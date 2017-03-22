Sunsail announces series sponsorship for BUCS Sailing Championships

University students race in previous events © Paul Wyeth / University students race in previous events © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com

by Zak Hillard today at 4:24 pm

For the first time, sailors from British universities will have the chance to be crowned ultimate university champions and compete for a brand new championship series trophy, the Sunsail University Club Championship.

The British University and Colleges Sport sailing championship series is made up of three keenly contested events; the BUCS Team Racing Championships, the BUCS Yachting Championships and BUCS Match Racing Championships.

Following last month's regional team racing qualifying rounds where 96 teams from 42 universities competed at regional venues across the country, in April 2017 around 168 sailors will take part in the first event of the new Sunsail series made up of three championships – Team Racing Championship at West Kirby, The Yachting Championships at Gunwharf Quay, and Match Racing Championship at Weymouth.

Alexis Eyre, UK Marketing Manager at Sunsail, says, "Sunsail is run by sailors for sailors and we are thrilled to be supporting the BUCS championships. It is just one way that we can help to keep students inspired by the sport and also share our experience of the wide variety of exciting career opportunities in the marine industry. Supporting the next generation of sailors is really important to Sunsail and we are delighted to help with encouraging sailors to keep up their sport at university. We are certain that all the competitors will be very proud to represent their universities. We can't wait to find out which students have won a fantastic sailing holiday for being the fastest boat of the championships."

Sunsail is passionate about inspiring and supporting the next generation of sailors and has been working with BUCS for many years. The three championships are organised by the British Universities Sailing Association.

Jessica Beecher, Secretary to British Universities Sailing Association, comments, "This is a fantastic opportunity for our university clubs to gain bragging rights to be crowned the first Sunsail University Club Champions. Sunsail have supported BUSA for many years through the Yachting Championships, so it is great to be able to offer all university clubs the chance to win this amazing prize and to find out more about the marine industry opportunities available through Sunsail. Good luck to all clubs and I hope that the three Championships have fair weather and fine sailing!"

The top 28 teams from the qualifiers will be invited to an intense three day championship final, the BUCS Team Racing Championship between 4th and 6th April at West Kirby Sailing Club. Manchester University will host a prize giving evening on the 6th April.

The BUCS Yachting Championships take place between 9th and 13th April 2017 at Port Solent/Gunwharf Quay. 27 boats are chartered by university clubs from Sunsail in the four day championship.

The BUCS Match Racing Championships takes place between 20th and 23rd April 2017 at RYA Portland House/Weymouth and 14 teams from 14 universities compete over the three day championship.

As part of its commitment to environment sustainability, Sunsail will be handing out free reusable water bottles to all participating sailors to help reduce the purchase of plastic bottles.