Noble Marine Laser Spring Qualifier at Stokes Bay Sailing Club

by Jack Wetherell today at 3:55 pm 18-19 March 2017

A total of 43 Laser Standards attended the annual Stokes Bay Qualifier. In the morning briefing, PRO Ken Falcon notified the fleet that he would be intending to use course two. This is a new course configuration which was brought in after the South Shields event last Autumn. Course two is similar to a truncated triangle and it was brought in as a replacement to the traditional triangle/sausage. With the truncated triangle, even if a race has to be shortened after one lap, it ensures there is a downwind leg. Ken explained he could not use the trapezoid course due to sailing area restrictions.

After a short delay on shore, the fleet were released and greeted with superb sailing conditions – 15–20knts from SSW. With the famous strong Solent current almost in line with the breeze, it was going to be a long slog to shallower water on the right-hand side. Elliot Hanson executed a brilliant start just down from the starboard end and was able to tack onto port quickly, Michael Beckett and Lorenzo Chiavarini were in hot pursuit and at the windward mark they rounded in that order. Hanson was able to extend away quickly on the first lap, whilst Beckett and Chiavarini were now in a three-way fight for second with Nick Thompson. By the finish line, it was Hanson taking the race win followed by Beckett, with Thompson moving in to third.

Race two served up a different tidal picture. It was very close to the turn with some heading right for the shallower water, which will have turned earlier, and others heading left hoping the deeper water had also turned, which would now be stronger. Jack Wetherell got the best start from the pin group and charged for the port layline, whilst Nick Thompson and local hero Nick Harrison started at the starboard end and charged to the right. But by the windward mark, it was Hanson who again led around after picking the port lay perfectly, whilst Wetherell over stood. Thompson managed to get around inside the top ten, but the fleet were now sure the left-hand side was best. Throughout the race, it was a battle between Hanson, Wetherell and Thompson. Thompson was flying upwind and managed to create a healthy lead with Hanson second and Wetherell third. But, unfortunately for Nick, he made an error on the final downwind leg heading over to the wrong mark, this enabled Hanson to slip through for the win with Wetherell second. Beckett also managed to get through with Thompson coming home fourth.

For the final race of the day, the wind had moved slightly further left creating some big pin-end line bias. Hanson, Thompson and Haydn Griffiths made the best starts. At the windward mark, it was Thompson who led with Wetherell rounding second and Hanson third. Thompson sailed away from the fleet to win the race. Hanson capped of a great day's sailing with second and Lorenzo Chiavarini sailed well to move up to third place.

There were some weary faces in the bar after racing watching the rugby; a mixture of difficult conditions and the three-lap course creating some excellent Laser racing.

Sunday looked to provide a very similar test, but once the sailors had rigged for racing the wind increased and before the fleet could launch it was already averaging above 25knts. Unfortunately, it never dropped and racing was cancelled for the day.

Elliot Hanson was the deserving winner of the final Spring Qualifier with Thompson second and Beckett third. Sam Whaley was the first U21 sailor finishing in sixth place.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmR1R2R3Pts
1209134Elliot HANSON1122
2211921Nick THOMPSON3414
3210139Michael BECKETT2345
4211406Jack WETHERELL6257
5206940Lorenzo brando CHIAVARINI4537
6209493Sam WHALEY57712
7211110Jack COOKSON761013
8212213Santiago SAMPAIO89614
9212110James GRAY981117
10210411Harry BLOWERS1212820
11210020Alistair GOODWINDNC45101222
12210427Daniel WHITELEY11111622
13210888Matt WHITFIELD17131326
14209835Edward HIGSON10171827
15211008Thomas SCOTT24151429
16209409Joseph MULLAN15191530
17211408Jack AITKEN2224931
18210611Iain MCLAUGHLAN13212934
19209487Oliver DAVENPORT20142034
20208375Jake FARREN‑PRICE16182434
21209087Hamish ECKSTEIN14222336
22209960Daniel JONES21162737
23209413Lewis SMITH26231740
24208680Joe WOODLEY25202141
25209191Anthony PARKE23261942
26174621Nick HARRISON18322644
27209483Ben WHALEYRDG33RDG25RDG1944
28211113Benjamin‑timothy FLOWER19282847
29209121Dave FREEMAN27273054
30201873Dominic HALL30253355
31200998Jack HOPKINS34342256
32182979Tim PEARSE28303158
33209122Roger O'GORMAN29293258
34197767Tob y WOODINGS31313462
35207749Robby BOYD32333565
36204975Haydn GRIFFITHSDNC45DNC452570
37209425Tom FENEMORE33383871
38168091George COLES38353772
39208854James HYDE36373672
40211874Lawrence CREASERDNC45363975
41181810Jack ACTON35DNC45DNC4580
42210880Alex WHITFIELD37DNC45DNC4582
43205712Ben CHILDERLEYDNC45DNC45DNC4590
43209914Dugal WILSONDNC45DNC45DNC4590

