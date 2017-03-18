Please select your home edition
RS200 SEAS Series at Queen Mary Sailing Club

by Julian Bradley today at 5:03 pm 18 March 2017

14 helms and their spinnaker monkeys turned up to participate in the first round of the 2017 RS200 SEAS Series. For those more used to less space, the prospect of fanging around a big pond in a gnarly but mild F 5-6 at QM appealed hugely – although equally, you got that faintly sphinctery feeling as you hear the dinghy park rigging whistle as you launch. Well, I do.

Ben Palmer and the Titian Fission that is Claire Walsh led from gun to gun in race one, from Rob Henderson and Freddy Wood. Myself and the Shrimp slipped past an unlucky (well, he said he was) Andy Peters for third. The latter came back in race 2 to win from Ben Palmer and his Henna Senna, and then Bradley/Cafferata. I think the Woods burnt in R2, only to come good and win race 3 from Palmer/Walsh and Peters/Badger. In the last race the Peters won from Bradley/Cafferata to take the event on countback.

Huge thanks go to the team at Queen Mary, in particular the unswervingly charming Race Officer Paul Stainsby with his wife Karen, who dovetailed 4 perfectly managed races, took a load of pictures and got us off the water in time for this Ulsterman to catch the rugby...

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4Pts
1st1559Andrew PetersJill PetersQueen Mary SC‑41315
2nd1628Ben PalmerClaire WalshHayling Island SC122‑35
3rd1178Julian BradleyHelen CafferataWembley SC33‑528
4th1325Charlotte WoodMike WoodHayling Island SC5‑121410
5th629Rob HendersonFreddy WoodHayling Island SC2(RET)4511
6th1228Joe AdamsEuan BradshawBurghfield SC‑646616
7th419James BaylissLucinda BaylissQueen Mary SC‑1258720
8th1511Mike GreenLynne RatcliffeEastbourne & Pevensey Bay SC877‑1022
9th974Adam WickendenFlossie TannerSilverwing SC/ QMSC‑1089825
10th967Graham FlynnIsobel TateChase SC(RET)6111128
11th994James GeorgeHarry GeorgeQueen Mary SC91010(DNS)29
12th1150David BeaneyHannah LiptrotWembley SC71113(DNS)31
13th1265Julie HarrisonFiona FardonQueen Mary SC11912(RET)32
14th1565Roger WilsonTess DarbyshireWelsh Harp SC(DNF)1314936

Dates for the rest of the series:

  • 15 April - Bough Beech
  • 7 May - Wembley
  • 8 July - Itchenor
  • 23 September - Burghfield
  • 28 October - Island Barn

