Please select your home edition
Edition
Rooster Sailing - Aquafleece Leaderboard
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Buoyancy Aid - Side Zip
Buoyancy Aid - Side Zip
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

South West Challenge Series 2017

by Richard Willows today at 12:38 pm 19 March 2017
Fierce winds for the Wimbleball Phantom Open © Emma Stevenson

The final event in the South West challenge series was the Wimbleball Beastie held on Sunday 19th March. The event lived up to its name, with a brisk westerly wind sending vicious gusts spiralling across the reservoir and funnelling along the valley.

37 entrants made it to the club perched high up on the eastern side of Exmoor and were rewarded with a stern three hour test of stamina and skill which left only 23 finishers! Race organiser, Tony Paine, used the whole length of the reservoir with a couple of tricky mark placements designed to keep traffic apart.

First off were the Laser 4.7s, followed by the Challenger trimaran which made light work of the conditions and quickly moved into the lead never to be challenged. Further back everybody struggled, with experts such as Iain Horlock, Supernova national champion being blown in, and Peter Barton in his Aero suffering three capsizes within 100 yards. As the race progressed it was clear nobody was going to catch the Challenger, but there was a close battle for next place with the Phantom of local sailor Simon Hawkes, Peter Barton and Iain Horlock all very close, but at the end, Simon Hawkes finished a good second, Peter Barton was overtaken by the Osprey of Terry Curtis in the final moments, and Iain Horlock was fifth.

A little further back in eighth place was the Fireball of Derek and Colin Jarvis from Portishead which when combined with his results of 13th and 2nd place in the Starcross Steamer and Roadford Rocket was sufficient to give him a total of 23 points, and a two point lead in the series over Simon Hawkes who had 16/7/2nd to count. Iain Horlock finished third with 25/5/5 to count. Andrew Frost from Sutton Bingham was a worthy winner of the junior trophy sailing in his RS Aero 5, with 44/19/11 to count.

So overall the series was indeed a decent challenge with particularly strong conditions at Roadford and then Wimbleball to test local sailors, who were prepared to brave adverse weather forecasts and was well supported by a good variety of classes, with Blazes and RS Aeros particularly strong, with RS racing providing charter boats at the last two venues.

Sadly the number of junior sailors has declined, but the demands of squad training makes it difficult to attend competitions like this as well. Very many thanks to all the clubs, and in especially John Donovans at Starcross for his work with the paperwork and results, their helpers, both on and off the water in tough conditions that has made the three events such as success. Full results will be on club websites soon.

Related Articles

Phantoms at Wimbleball
The 'Paunch was Launched' The forecast had been looking fierce all week but on the day looking from the Clubhouse across the course it looked a bit gusty but nothing outstanding. Posted on 19 Mar Exe Estuary users invited to share views
On Revisions of Zones of Actitivty The Exe Estuary Management Partnership (EEMP) are inviting local users to share their views on the revisions of exclusion zones in a further series of public consultation meetings. Posted on 18 Mar Phantom Southern Travellers Series Round 1
Racing starts at Wimbleball on 18th March The Optimum Time Watches Phantom 2017 Southern Travellers Series begins this Saturday at Wimbleball Sailing Club on the picturesque Exmoor National Park in Somerset. Details and NoR can be found on the club website. Posted on 12 Mar Dust off your boat for the Exmoor Beastie
At Wimbleball Sailing Club on 19th March Now that you have dusted off your boat, visited the dinghy show and made your preparations for the new season it is time to start your racing by competing in the Exmoor Ales sponsored Exmoor Beastie. Posted on 6 Mar RS Aeros at the Roadford Rocket
Ten hardy travellers ahead of Storm Ewan Ten hardy RS Aeros were undeterred from travelling by a forecast of 'Lundy... Storm 10 later' as Storm Ewan was due to make landfall on the Cornish coast and threatened to rip up the English peninsula. Posted on 1 Mar Roadford Rocket 2017
Those that risked the journey rewarded Reports of imminent heavy weather heading south from storm Ewen over Ireland caused the organisers some anxiety, resulting in the start time been brought forward to 11:30am and the race duration shortened to 2 hours. Posted on 27 Feb Earlier start for the Roadford Rocket
Due to strong winds forecast later on Sunday Urgent information for all sailors intending to race in the Roadford Rocket on Sunday 26th February. Owing to an adverse wind forecast for later in the day, the first start will be at 11.30am (changed from midday) and the briefing will be at 10.30am. Posted on 23 Feb Exe Sails and Covers Starcross Steamer 2017
One of the biggest Steamer fleets ever The 24th Exe Sails and Covers Starcross Steamer was held on Sunday February 5th. This was the first race of the South West Series; the next will be the Roadford Rocket to be held on Sunday February 26th and the final race is the Wimbleball Beastie. Posted on 10 Feb Exe Sails Starcross Steamer 2017 details
First of a three race 'South West Series' Just to let you know that the twenty fifth annual Starcross Steamer Pursuit race sponsored by Exe Sails, for monohull dinghies will be held on February 5th. The first start will be at 11:00, with a 150 minute race, high water is at 12:31, height 3.1m. Posted on 1 Jan Exe Sails Starcross Steamer preview
Scheduled for 5th February 2017 The Exe Sails Starcross Steamer is scheduled to be sailed on Sunday February 5th 2017, the first start will be at 11:00. We are delighted to have the event sponsored again by Exe Sails and Covers. Posted on 24 Dec 2016

Upcoming Events

Island Barn Reservoir SC RS Aero Noble Marine UK Spring Championship for RS Aero
Island Barn Reservoir SC- 25 Mar Hayling Island SC RS Feva Spring Championship for RS Feva
Hayling Island SC- 25 Mar to 26 Mar Shustoke SC Comet Trio and GP14 Open Meeting for Comet Trio and GP14
Shustoke SC- 25 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 26 Mar Burghfield SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Burghfield SC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Merlin Rocket Open Meeting for Merlin Rocket
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Hadron Open Meeting for Hadron
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Mid Warwickshire YC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Mid Warwickshire YC- 1 Apr Waveney & Oulton Broad YC Squib Broadland regatta for Squib
Waveney & Oulton Broad YC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr Hayling Island SC 420 Selector for 420
Hayling Island SC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy