Please select your home edition
Edition
Lennon Thermalite 728x90 1
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Rain and Sun Contender Cover
Rain and Sun Contender Cover
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Contender 2446
located in Birchington

Contender Travellers' Series at Burton Sailing Club

by Chris Boshier today at 2:56 pm 18-19 March 2017

The first round of the BCA travellers season opened with a meeting at Burton Sailing Club on the Foremark reservoir in Derbyshire. Sailors travelled from as far afield as Dover and Bristol and were met with a warm but wet Saturday as forecast.

The Format of racing was to be 3 races back to back each day for a very reasonable £20 entry fee.

The first race got underway from a port biased line producing split starting tactics from the fleet, around a vaguely P shaped course around the club marks in conditions that ranged from sitting in to flat wiring whilst swinging around 30 degrees in some gusts, local boy Tom decided to sit the first race out and run home to pick up his stuffer instead, leaving Ed and Tim to fight out for the top 2 places, Ed eventually being victorious with Chris and Bill following behind for 3rd and 4th.

Race 2 and less biased line and a course change which left some of the visitors (well me at least) perplexed as to where we were supposed to be going, although an understandable change by the race officer as the fleet was lapping the first course in 6 minutes! Tom decided to come out and play this one and the top 3 were tight and swapping positions until a shifting gust took Ed out at one of the gybe marks relegating him to 3rd, Chris Followed suit at the gybe mark and Rodger opted to granny round (the sensible course of action as it turned out) so results from race 2 were Tim, Tom, Ed and Bill.

Race 3 consisted of the same course as 2 and similar but possibly slightly less wind, and was pretty much a re-run of the 2nd race although half the fleet were caught out by a shift that cost an extra couple of tacks for them on the 2nd part of the beat on, well I'm not sure which lap it all got a bit confusing. Anyway, the results for race 3 were Tom, Tim, Ed, Chris.

Saturday night consisted of a couple of beers watching the rugby in the club house and then off to a very good curry in Melbourne arranged by Tom, (excellent job) at Zeerah, highly recommended if you're ever up there and very reasonable.

Sunday morning and we were met with the sound of wind whistling through the trees and dark gusts across the cold reservoir water, unfortunately not even remotely coming from the same direction so with the forecast of gust over 30 the fleet headed out again after the joyous ritual of donning cold wetsuits, except Tim who had opted to make it a one day open for himself, with some excuse about Birthdays and meals on the Sunday (and maybe an eye on the forecast for the morrow too).

The run to the start line was entertaining with Craig getting caught on the wrong end of two diverging gust patterns which gybed him twice in a matter of seconds in a resulting in the inevitable swim and a prompt return to shore. Despite all but 2 boats heading out for the first race, discretion was also the better part of valour for all but Tom, Ed and Chris so there were 3 starters for race 4 and a course that took us all over the pond.

Chris took a swim at the gybe again with a similar joyous gust as Craig had encountered on the way out, Ed led until a swim at one of the top marks and let Tom through, I got lost and came in leaving Ed and Tom to fight it out. Ed took another swim out of sight of the dinghy park, when he eventually appeared around the headland Tom had taken the win and Ed needed directions to the last couple of marks.

That was enough excitement for the fleet and we called it a day at 4 races. Leaving the final results as Tom first, Tim 2nd and Ed 3rd.

Thanks to all at BSC for laying on the meeting, race officering, safety boats and excellent catering.

Next Stop Oxford on the 1st & 2nd of April, see you all there.

Related Articles

We speak to Mark Lee of Craftinsure
The story of 'boat insurance at the touch of a button' We spoke to Mark Lee about his own sailing and the story of starting Craftinsure, the marine insurance company which pioneered 'boat insurance at the touch of a button', when the internet was still in its infancy compared to what it is today. Posted on 16 Mar Contenders Ready!
2017 season starts with the Dinghy Show Yes, I know, that was early nineties, some 25 years ago, but I had just brought my first contender and a club member shouted this to me every Sunday morning without fail as I left the changing rooms. Posted on 27 Feb August & September winners announced
In Henri Lloyd Report of the Month The sailing season may be winding down now, but the reports are still coming in thick and fast from events up and down the country and from around the world. Posted on 31 Oct 2016 Contenders at Rutland
A lot to pack in at the final event of the season As the final event in the calendar, the annual trip to Rutland had to pack a lot in. Firstly it was the culmination of the travellers trophy and 3 people could reasonably win it. Posted on 29 Oct 2016 Contender Travellers Trophy: the story so far
All set for the finale at Rutland With the weather getting colder, the trees autumnal colours now making a glorious showing and the imminent end of British summer time, this can only mean one thing, the Contenders annual trip to Rutland for the finale of the Travellers Trophy. Posted on 14 Oct 2016 Staying in Contention
David Henshall presents us with the story of the Contender With Rio now done and dusted, all eyes will be turning towards the end of the year, when World Sailing will have to decide how best to meet the IOC expectations in terms of gender equality and attraction to 'youth'. Posted on 14 Oct 2016 Contender Inlands at Carsington
A fleet of smiles and aching limbs Sun with a strong Southerly wind forecast set the fleet up for some great Contender sailing for the Inlands at Carsington. Race 1 got underway in what would be the windiest conditions, gusting 25 knots plus. Posted on 2 Oct 2016 Contender Europeans at Highcliffe overall
All up for grabs on the final day We went into last day of the European Contender Championships with 6 races out of a possible 10 under our belts hoping to catch up on races lost mid week by running 3, quick turnaround, battles. Posted on 10 Sep 2016 Contender Europeans at Highcliffe day 4
Be careful what you wish for We all wanted some wind, something to get our sailors' motors running, a bit of 'champagne sailing', to quote Mr Tagoe, well we got that in spades today. The 13knots that we launched in were up to 20-25knots by the time the course was laid. Posted on 8 Sep 2016 Contender Europeans at Highcliffe day 3
We waited, we tried, we were beaten by the wind Highcliffe SC's roving reporter woke this morning to reports of perfect sunshine and a good steady wind which after yesterday's rather pedestrian racing, was received with great excitement. Posted on 7 Sep 2016

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC Contender Open Meeting for Contender
Hayling Island SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy