A special feature interview with Ken Fowler, Vice-Commodore of Highcliffe Sailing Club, who will be sailing from Land's End to John O'Groats in an RS Aero to raise money for Cancer Research UK and Oakhaven Hospice.

Ken Fowler, Vice Commodore of Highcliffe Sailing Club, will attempt to sail an RS Aero from Land's End to John O'Groats © Giles Fletcher

Related Articles

RS Aero Worlds to be held at Carnac

Online entry open for July event in France Online entry opened this week for the first RS Aero World Championship, which shall be held at the French seaside resort of Carnac on the Brittany coast from 23rd-28th July 2017.

RS Aero UK Winter Series

Update after 8 events The RS Aero UK Winter Series is entering its final stages and the score sheet remains wide open with a large bubble of RS Aero sailors still able to step onto the final podium.

RS Aero UK Southern Circuit 2017

A new structure and several exciting new venues Building on the past two seasons the 2017 RS Aero UK Southern Circuit will have a new structure and several exciting new venues in 2017.

RS Aeros at the Roadford Rocket

Ten hardy travellers ahead of Storm Ewan Ten hardy RS Aeros were undeterred from travelling by a forecast of 'Lundy... Storm 10 later' as Storm Ewan was due to make landfall on the Cornish coast and threatened to rip up the English peninsula.

Highcliffe Sailing Club Icicle Series overall

Wild, wet, windy and wonderful end to the series When the morning's racing starts with the competitors looking at the club anemometer and asking if we are actually going to race in this weather, you know you are in for a blast.

RS Aero UK Northern Circuit 2017

Six events starting with the Northern Championships The inaugural RS Aero UK Northern Circuit was launched in 2016 with six events across Northern England from as far north as North Berwick in Scotland to as far south as the Midlands.

RS Aeros at the Frigid Digit Regatta

Sunny and not too cold in Seattle Seattle's Frigid Digit regatta started as the major midwinter Laser event back 1974. This year the event featured Lasers, Opti's and RS Aeros hosted by the Seattle Laser Fleet, Corinthian YC and West Coast Sailing.

RS Aero UK Winter Championships

47 helms battle it out at the Oxford Blue What a weekend! An incredible 47 RS Aeros entered The Oxford Blue which included the 2017 RS Aero UK Winter Championships. We had seen fleets of about 40 at events in the late autumn but we would never have anticipated 47 in February.

RS Aero Lymington Stadium Racing

Sailing in front of the club balcony Following on from a successful pre Christmas race when lack of wind dictated the format of a very short course at the top of the river next to the club pontoon and in front of the club balcony.