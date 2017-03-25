Please select your home edition
Edition
Gill 20off100 728x90
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Offshore Elite Jacket
Henri Lloyd Offshore Elite Jacket

Match Cup Australia at Royal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club - Day 2

by John Roberson today at 1:12 pm 20-25 March 2017

Flying Dutchman disposes of Barkow & Anyon

Match racing is a cruel sport, there is no second, just winners and losers, and Sally Barkow and George Anyon were reminded of this today in brutal style. Both have been eliminated from the Match Cup Australia with Dutch sailor Pieter-Jan Postma defeating both and making it through to the Super 16 Round.

The elimination of Barkow, a Tour Card holder, could be the first in a series of upsets in this regatta, with so much talent lined up, no one is safe, and there will be more early exits tomorrow, when the super sixteen get cut down to just eight teams.

At the end of the group fleet racing stage of the event, there were clear leaders in groups one and two, but group three continued to provide nail-biting competition, with three teams tied for first place. In group one, Chris Steele ruled the roost despite having to count average points for today's four races, due to boat damage.

In group two, Taylor Canfield was the class act, chalking up a total of six wins and two second places, to win the group by nine points.

Frenchman Yann Guichard, and Australians Torvar Mirsky and Evan Walker all finished the series with 22 points in group three, and only one point back in fourth place is Ian Williams.

Match Cup Australia day 2 in Perth - photo © Ian Roman / WMRT
Match Cup Australia day 2 in Perth - photo © Ian Roman / WMRT

For Torvar Mirsky this is a dream return to the World Match Racing Tour after a four year absence, "I guess we're surprised to find ourselves equal first," he confessed, "we didn't come in with expectations of results.

"We just were focussed on sailing together, and I guess we're in that honeymoon period of sailing together, we're a new team and there's a bit of extra excitement with sailing together. It's nice to have this event here at our home club, so we're just happy and working hard. I think we're in with a good shot whatever happens."

While on the first day the teams were challenged by light and shifty conditions, today it was all blood and guts, with winds in the 20 to 25 knot range, and plenty of crashes and capsizes.

The event is being hosted by Royal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club and sailed on the Swan river. Tomorrow it is all match racing and the elimination of eight further teams, with the finals being sailed on Saturday.

Related Articles

Match Cup Australia in Perth day 1
Taylor Canfield the standout Taylor Canfield and his US One team are the standout performers on the first day of the Match Cup Australia, the first event on the 2017 World Match Racing Tour. Posted on 20 Mar European Match Race Tour Event 2
Bertheau keeps the Yellow Jersey French Skipper Simon Bertheau won the second event of the European Tour in a dramatic final with 3-1 points over Russian Vladimir Liparvski who claimed on the second place in the overall rankings. Posted on 20 Mar Sailing's Match Racing giants arrive in Perth
For the Match Cup Australia The who's who of the match racing sailing world are rocking into Perth for the Match Cup Australia, the first Championship level event on the 2017 World Match Racing Tour. Posted on 19 Mar Countdown to Congressional Cup 2017
The 'granddaddy of match racing events' In 10 days, world class match racing comes to Long Beach, California, with the 53rd running of the Congressional Cup regatta! This World Match Racing Tour championship event brings the top sailing talent from around the globe to the waters of Long Beach. Posted on 19 Mar Perth Match Cup
Steve Thomas makes a clean sweep Steve Thomas and his RPM Racing team have made a clean sweep of the Perth Match Cup, winning every race and confirming his qualification for next week's Match Cup Australia, the first championship level event of the 2017 World Match Racing Tour. Posted on 18 Mar Match Racing World Champion Robertson returns
With Tour Card to defend title Phil Robertson is back for the 2017 World Match Racing Tour season with one goal - to defend his Match Racing World Champion title. Posted on 8 Mar GKSS to host WMRT Gothenburg Match Cup
World Tour level event to qualify teams Gothenburg is the latest city to add to the growing list of WMRT World Tour level events that qualify teams into Championship level events and earn valuable points on the 2017 WMRT leaderboard. Posted on 5 Mar Monnin returns with 2017 Tour Card
Swiss Match Race Gentleman back for WMRT The 2016 season tested the Albert Riele Swiss Team to the maximum and with mixed results the team found themselves in unfamiliar territory on the WMRT leaderboard. Posted on 26 Feb All-Star lineup for Congressional Cup 2017
Joachim Aschenbrenner named as the 10th competitor Joachim Aschenbrenner DEN, has been named the tenth competitor in the 2017 Congressional Cup regatta, rounding out, "A great line-up!" in the words of Chairman Joe Seibert. Posted on 19 Feb Nespresso Youth Match Racing Regatta overall
Malcolm Parker crowned champion For the first time since James Spithill in 1999 the Nespresso Youth International Match Racing Cup belongs to the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club. Posted on 19 Feb

Upcoming Events

Island Barn Reservoir SC RS Aero Noble Marine UK Spring Championship for RS Aero
Island Barn Reservoir SC- 25 Mar Hayling Island SC RS Feva Spring Championship for RS Feva
Hayling Island SC- 25 Mar to 26 Mar Shustoke SC Comet Trio and GP14 Open Meeting for Comet Trio and GP14
Shustoke SC- 25 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 26 Mar Burghfield SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Burghfield SC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Merlin Rocket Open Meeting for Merlin Rocket
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Hadron Open Meeting for Hadron
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Mid Warwickshire YC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Mid Warwickshire YC- 1 Apr Waveney & Oulton Broad YC Squib Broadland regatta for Squib
Waveney & Oulton Broad YC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr Hayling Island SC 420 Selector for 420
Hayling Island SC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy