Tree sponsor Antigua Sailing Week
The world's leading premium mixer brand Antigua Sailing Week has added Fever-Tree, the world's leading premium mixer brand, as a significant sponsor announcing it as the event's official mixer. Posted on 13 Mar

Upcoming Events

Island Barn Reservoir SC RS Aero Noble Marine UK Spring Championship for RS Aero
Island Barn Reservoir SC- 25 Mar Hayling Island SC RS Feva Spring Championship for RS Feva
Hayling Island SC- 25 Mar to 26 Mar Shustoke SC Comet Trio and GP14 Open Meeting for Comet Trio and GP14
Shustoke SC- 25 Mar Staunton Harold SC Scorpion Silver Scorpion Open Meeting for Scorpion
Staunton Harold SC- 25 Mar to 26 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 26 Mar Burghfield SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Burghfield SC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Merlin Rocket Open Meeting for Merlin Rocket
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Hadron Open Meeting for Hadron
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Mid Warwickshire YC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Mid Warwickshire YC- 1 Apr Waveney & Oulton Broad YC Squib Broadland regatta for Squib
Waveney & Oulton Broad YC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy