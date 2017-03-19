Please select your home edition
Edition
Craftinsure 2012
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Rain and Sun 420 Cover
Rain and Sun 420 Cover
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

420 Inland Championship at Rutland Sailing Club

by Izzy Davies & Gemma Keers today at 7:39 am 18-19 March 2017

An exciting weekend awaited the 420 fleet on the 18th of March in Rutland Water as it was the first of our qualifiers for the summer events. The stakes were high and a focussed atmosphere loomed in the busy boat park on Saturday morning. 42 boats was a strong indication of a buoyant fleet with some excellent new sailors this season and included four Irish boats joining in for the weekend - just in time for the rugby!

After a quick briefing from our race officer, it was time for sailing. Woolly hats and dry suits were the attire for many. Acold westerly wind was forecast for Saturday. The sail out was a long downwind from the club to the far end of Rutland reservoir – resulting in a few capsizes and a ripped kite before the racing had even begun. Race one started with a general recall, but soon after the 420 armada was heading upwind. The wind ranged from 12-17 knots, the course mainly pressure driven with large bands of winds filling in from the edges.

Race three led to a dramatic capsize from the Heathcote-Boyle pair, leading to a protruding bolt entering a helm's foot meaning a quick trip to the hospital for stitches. Four races were soon complete on Saturday. Aching and tired, the fleet rolled into Rutland club house for hot chocolate and rugby at 5:00.

A windy 420 Inlands at Rutland - photo © Peter Newton / www.peternewton.zenfolio.com
A windy 420 Inlands at Rutland - photo © Peter Newton / www.peternewton.zenfolio.com

A disappointing loss for England vs Ireland didn't dampen the fleets attitude on Sunday morning. A fruity looking forecast meant many boats were launching on rake 4 - their most de-powered setting. A breezy and blustery first race saw a costly capsize to Davies- Watkins pairing, with Atherton-Viney taking the first bullet of the day.

Time for race two and the wind was really howling. Team Smallwood-Thompson were in the lead but took an unexpected tumble, losing their balance at the first leeward gate. Gusts now up to 36 mph and many boats upside down, it was time to shorten the course and send the fleet in. A special mention to Ollie Hawkins who managed to head butt a capsized centre board splitting open his lip and forehead.

A windy 420 Inlands at Rutland - photo © Peter Newton / www.peternewton.zenfolio.com
A windy 420 Inlands at Rutland - photo © Peter Newton / www.peternewton.zenfolio.com

Exhausted, the fleet just about survived another fantastic Inland championships hosted by Rutland Sailing club. Many thanks to all the volunteers of the race committee and especially the safety cover who were tested to their limits in Sunday's breeze.

We wish Ollie and Vita speedy recoveries from this weekend's sailing adventures. Well sailed everyone - the fleet will be reunited in two weeks at Hayling for the next qualifier.

Overall Results:

PosNatSail NoHelmCrewR1R2R3R4R5R6Pts
1stGBR55517Izi DaviesGemma Keers1111‑315
4thGBR55244Katie DaviesMadeleine Watkins3‑172214223
2ndGBR54849Dan AthertonMatt Viney2‑13831317
3rdGBR55015Alex SmallwoodRoss Thompson434(UFD)2417
9thGBR56106Niamh HarperTom Wallwork(UFD)25685549
7thGBR53983Alexander HughesDouglas Brierley6‑211176636
5thGBR56009Hatty MorsleyPippa Cropley5‑10344723
6thGBR54848Eleanor KeersHarriet Watkins74105(RET)834
22ndGBR54481Calum BellJosh Hale23‑39172123993
8thGBR55871Alex ColquittRobert Giardelli118‑12981046
14thGBR54947Jamie HarrisHarry Chatterton15‑341814151173
23rdGBR56108Cossie LewisSophie Holloway3112‑33162912100
15thGBR55083Ciaron JonesWilliam Hall21625‑27101375
13thGBR54379Charlotte BoyleGeorgia Baker12‑231420121472
16thGBR55102Julia MellersEllen Main1824(UFD)1291578
17thGBR56112Lainey TerkelsenLucie Offord16.522(DNS)18111683.5
20thIRL55437Micheal O'SuilleabhainMichael Carroll201416‑22221789
11thGBR54510Rhys LewisDrew Wright1011(UFD)6191864
10thGBR54536Tom CollyerAaron CHadwick‑261951371963
18thGBR54059Morgan SmithAndrew Sturt19‑261510212085
19thGBR53966Adele YoungDaniel Burns14182015(DNC)2188
30thGBR55778Juliette KennedyEmily Hill2531(RET)292722134
21stIRL5484Gemma Mc DowellEmma Gallagher2215923(RET)2392
28thGBR53703Maisie HarkessAnnabel Hitchmough16.5‑2929262824123.5
25thGBR56118Imogen BellfieldGeorge Bridge‑32927281825107
31stIRL55865Heather SpainIseult Kneafsey28‑3323322526134
34thGBR56113Ben LathamDan Latham30‑3628332427142
37thGBR54418Oliver Dowson McGillCalum Cook‑383831343328164
36thGBR55375Toby BennettJames Gent34372625(DNC)DNC164
27thGBR55399Scarlett ShepherdMartha Jones2432133116(DNF)116
35thGBR54682Johnny ThompsonOllie Hawkins27352130(RET)DNF155
38thGBR55402Josh WahaThomas Bryant362830(UFD)31DNF167
40thGBR55632Isabelle WahaBecky Cropley3941323532(DNS)179
24thGBR56114Ellie WoottonIssie speirs2927191117(DNF)103
41stGBR53645Emily CannEmily Hall3740(DNS)UFDDNCDNC203
39thGBR54852Bertie FisherFraser Hemmings(RET)20RETDNS26DNF172
32ndGBR54998Chloe FeltonSaskia Taylor35162419(RET)DNF136
26thGBR55189Archie PennBen Warrington135(UFD)UFD13DNF115
12thGBR54487Jack LewisCharlie Bacon8771730(DNS)69
33rdGBR54483Vita Heathcotemilly boyle92(UFD)DNSDNCDNC137
29thGBR55854Ellie DriverRachael Cross3330222420(DNF)129

Related Articles

Fox's Alton Water Frostbite Series overall
Winners decided after the full 18 races sailed The series of 18 races was completed on Sunday 5th March with all races sailed but over seven weeks rather than the scheduled nine Sundays, one week being lost to 'no wind' and another due to 'icing'. Posted on 10 Mar Fox's Alton Water Frostbite Series day 7
Stronger breeze and visiting 420s A forecast of a substantial breeze appeared to have dissuaded some sailors with numbers down to around 50 but with the 420 Eastern Winter Champs joining us for our Sunday morning racing overall numbers were boosted and all the more room. Posted on 3 Mar Sanya, China awarded 2017 Youth Worlds
Racing off Hainan Island from 9-16 December World Sailing, the world governing body of the sport, is pleased to announce that Sanya, China will host the 2017 edition of the Youth Sailing World Championships. Posted on 22 Feb Moss Racing represent NeilPryde Sailing
As the young 29er pair storm up the ranks NeilPryde Sailing are sponsoring two promising young dinghy sailors in their bid for a place on the Olympic pathway. Ross Banham and crew Max Clapp, together called Moss Racing, are multiple-titled 420 dinghy champions. Posted on 22 Feb 29er Euro Cup at Club Náutico El Balís overall
Victory for Italians Zampiccolli & Chisté A fantastic Easterly wind that began with 9 knots and picked up progressively to 15 offered an awesome playing field for the fourth and last day of the MEDSAILING-EUROCUP Regatta. Posted on 20 Feb 29er Euro Cup at Club Náutico El Balís day 2
Five races held in great conditions It was a great day of racing at the MedSailing-Eurocup organised by Club Náutico El Balís. Great sailing conditions, with a Garbí (SW) wind of 8 to 10 kts and flat water, have allowed the Race Committee to run five races. Posted on 17 Feb Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta overall
Close racing in light winds wrap up the event The tussle for medals came down to the wire on the final day of the Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta as the inaugural event wrapped up in Auckland today. Posted on 6 Feb Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta day 2
Young sailors step into Olympic classes Transitioning from youth sailing classes to Olympic classes is a big focus for youngsters competing in the inaugural Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta hosted by Murrays Bay Sailing Club this weekend. Posted on 5 Feb Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta day 1
Olympians and budding sailors come together Sailors of all ages from across New Zealand and overseas took to the water for the start of the inaugural Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta which kicked off on Auckland's North Shore today. Posted on 4 Feb Entries now open
For 2017 RYA Youth National Championships Over 300 sailors are expected to descend on Hayling Island, Hampshire when the premier event on the RYA Youth Racing calendar returns to the venue in April for the first time since 2011. Posted on 17 Jan

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC 420 Selector for 420
Hayling Island SC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr Grafham Water SC 420 End of Season Open Meeting for 420
Grafham Water SC- 2 Dec to 3 Dec
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy