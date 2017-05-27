Please select your home edition
Edition
Crewsaver ErgoFit 50N

Crewsaver announces sponsorship of Gosport Marine Festival

by Alison Willis today at 8:07 am 27 May 2017
Crewsaver announces sponsorship of the Gosport Marine Festival © Crewsaver

World-leading Gosport-based marine safety equipment manufacturer, Crewsaver, has announced that it is to be an official event sponsor of the Gosport Marine Festival 2017, which will take place on Saturday 27th May 2017.

The get-on-the-water activities at the Festival will be branded Crewsaver GoWaterSport sessions. These Crewsaver GoWaterSport sessions will include dinghy sailing, kayaking and rowing sessions in Haslar Marina for those over 12 years old, and windsurfing, paddleboarding and kayaking for 6 to 11 year olds at the Cockle Pond. There will be 800 places available for those who want to get on the water. Crewsaver will also be offering practical support to the festival's Little Shipmates activities. The Little Shipmates zone will offer creative activities for children based around a 'safety on and around the sea' theme, so ideally matched to Crewsaver's core #LifejacketSafe message.

Gosport Marine Festival aims to connect the people of Gosport with the sea, so as Gosport's largest marine employer, it was natural for Crewsaver to get involved. The free community event will showcase boating of every kind from sailing dinghies and big yachts to paddleboarding and kayaking. There will be something for the whole family with the chance to get on the water as well as plenty of onshore activities.

Crewsaver Marketing Manager, Hannah Burywood commented, 'We're very excited to be involved with the 2017 Gosport Marine Festival. It's a great opportunity to promote safety on and around the water, especially to a younger audience through Little Shipmates. To be able to help enable people to get on the water to try a range of boating activities with the Crewsaver GoWaterSport sessions is fantastic, and we're delighted to be able to support our local community.'

Gosport Marine Festival Chairman, John Beavis MBE, said, 'It's great to have Crewsaver involved. The festival attracted 5,000 visitors in 2015 and we really value the support of Crewsaver in helping us make the festival a success again in 2017.'

Gosport Marine Festival will take place from 10am to 5pm on Saturday 27th May 2017. There will be more than 800 places available for those who want to get afloat. Further details and booking for all the activities can be found at www.gosportmarinefestival.org.uk

Crewsaver manufactures a complete range of personal lifesaving products including lifejackets and a new buoyancy aid range. Crewsaver offers personal flotation solutions for every level, whatever on-water activity is being undertaken; Crewsaver has a product to suit.

www.crewsaver.com

Related Articles

Crewsaver Warsash Spring Championship
Continued sponsor partnership for 2017 As part of an ongoing three-year sponsorship agreement, Crewsaver will be donating a generous array of prizes to the Crewsaver Warsash Spring Championship 2017, which takes place over two weekends, 8th-9th and 22nd-23rd April 2017. Posted on 14 Mar Crewsaver ErgoFit 50N EX ­Available now!
Advanced safety and performance technology With the America's Cup fast approaching, high performance sailing is on everybody's mind. With this revolution comes a demand for personal safety equipment that can offer the very highest in protection and performance. Posted on 10 Mar Crewsaver at Boot Düsseldorf 2017
View the complete Crewsaver lifejacket range Visitors to Boot Düsseldorf 2017 will be able to view the complete Crewsaver lifejacket range including the new redesigned children's foam lifejackets, which now come with a fun and exciting story book 'Oliver's Adventure'. Posted on 20 Jan Children's Lifejackets - Your Questions Answered
Crewsaver continuing to lead the way in lifejacket design Crewsaver continues to lead the way in lifejacket design and the pioneering children's lifejacket range is no exception. Crewsaver's complete range of children's lifejackets are specifically designed for children. Posted on 11 Jan Crewsaver & Survitec Group partner with Sunsail
Supplying UK fleet safety equipment requirements Survitec Group, the world's leading marine safety equipment supplier, has formed an exciting partnership with Sunsail UK, one of the UK's largest Yacht Charter businesses based in Port Solent. Posted on 7 Jan Crewsaver at the London Boat Show
Extensive range and exclusive offers Crewsaver to WOW visitors at the London Boat Show 2017 with its extensive safety range, exclusive offers and expert advice. Posted on 5 Jan Crewsaver launches pioneering new collection
Buoyancy aid collection presented at METSTRADE Crewsaver launches pioneering new buoyancy aid collection at METSTRADE 2016, stand 03.128, to create complete personal lifesaving range. Posted on 16 Nov 2016 The Crewsaver #LifejacketSafe campaign
We talk to Hannah Burywood about the initiative We spoke to Hannah Burywood about the Crewsaver #LifejacketSafe campaign. As Hannah explains, the team were noticing regular mistakes by sailors while they were out on the water and thought awareness needed to raised... Posted on 3 Nov 2016 Crewsaver #LifejacketSafe campaign strikes chord
With Southampton Boat Show visitors Crewsaver has had a great response to its #LifejacketSafe campaign from visitors to the 2016 Southampton Boat Show, which started on 16th September and runs through to 25th September 2016. Posted on 22 Sep 2016 Crewsaver reveals exclusive offers
For Southampton Boat Show 2016 visitors Crewsaver has revealed the exclusive Southampton Boat Show offers that will be available through its retail network at the show, which takes place 16th – 25th September 2016. Posted on 15 Sep 2016

Upcoming Events

Island Barn Reservoir SC RS Aero Noble Marine UK Spring Championship for RS Aero
Island Barn Reservoir SC- 25 Mar Hayling Island SC RS Feva Spring Championship for RS Feva
Hayling Island SC- 25 Mar to 26 Mar Shustoke SC Comet Trio and GP14 Open Meeting for Comet Trio and GP14
Shustoke SC- 25 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 26 Mar Burghfield SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Burghfield SC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Merlin Rocket Open Meeting for Merlin Rocket
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Hadron Open Meeting for Hadron
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Mid Warwickshire YC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Mid Warwickshire YC- 1 Apr Waveney & Oulton Broad YC Squib Broadland regatta for Squib
Waveney & Oulton Broad YC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr Hayling Island SC 420 Selector for 420
Hayling Island SC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy