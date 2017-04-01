Winds of change at the Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR

Robert Scheidt at the Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR © Pedro Martinez / Sofia Robert Scheidt at the Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR © Pedro Martinez / Sofia

by Neus Jordi today at 3:00 pm

One week before the start of the 48 Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR for the Olympic classes, Club Nàutic S'Arenal, Club Marítimo San Antonio de la Playa and Real Club Náutico de Palma – the three organising clubs together with the Federación Balear de Vela - make final preparations for one of the biggest sports events in Spain and one of the most important and attended Olympic sailing events in the world.

Around 700 boats will participate in this edition of the Majorcan regatta, which kicks off on Friday 24 for ORC, J80 and Dragon (with three racing days until Sunday) and on Monday 27 for Olympic Classes. The Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR will end on 1st April with the celebration of the finals for Olympic classes and the prize giving ceremony in which the absolute winner of the 48th edition will be crowned.

634 boats and 842 sailors from 53 nations will participate in the different Olympic classes, in accordance with the number of confirmed entries (not final until Sunday 26th). This means a 10% entry increase compared to the last post-Olympic year (2013) and 22% compared to the previous one (2009).

"The Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR continues to better itself- says Ferran Muniesa, the Race Manager -. This will be a very exciting edition with a Sofia filled with changes such as the testing of the new racing formats and the numerous changes in the participating teams: changes of crew, sailors moving to other classes, new faces... This is something usual when a new Olympic quad begins but it is specially highlighted this year".

One of the most striking moves has been made by Brazilian sailor Robert Scheidt. At 43 and 5 Olympic medals, this legend of the sport has moved from the Laser Standard to the 49er, a particularly physical boat. Scheidt had his debut on the skiff at the Miami World Cup Series (check World Sailing's video) and has just confirmed his entry at the 48 Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR.

Another noticeable change is brought by Russian-Ukrainian sailor Olga Maslivets (she has sailed representing both countries). She was the winner of the previous edition of the Sofia IBEROSTAR in RS:X W, but this year she will sail onboard a Nacra 17, as crew member of double Olympic medallist Iker Martínez and with the Spanish flag on the mainsail. The new tandem claimed victory at the Arenal Training Camps Trophy held last weekend although among a small fleet. Fernando Echávarri and Tara Pacheco -the Spanish team in Rio 2016- did not participate in this regatta but will be at the starting line of the Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR.

Organised by Club Nàutic S'Arenal, Club Marítimo San Antonio de la Playa, Real Club Náutico de Palma and the Balearic and Spanish Sailing Federations, the 48 Trofeo Princesa Sofía IBEROSTAR is sponsored by IBEROSTAR and the collaborators are Trasmediterranea, OK Rent a Car, Electtro, Infiniti and Marine Pool, as well as Govern de les Illes Balears, Ajuntament de Palma, Ajuntament de Llucmajor and Ports de Balears.

www.trofeoprincesasofia.org