Merlin Rocket Aspire 2017 National Championship at Plas Heli in August

Merlin Rocket Aspire National Championship 2017 © Alistair Mackay Merlin Rocket Aspire National Championship 2017 © Alistair Mackay

by Ian Mackenzie today at 6:57 am

We are delighted to announce that the Merlin Rocket Aspire 2017 Championship website is now OPEN. Entry Forms and NoR can be viewed at merlinrocketchamps.com plus much more. Full details of our event sponsor Aspire Financial Advisors, our hosts Plas Heli and Pwllheli Sailing Club and of the scenic delights of the Lleyn Peninsular are just a click away.

Check out if you qualify for 50% Discount on your entry.

With Peter Saxton as our Race Officer (RO 2015 Fireball Worlds and Nationals) we are in experienced hands and look forward to his team managing a demanding and full-on, 9-race series including the renowned Ranelagh Champagne Race (champagne for the helm and crew of the first 21 boats). With a combination of traditional triangle-sausage courses and, new for this season, sausage-triangle with leeward gate, we look forward to testing both the regular, world class fleet, our loyal club sailors and new visitors. If you would like to join in but don't have a Merlin – see our website for contact details. We may be able to help. First time entrants (before 1 Jul) get the 50% discount.

We are delighted to announce Aspire Financial Services as our main sponsor. Alan Woosey (owner of Aspire) will be joining us on the water. A stalwart supporter of Pwllheli Sailing Club, regular sports boat sailor (in 1720s and SP3s) Alan has fond memories of the RS400 Nationals Pwllheli in 2001.

"For the first time I will be crewing in a Merlin Rocket with my friend Phil Scott and I'm sure it will be less stressful than down the last 15 years that I've sailed with Simon Potts and on the odd occasion with Nick Craig."

So, come on, join the fun. Commodore's Reception, Curry, Pasta and Pasty Night Suppers, Crews Race, Fancy Dress, Discos, live music and much more – all for £180 (entries before 1 Jul 2017).