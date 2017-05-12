Please select your home edition
Edition
Spinlock - Deckvest - 728x90
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Rain and Sun RS Vareo Flat Cover
Rain and Sun RS Vareo Flat Cover
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Antigua Bermuda Race welcomes schooner Eleonora

by Louay Habib today at 1:20 pm 12 May 2017
Eleonora, the magnificent schooner at the start of the RORC Caribbean 600 in Antigua © Tim Wright / www.photoaction.com

The Antigua to Bermuda Race starting on Friday 12th May is proving highly popular with a huge variety of competitors eager to take on the challenge of a true ocean race to Bermuda; the home of the 35th America's Cup.

Majesty and grandeur

The fascinating array of yachts, as rich in history as the America's Cup, has been boasted by the addition of the magnificent 162ft schooner, Eleonora, an exact replica of the 1910 Herreshoff-designed Westward, one of the most famous and best known racing schooners in the world.

Eleonora's owner is looking forward to competing in the race to Bermuda: "This is a unique and challenging offshore race ending in the venue for the most prestigious sailing event in the world. For a sailor, this is simply the best way to get from Antigua to Bermuda to join the America's Cup events."

"It is also a great way to deliver the yacht from Antigua where she has spent the winter season cruising and racing," continues the owner. " Offshore cruising and racing can be quite rewarding and spectacular. Sailing on a reach in good breeze in a calm sea, down the moonbeam of a bright full moon is an unforgettable, once-in-a-lifetime experience. We have a great crew who help us to also deal with the challenges of offshore sailing and who also share with us those spectacular moments."

"Eleonora's journey from the Caribbean to the U.S. east coast is similar to the trek made by hundreds of yacht owners every year - often twice a year," explains Pat Phillip-Fairn, Chief Product & Experiences Development Officer at Bermuda Tourism Authority. "We hope among the legacy benefits of the Antigua to Bermuda Race and the America's Cup, is that more yachts and superyachts stop off in Bermuda for adventures here during their journey. That includes the year-round thrill of racing on Bermuda's Great Sound, just like the world's elite sailors. We're looking forward to welcoming all the Antigua to Bermuda participants in May."

Eleonora shows astonishing beauty under sail, her slender hull cutting a pathway through the sea. An elegant combination of beauty and power. - photo © ELWJ Photography
Eleonora shows astonishing beauty under sail, her slender hull cutting a pathway through the sea. An elegant combination of beauty and power. - photo © ELWJ Photography

Spectators will enjoy the spectacular start from the iconic Pillars of Hercules outside Nelson's Dockyard, Antigua and the sight of the majestic racing schooner, Eleonora who will be joined in the CSA Classic class by the 87ft Tall Ship, Spirit of Bermuda, a replica of a 19th century Bermuda Dispatch Sloop and a national icon which symbolizes Bermuda's maritime Heritage.

The yachts will enjoy a windward start along the spectacular south coast, before cracking sheets and hoisting spinnakers for a downwind blast into the Atlantic Ocean. Ocean currents and local weather effects will keep the tacticians on their toes for the 900 mile race and the magical island of Bermuda will deliver a fantastic welcome for the competitors on yachts from eight different countries.

Fascinating duels

American Swan 90, Freya and British Swan 82, Stay Calm should have a close battle during the race, as will the two CNB 76s; the Irish flagged Lilla owned by Nancy and Simon De Pietro and the American flagged Sapphire, owned by John O'Connor.

Nancy and Simon De Pietro's CNB 76, Lilla - photo © Tim Wright / www.photoaction.com
Nancy and Simon De Pietro's CNB 76, Lilla - photo © Tim Wright / www.photoaction.com

"It should be a really interesting race and it will be fun to race against another CNB 76," explains Simon De Pietro, co-owner of Lilla. "I don't know too much about Sapphire except that she is a much newer boat and made from composite, so she should be lighter than Lilla and from what I can gather, will go to windward better than us. However, the normal weather pattern would give us plenty of reaching and that will make it a race for drivers. Sail selection, especially at night will also be a big factor. We look forward to racing against Sapphire, as well as everybody in the race."

Among the many 60ft yachts taking part is likely to be a interesting contest between two equally matched Canadian yachts; from Nova Scotia, Chris Stanmore Major's Whitbread 60, Challenger (Spartan Ocean racing) and from Quebec, Maxime Grimard's Volvo 60, Esprit de Corps IV.

40ft Pogo battle

Two of the smallest yachts competing will most certainly be locked in a close battle on the water: Morgen Watson's Canadian yacht Hermes and Mikael Ryking's Swedish entry, Talanta, are both Pogo40s.

Mikael Ryking's Swedish Pogo40, Talanta - photo © Tim Wright / www.photoaction.com
Mikael Ryking's Swedish Pogo40, Talanta - photo © Tim Wright / www.photoaction.com

"This will be the first time I have been to Bermuda and I am really excited by the race," says Talanta's Mikael Ryking. "We will be a crew of five and although we will be one of the smaller boats, if we have good conditions, we will have a fast ride to Bermuda. In 20 knots of wind on a reach, Talanta will be surfing at 15 knots, so we can manage 250 miles a day. We estimate that we can complete the race in about four days and we should be as fast as the 60 footers in the race. I hope to stay in Bermuda for the America's Cup and I will be cheering for the Artemis Team of course!"

The Antigua Bermuda Race is open to yachts and multihulls with a minimum length of 40ft (12m) holding a valid IRC,CSA, PCS MultiRule or Superyacht ORCsy rating. Dual scoring will be provided and a provision of a Motor Sailing Handicap will be overlaid for CSA Racers.

The Antigua Bermuda Race starts on Friday 12th May 2017 and is supported by the Bermuda Tourism Authority and Goslings Rum. For more information, including registration, please go to www.antiguabermuda.com

Related Articles

Entries now open for 10th anniversary event
Of Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week Cowes Classics Week is back once again in July 2017 with a newly branded sponsor title, courtesy of Charles Stanley Direct, a new division of Charles Stanley, which will be sponsoring the event for the first time. Posted on 13 Mar RORC Caribbean 600: A Totally Unique Race
The largest ever offshore fleet assembled in the Caribbean The 2017 RORC Caribbean 600 started in magnificent conditions with the largest ever offshore fleet assembled in the Caribbean enjoying sparkling conditions. Posted on 27 Feb 30th Antigua Classics Regatta preview
To be held in Nelson's Dockyard As a special celebration for 2017, the Antigua Yacht Club is proud to partner with the National Parks Authority to host the 30th Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta in Nelson's Dockyard, recently designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Posted on 26 Feb Record entry for RORC Caribbean 600
A fleet of over 80 yachts expected A fleet of over 80 yachts is expected for the ninth edition of the 2017 RORC Caribbean 600 in which 900 sailors from 30 different nations will race non-stop around 11 Caribbean islands, starting and finishing in Antigua. Posted on 15 Feb Classics in the RORC Caribbean 600
At least 12 classic-designed yachts taking part The RORC Caribbean 600 attracts the world's fastest racing yachts, magnificent superyachts and corinthian production cruisers. Gathered in Antigua for the start of the 600-mile blast around 11 Caribbean islands, the fleet is a phenomenal sight. Posted on 7 Feb Superyacht Challenge Antigua overall
Flying Finish The fourth and final encounter at the 2017 Superyacht Challenge was a magical affair, sparkling Caribbean sunshine, 20 knots of breeze and the added delight of Caribbean swell. Posted on 6 Feb Superyacht Challenge Antigua day 2
Tactical battle on the south side The conditions had mellowed somewhat for the second day of the Superyacht Challenge Antigua, compared to the opening day's surfing festival. There was 15 knots from the east, with a moderate swell, and predominately tactical windward leeward racing. Posted on 5 Feb World Heritage Site to host Antigua Classics
The 2017 list of entrants is growing long As a special celebration for 2017, Antigua Yacht Club is proud to partner with the National Parks Authority to host the 30th Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta in Nelson's Dockyard, recently designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Posted on 5 Feb Superyacht Challenge Antigua day 1
Trade winds piping up to 20 knots and a 3m sea With solid trade winds piping up to twenty knots and a three metre sea state, the south coast of Antigua delivered a memorable day of racing, for the first day of the Superyacht Challenge Antigua. Posted on 4 Feb A warm welcome awaits in Bermuda
In the Antigua Bermuda Race 2017 A fantastic welcome is awaiting the magnificent fleet taking part in the inaugural Antigua Bermuda Race. As host for the 35th America's Cup, Bermuda will be buzzing with excitement. Posted on 3 Feb

Upcoming Events

Island Barn Reservoir SC RS Aero Noble Marine UK Spring Championship for RS Aero
Island Barn Reservoir SC- 25 Mar Hayling Island SC RS Feva Spring Championship for RS Feva
Hayling Island SC- 25 Mar to 26 Mar Shustoke SC Comet Trio and GP14 Open Meeting for Comet Trio and GP14
Shustoke SC- 25 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 26 Mar Burghfield SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Burghfield SC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Merlin Rocket Open Meeting for Merlin Rocket
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Hadron Open Meeting for Hadron
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Mid Warwickshire YC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Mid Warwickshire YC- 1 Apr Waveney & Oulton Broad YC Squib Broadland regatta for Squib
Waveney & Oulton Broad YC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr Hayling Island SC 420 Selector for 420
Hayling Island SC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy