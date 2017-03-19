Please select your home edition
Noble Marine Laser Radial Spring Qualifier at Stokes Bay Sailing Club

by Hannah Snellgrove today at 1:04 pm 18-19 March 2017

The two previous Noble Marine Worlds and Europeans Laser Qualifiers had got the 2017 season off to a gentle light-wind start, but the 79 Laser Radials who had entered the third Qualifier of the season at Stokes Bay were promised a much livelier time from the weekend's forecast.

The eastern Solent delivered some great sailing conditions on the Saturday, as the fleet launched into a fresh 20kt south-westerly breeze ready for three exciting races on a trapezium/sausage/trapezium course.

The tide was with the wind for the first race and most of the fleet tacked onto port straight after the start to get inshore and into less adverse current. However, it was Ali Young, Milo Gill Taylor and Jordan Giles who were the top three to the windward mark having made the most of the biased pin end and got into good port lanes. A capsize from Gill-Taylor allowed Giles and Ellie Cumpsty to overtake him.

The wind really blew up and created close to survival conditions for the second lap with the downwind legs becoming a case of holding on for most competitors! Giles slipped to ninth and Gill-Taylor to fifth, credible results considering some further swimming that occurred for both sailors. The experience of Laser legends Steve Cockerill and Jon Emmett shone through as they took third and fourth respectively behind Young and Cumpsty.

In the second race, the tide began to turn and the wind eased a little, creating some more complicated decisions for the sailors. It was the group who launched off the biased pin end who were first to the windward mark, with Young leading the way from Gill-Taylor and Ben Elvin.

Young and Emmett extended away on the first downwind and held on until the finish, with Hannah Snellgrove sneaking past Gill-Taylor at the last mark to take third, having taken a lower route on the final reach.

With the tide now carrying the fleet over the line at some pace, the black flag came into its own and caught out a handful of sailors in the first attempt at starting the third race, although it meant that they did, at least, win the race to the warm showers!

The fleet were understandably more cautious on attempt two, with the windward mark leaders nailing the timing down on their approach to the biased pin end, before tacking and crossing the fleet.

Snellgrove led at the windward mark from Emmett and Young, and she held them off for the first lap and a second upwind, before Young's impressive downwind speed overhauled Snellgrove and saw her take her third bullet from three. Emmett completed his consistent day by holding off Elvin to take third.

With an even fresher breeze on Sunday, which was steadily increasing and gusting over 35kts, racing was abandoned and the results from Saturday stood. Young's perfect scoreline handed her the event victory, with Snellgrove tied on points with Emmett but taking second place on count back.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmR1R2R3Pts
1202411Ali YOUNG1112
2209188Hannah SNELLGROVE12325
3207462Jon EMMETT4235
4210614Ellie CUMPSTY2557
5211870Milo GILL‑TAYLOR5479
6210982Steve COCKERILL391212
7208663Ben ELVIN8BFD80412
8207571Georgina POVALL66612
9210560Jordan GILES97815
10201175David SAUNDERS7101117
11206880Craig WILLIAMSON1083118
12207093Joseph DRAKE11121021
13210001Chloe BARR13111724
14209453Arthur BROWN1617925
15184951Tom RENNYDNC80131326
16208712Clementine THOMPSON14141828
17201942Bob CUDMORE15161631
18210220Daisy COLLINGRIDGE18153033
19212077Arthur FRY20191534
20211405Daniel WIGMORE17184035
21206782Krishan BHOGAL19272039
22206504Rob CAGE29281442
23201514Ted BLOWERS22212142
24209977Jake BOWHAY23302346
25211457Alice WOODINGS46242448
26206839Eleanor POOLE24252849
27182593Ciaran RANDERIA25292550
28204125Douglas CALDER49341953
29190564Robbie URWIN34204254
30197941Alexander BUTLER33392255
31198310Ellie HUTCHINGS32362658
32206365Rheanns PAVEY44233659
33203969Dan THORNE‑LARGE26433359
34188781James RUSS4122BFD8063
35197705Molly SACKER30333563
36208650Henry BEARDSALL37512764
37205270Yann BRACEGIRDLE35372964
38209929Thomas WOODINGS39264665
39211875Mila MONAGHAN63313465
40211014Iain DUNCAN21664566
41210236Anya HAJI‑MICHAEL27454370
42206876Oliver BLACKBURN28424770
43191316Christopher JONESDNC80353772
44207986Eleanor CRAIG31524475
45185608Mike SHEPHERD43325675
46204914Stephanie WINGEATT40444181
47206794Harry COWELL36474883
48208686Max HUNT4241DNC8083
49207299Matilda NICHOLLS3846BFD8084
50198549Hugo HANSEN57503989
51210000Emma CRANE58385290
52203320Gareth EDWARDS51405391
53201405Franklin WRIGHT45535196
54208970Tom POLLARD60DNC803898
55209980Charlie SOUTH50485098
56181426Scott PARKER475462101
57134711Paul MOUGHTIN‑LEAY595649105
58202447Rhys WILLIAMS564959105
59202527Rory HARPER535754107
60207703Thomas BRINDLEYDNC80DNC8032112
61202543Leila MOORE526060112
62208152Haydn LAVENDER625557112
63202529Samuel GRIMSHAW5459BFD80113
64205768Deborah HUGHES556258113
65204068Martin COWELLDNC806155116
66211256Christine WOOD645863121
67203975Piers LUXFORD616361122
68179741Elizabeth BROWN48DNC80DNC80128
69164536Angus JAMIESON656464128
70198575Molly TULETT666565130
71201709Robert DRAPERDNC80DNC80DNC80160
71208125Joe SCURRAHDNC80DNC80DNC80160
71208853Ben WHALLEYDNC80DNC80DNC80160
71208715Sam DAVISDNC80DNC80DNC80160
71206493Theo PHILLIPSDNC80DNC80DNC80160
71164422George SUNDERLANDDNF80DNC80DNC80160
71211322Natalya WILLIAMSDNF80DNC80DNC80160
71185731Luke BEUVINKDNC80DNC80DNC80160
71136545Freya ANDERSONDNF80DNC80DNC80160

