RS200 SEAS Series at Queen Mary Sailing Club

by Julian Bradley today at 5:03 pm

14 helms and their spinnaker monkeys turned up to participate in the first round of the 2017 RS200 SEAS Series. For those more used to less space, the prospect of fanging around a big pond in a gnarly but mild F 5-6 at QM appealed hugely – although equally, you got that faintly sphinctery feeling as you hear the dinghy park rigging whistle as you launch. Well, I do.

Ben Palmer and the Titian Fission that is Claire Walsh led from gun to gun in race one, from Rob Henderson and Freddy Wood. Myself and the Shrimp slipped past an unlucky (well, he said he was) Andy Peters for third. The latter came back in race 2 to win from Ben Palmer and his Henna Senna, and then Bradley/Cafferata. I think the Woods burnt in R2, only to come good and win race 3 from Palmer/Walsh and Peters/Badger. In the last race the Peters won from Bradley/Cafferata to take the event on countback.

Huge thanks go to the team at Queen Mary, in particular the unswervingly charming Race Officer Paul Stainsby with his wife Karen, who dovetailed 4 perfectly managed races, took a load of pictures and got us off the water in time for this Ulsterman to catch the rugby...

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 Pts 1st 1559 Andrew Peters Jill Peters Queen Mary SC ‑4 1 3 1 5 2nd 1628 Ben Palmer Claire Walsh Hayling Island SC 1 2 2 ‑3 5 3rd 1178 Julian Bradley Helen Cafferata Wembley SC 3 3 ‑5 2 8 4th 1325 Charlotte Wood Mike Wood Hayling Island SC 5 ‑12 1 4 10 5th 629 Rob Henderson Freddy Wood Hayling Island SC 2 (RET) 4 5 11 6th 1228 Joe Adams Euan Bradshaw Burghfield SC ‑6 4 6 6 16 7th 419 James Bayliss Lucinda Bayliss Queen Mary SC ‑12 5 8 7 20 8th 1511 Mike Green Lynne Ratcliffe Eastbourne & Pevensey Bay SC 8 7 7 ‑10 22 9th 974 Adam Wickenden Flossie Tanner Silverwing SC/ QMSC ‑10 8 9 8 25 10th 967 Graham Flynn Isobel Tate Chase SC (RET) 6 11 11 28 11th 994 James George Harry George Queen Mary SC 9 10 10 (DNS) 29 12th 1150 David Beaney Hannah Liptrot Wembley SC 7 11 13 (DNS) 31 13th 1265 Julie Harrison Fiona Fardon Queen Mary SC 11 9 12 (RET) 32 14th 1565 Roger Wilson Tess Darbyshire Welsh Harp SC (DNF) 13 14 9 36

Dates for the rest of the series: