The season opener of the 2017 Extreme Sailing Series™ saw four days of heated battle in Muscat, Oman, with multiple lead changes and plenty of drama, before SAP Extreme Sailing Team emerged champions of Act 1. Watch episode one of the official 2017 TV Series here to re-live the action before we head to Qingdao next month.

Related Articles

Spinlock named official technical supplier

To the Land Rover BAR Academy Spinlock are excited to announce that they are the official technical supplier of personal protective equipment to the Land Rover BAR Academy.

Extreme Sailing Series Act 1, Muscat overall

SAP Extreme Sailing Team clinch opening win Muscat delivered classic conditions in an electrifying finale to the opening Act of the Extreme Sailing Series™ that saw SAP Extreme Sailing Team become the first winners of 2017.

Extreme Sailing Series Act 1, Muscat day 3

SAP Extreme Sailing Team nudge ahead An epic finale to the opening Act of the Extreme Sailing Series is on the cards following an extraordinary penultimate day in Muscat that saw the overall lead change seven times in nine nail-biting races.

Extreme Sailing Series Act 1, Muscat day 2

Oman Air go top as battle for glory heats up Home team Oman Air snatched the overall lead in the opening Act of the Extreme Sailing Series™ in a second day of intense action in Muscat today.

Extreme Sailing Series Act 1, Muscat day 1

Sensational start in perfect racing conditions The Extreme Sailing Series™ enjoyed a sensational start today as Oman's capital city Muscat delivered perfect racing conditions to raise the curtain on the 2017 season.

Second Kiwi challenger enters

Joining Extreme Sailing Series™ Muscat Act 1 line-up OC Sport the owner and organiser of the Extreme Sailing Series™ has today confirmed a ninth entry for Act one of the 2017 circuit which starts off in Muscat in Oman tomorrow.

GC32 Championship at Muscat, Oman overall

Oman Air score a convincing win Oman Air scored a convincing win at the GC32 Championship, held out of Al Mouj on the outskirts of Muscat today. The Omani team led the GC32 Championship from the outset on Tuesday, but it was only today that they managed to shake off those chasing them.

GC32 Championship at Muscat, Oman day 4

Kiwi skippers mix it up en route to finale Despite conditions looking marginal this morning in Muscat's Al Mouj, throwing up concerns about whether there would be any action at all today out on the water at the GC32 Championship, in the event four races were held in swift succession.

GC32 Championship at Muscat, Oman day 3

Releasing the ENGIE A challenging third day for competitors and race management alike at the GC32 Championship saw France's Team ENGIE claim the only race to be completed successfully.