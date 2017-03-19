Please select your home edition
Edition
Rondar Boats
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Zhik Spandex Overshorts
Zhik Spandex Overshorts
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Hustler 25.5 with fin keel built 1977
located in Chichester
Europe class sails
located in Spain

55th Warming Pan at Hamble River Sailing Club

by Trevor Pountain today at 3:41 pm 18-19 March 2017

The Merlin Rockets went first on a windy, grey Saturday morning in Hamble. It was perhaps fitting therefore that "50 shades of Grey" Stuart Bithell and his girlfriend led the fleet down the Hamble to Southampton Water. Not quite the same conditions for Stuart as his recent Sailing World Cup event in Miami, where he placed first in the 49er class. His former crew partner Luke Patience, with whom he won Silver in the 470 at London 2012, was to chase him all weekend in 3788, with his crew Chris Birrell. Ian Doson and Rob Allen brought their brand new Merlin "Speed Machine" to the event and were indeed showing good speed until their rudder "exploded" on Sunday morning.

Race Officer, Simon Hand sent the Merlins, Fireflys, Lasers and Solos out of the Hamble and on to a series of windward/leeward loops before reaching back to the club line. The Merlins did four loops and everyone else did three, except the Firefly's who were shortened to two. Race 2: With the westerly building in Southampton Water, the fleet were sent on one quick windward leg out of the river, back round a mark off the Hamble Public Pontoon and round again, the number of laps being tailored to the speed of the boats. This led to a spectator spectacle and a few potential heart attacks for the owners of larger craft braving the elements for an early season trip down river. It all depending on your point of view.

The 55th Annual Warming Pans at Hamble - photo © Eddie Mays
The 55th Annual Warming Pans at Hamble - photo © Eddie Mays

The Foxer Class sailed their usual patch of water, the pool off Warsash, and their usual race team to run a series of 4 windward/leewards before beating everyone to the bar as usual.

At the end of Race 2 the competitors and volunteers headed back to the club house for something warm and a view of the Six Nations Rugby.

At the half way stage Stuart Bithell and other half, led Will and Mary Henderson (Arwen) and Luke Patience and Chris Birrell in the Merlins. Ian Southgate (Gruntles) led the Foxers with a 1, 3, 1, 2, by one point from James Ross in "Fuzzy", with "Badger" Paul Lovejoy in third. Tom Lonsdale "5705" and Stas Lawicki "4454" were tied in the Solos with a 1 & 2 each and Andrew Le Grice led the Laser class with two bullets. Ben Green led the Fireflys from Alex Ogilvie.

The 55th Annual Warming Pans at Hamble - photo © Trevor Pountain
The 55th Annual Warming Pans at Hamble - photo © Trevor Pountain

Day two dawned with more grey skies and a wind with more South in it which allowed the RO to give a better length of beat out of the river. With that exception the course was the same as Saturday afternoon with the turning mark off the Public Pontoon giving unwary sailors a bit of a shock. Even Ray Sedgewick, in the Pink Hamble-Warsash Ferry, left for the other side as there was flurry of mark rounding. But Ray is far too experienced to let a few dinghies worry him and with a small adjustment to his course he missed them all.

Outside the conditions were quite gusty as shown by the picture Andrew Le Grice took from his Laser of Stuart Bithell, now crewed by Tom Bygall, having a moment - it can be viewed here. Despite stopping to take pictures Andrew went on to win the race. Perhaps Stuart will think twice before swapping his girlfriend, who he said was "brilliant" on the Saturday, for Tom.

After lunch, the battle for the Warming Pan's continued, though one or two crews who had broken things, sloped off for an early night. The conditions remained much the same with Merlin Rocket's plaining back up the Hamble making it a great and colourful view from the Hamble shore, against the backdrop of black, white and red Foxer sails on the other side.

The 55th Annual Warming Pans at Hamble - photo © Trevor Pountain
The 55th Annual Warming Pans at Hamble - photo © Trevor Pountain

Commodore Ken Munro presented the prizes back in the clubhouse. Despite swapping crew and sailing on the edge occasionally, Stuart Bithell and Tom Pygall won the Merlin's with 3pts. Luke Patience and Chris Birrell climbed up to 2nd and Will and Mary Henderson completed the podium places. Ian Southworth continued his winning ways in the Foxers with 3 firsts and a third. James Ross came second and Paul Lovejoy hung onto third despite a late surge from Sean Barber. Laser photographer Andrew Le Grice claimed the Warming Pan from Lymington's Thomas Ehler and Hamble's own Suzie Vaill. Tom Lonsdale won the Solo Warming Pan by one point from Guildford's Stas Lawicki. Stas, who normally sails on a very small pond, had a big grin on his face all weekend having both wind and waves to play with for a change. Third place, and the award for best swimmer, went to Alan Roberts, who lost two burgees in the process. Finally, the much depleted Firefly fleet was won by Ben Green with Alex Ogilvie second. We hope the Firefly fleet will return when Barney Smith completes his sabbatical.

The 55th Annual Warming Pans at Hamble - photo © Trevor Pountain
The 55th Annual Warming Pans at Hamble - photo © Trevor Pountain

The Commodore thanked the hardy competitors and Stuart Bithell thanked the volunteers for running a seamless event.

In two weeks' time, after the clocks go forward, the first race of the Wednesday night cruiser series will take place. The "Early Bird" series of five races will be run under the clubs handicap system. Hot food and beverages will be available in the club after racing.

Related Articles

Salcombe Yacht Club Spring Series race 1
30+ knot gusts for the hardier dinghy sailors ith winds gusting in excess of 30 knots a group of the hardier Salcombe dinghy sailors gathered at the top of the Batson slipway in anticipation of the opening races of the Salcombe Yacht Club 2017 Spring Series. Posted today at 10:10 am Laser Grand Prix Draw Winner Announced!
Fantastic prize of a week in Wildwind Vassiliki We were very pleased to sponsor the Laser Grand Prix events last year with a fantastic prize of a week in Vassiliki. The lucky person to win the prize is Neil Garrison, a member of Bassenthwaite SC, where he is a senior instructor and coach. Posted on 18 Mar Noble Marine Laser Spring Qualifier 2
Elliot Hanson wins in fleet of 38 at the WPNSA 38 Laser Standards made the journey down to the south coast for the second of the Noble Marine Laser World and European Qualifiers and were pleasantly greeted by lots of sun and a cool 8–10knts from the south. Posted on 17 Mar We speak to Mark Lee of Craftinsure
The story of 'boat insurance at the touch of a button' We spoke to Mark Lee about his own sailing and the story of starting Craftinsure, the marine insurance company which pioneered 'boat insurance at the touch of a button', when the internet was still in its infancy compared to what it is today. Posted on 16 Mar Laser First Sunday GMT Series concludes
A resounding success at King George Sunday saw the conclusion of a great winter series where we have regularly seen 15 boats sailing and, despite the poor forecast and a lengthy postponement for the first race, nine Lasers still took to the water in the concluding two races. Posted on 15 Mar 55th Annual Warming Pan preview
Dust off your boat covers and dig out your wetsuits This year's Warming Pan will take place on the 18th & 19th March, run as always by the Hamble River SC. Looking at the forecasts there will be wind, so dust off your boat covers, dig out your wetsuits and dry suits and head to Hamble on Saturday morning. Posted on 14 Mar Merlin Rockets at Midland
For Craftinsure Silver Tiller series round 1 Twenty-two Merlin Rockets arrived at Midland Sailing Club (MSC) on this very calm and literally no wind morning to contest the first round of the Craftinsure Silver Tiller 2017. Posted on 14 Mar Lasers at Chelmarsh
Round 2 of the Midlands Circuit Thirteen sailors arrived at Chelmarsh reservoir for the second round of the Midlands circuit. Numbers were low due the overcast weather and the predicted 4 knots of wind. Posted on 13 Mar Noble Marine Laser Spring Qualifier
Thick fog at times in Weymouth A total of 156 sailors took part in the UK Laser Association World and European Qualifier held in Weymouth. On the first day sailing was out of the harbour and there was about 12 knots of wind and quite choppy conditions. Posted on 13 Mar National Solos take over the Palace
A great display at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show The National Solo Class Association once again put on a great display at Alexandra Palace over the weekend. There were three Solos on the NSCA stand, the first, an FRP Winder Mk 1a fitted out with Allen Brothers hardware and owned by Vince Horey. Posted on 11 Mar

Upcoming Events

Island Barn Reservoir SC RS Aero Noble Marine UK Spring Championship for RS Aero
Island Barn Reservoir SC- 25 Mar Hayling Island SC RS Feva Spring Championship for RS Feva
Hayling Island SC- 25 Mar to 26 Mar Shustoke SC Comet Trio and GP14 Open Meeting for Comet Trio and GP14
Shustoke SC- 25 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 26 Mar Burghfield SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Burghfield SC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Merlin Rocket Open Meeting for Merlin Rocket
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Hadron Open Meeting for Hadron
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Mid Warwickshire YC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Mid Warwickshire YC- 1 Apr Waveney & Oulton Broad YC Squib Broadland regatta for Squib
Waveney & Oulton Broad YC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr Hayling Island SC 420 Selector for 420
Hayling Island SC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy