CoastWaterSports 2014
Start Sailing by Andy Smith & Tim Davison
Start Sailing by Andy Smith & Tim Davison

Winds of change at the Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR

by Neus Jordi today at 3:00 pm 24 March - 1 April 2017
Robert Scheidt at the Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR © Pedro Martinez / Sofia

One week before the start of the 48 Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR for the Olympic classes, Club Nàutic S'Arenal, Club Marítimo San Antonio de la Playa and Real Club Náutico de Palma – the three organising clubs together with the Federación Balear de Vela - make final preparations for one of the biggest sports events in Spain and one of the most important and attended Olympic sailing events in the world.

Around 700 boats will participate in this edition of the Majorcan regatta, which kicks off on Friday 24 for ORC, J80 and Dragon (with three racing days until Sunday) and on Monday 27 for Olympic Classes. The Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR will end on 1st April with the celebration of the finals for Olympic classes and the prize giving ceremony in which the absolute winner of the 48th edition will be crowned.

634 boats and 842 sailors from 53 nations will participate in the different Olympic classes, in accordance with the number of confirmed entries (not final until Sunday 26th). This means a 10% entry increase compared to the last post-Olympic year (2013) and 22% compared to the previous one (2009).

"The Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR continues to better itself- says Ferran Muniesa, the Race Manager -. This will be a very exciting edition with a Sofia filled with changes such as the testing of the new racing formats and the numerous changes in the participating teams: changes of crew, sailors moving to other classes, new faces... This is something usual when a new Olympic quad begins but it is specially highlighted this year".

One of the most striking moves has been made by Brazilian sailor Robert Scheidt. At 43 and 5 Olympic medals, this legend of the sport has moved from the Laser Standard to the 49er, a particularly physical boat. Scheidt had his debut on the skiff at the Miami World Cup Series (check World Sailing's video) and has just confirmed his entry at the 48 Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR.

Another noticeable change is brought by Russian-Ukrainian sailor Olga Maslivets (she has sailed representing both countries). She was the winner of the previous edition of the Sofia IBEROSTAR in RS:X W, but this year she will sail onboard a Nacra 17, as crew member of double Olympic medallist Iker Martínez and with the Spanish flag on the mainsail. The new tandem claimed victory at the Arenal Training Camps Trophy held last weekend although among a small fleet. Fernando Echávarri and Tara Pacheco -the Spanish team in Rio 2016- did not participate in this regatta but will be at the starting line of the Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR.

Organised by Club Nàutic S'Arenal, Club Marítimo San Antonio de la Playa, Real Club Náutico de Palma and the Balearic and Spanish Sailing Federations, the 48 Trofeo Princesa Sofía IBEROSTAR is sponsored by IBEROSTAR and the collaborators are Trasmediterranea, OK Rent a Car, Electtro, Infiniti and Marine Pool, as well as Govern de les Illes Balears, Ajuntament de Palma, Ajuntament de Llucmajor and Ports de Balears.

www.trofeoprincesasofia.org

Related Articles

55th Annual Warming Pan
50 shades of grey in Hamble The Merlin Rockets went first on a windy, grey Saturday morning in Hamble. It was perhaps fitting therefore that "50 shades of Grey" Stuart Bithell and his girlfriend led the fleet down the Hamble to Southampton Water. Posted on 20 Mar Laser Grand Prix Draw Winner Announced!
Fantastic prize of a week in Wildwind Vassiliki We were very pleased to sponsor the Laser Grand Prix events last year with a fantastic prize of a week in Vassiliki. The lucky person to win the prize is Neil Garrison, a member of Bassenthwaite SC, where he is a senior instructor and coach. Posted on 18 Mar Noble Marine Laser Spring Qualifier 2
Elliot Hanson wins in fleet of 38 at the WPNSA 38 Laser Standards made the journey down to the south coast for the second of the Noble Marine Laser World and European Qualifiers and were pleasantly greeted by lots of sun and a cool 8–10knts from the south. Posted on 17 Mar Noble Marine Laser Radial Spring Qualifier 2
Georgina Povall wins at the WPNSA The second Noble Marine Laser Qualifier of the year was held at Weymouth and Portland National Sailing Academy, and with 86 Radials entered, the decision was made to race as one fleet. Posted on 16 Mar Laser First Sunday GMT Series concludes
A resounding success at King George Sunday saw the conclusion of a great winter series where we have regularly seen 15 boats sailing and, despite the poor forecast and a lengthy postponement for the first race, nine Lasers still took to the water in the concluding two races. Posted on 15 Mar 55th Annual Warming Pan preview
Dust off your boat covers and dig out your wetsuits This year's Warming Pan will take place on the 18th & 19th March, run as always by the Hamble River SC. Looking at the forecasts there will be wind, so dust off your boat covers, dig out your wetsuits and dry suits and head to Hamble on Saturday morning. Posted on 14 Mar Finn Class to test new format
At Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR The Finn Class will be testing a new format at the 48th Trofeo Princesa Sofía IBEROSTAR, which begins in just two weeks time. This is in response to discussions that the winner of events should be decided on the final race, or even first across the line. Posted on 13 Mar Lasers at Chelmarsh
Round 2 of the Midlands Circuit Thirteen sailors arrived at Chelmarsh reservoir for the second round of the Midlands circuit. Numbers were low due the overcast weather and the predicted 4 knots of wind. Posted on 13 Mar Noble Marine Laser Spring Qualifier
Thick fog at times in Weymouth A total of 156 sailors took part in the UK Laser Association World and European Qualifier held in Weymouth. On the first day sailing was out of the harbour and there was about 12 knots of wind and quite choppy conditions. Posted on 13 Mar Trofeo Princesa Sofía IBEROSTAR preview
A regatta ready for innovation The 48th edition of the Trofeo Princesa Sofía IBEROSTAR will be one of the most innovative of the last years. In just uner two weeks time this Olympic sailing event - consolidated as one of the most important ones in the world - will kick off. Posted on 12 Mar

Upcoming Events

Island Barn Reservoir SC RS Aero Noble Marine UK Spring Championship for RS Aero
Island Barn Reservoir SC- 25 Mar Hayling Island SC RS Feva Spring Championship for RS Feva
Hayling Island SC- 25 Mar to 26 Mar Shustoke SC Comet Trio and GP14 Open Meeting for Comet Trio and GP14
Shustoke SC- 25 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 26 Mar Burghfield SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Burghfield SC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Merlin Rocket Open Meeting for Merlin Rocket
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Hadron Open Meeting for Hadron
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Mid Warwickshire YC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Mid Warwickshire YC- 1 Apr Waveney & Oulton Broad YC Squib Broadland regatta for Squib
Waveney & Oulton Broad YC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr Hayling Island SC 420 Selector for 420
Hayling Island SC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr
