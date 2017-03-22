Henri Lloyd Cool Breeze Jacket – 2017

by Amy Grealish, Henri Lloyd today at 9:14 am

The Henri Lloyd Breeze concept is stunningly simple – when the weather dictates that you don't need traditional foul weather gear but you need to stay dry and protected from the wind and spray – this is the answer.

The Henri Lloyd Breeze family of products has been designed and tailored with technical performance in mind combined with everyday features; an introduction to this collection for 2017 is the Henri Lloyd Cool Breeze Jacket.

The Henri Lloyd Cool Breeze Jacket is a perfect combination of light insulation and wet weather protection for inshore sailing and everyday use.

An extremely versatile and light weight all year around jacket, which is constructed from Henri Lloyd's highly durable, waterproof, windproof and breathable TP1 fabric, the jacket also features a micro fleece lining to aid insulation and a zip off hood.

The jacket has been contoured to provide a comfortable fit and to reduce windage, whilst the side and internal zip fastening pockets provide secure storage.

Overall Results:

Product name Colour Sizes RRP Cool Breeze Jacket Titanium, Marine, New Red, Black XS – XXL £139

About Henri Lloyd

Henri Lloyd is a world renowned market leader in technical sailing gear and is also a premium lifestyle brand.

Recognised for their award winning pioneering designs, forward thinking intelligent innovations and for using the latest in technical fabrics, Henri Lloyd understand the needs of their global audience and our marine range reflects this.

Henri Lloyd were chosen by British America's Cup Challenger; Land Rover BAR to be their Official Technical Clothing Supplier and Merchandise Partner for the 35th America's Cup, the partnership has already pushed the boundaries of sailing apparel design and engineering, which in turn will benefit future Henri Lloyd ranges.

Founded in 1963, Henri Lloyd's strong international presence sees the brand represented in approximately 50 countries worldwide.

www.henrilloyd.com