Please select your home edition
Edition
Noble Marine 2012 #2
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Fast-Dri Silver Polo Women's
Fast-Dri Silver Polo Women's
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Entry Open for the Landsail Tyres J-Cup 2017 in Partnership with B&G

by Gemma Dunn today at 3:14 pm 17-19 August 2017
Entry opens for the Landsail Tyres J-Cup 2017 in Partnership with B&G © Tim Wright / www.photoaction.com

J Boats agent Key Yachting Ltd. and the Royal Torbay Yacht Club are thrilled to announce that entry is open for the Landsail Tyres J-Cup 2017 in Partnership with B&G!

Incorporating the National Championships for the J/88, J/97 and J/109, the J-Cup is quite simply three days of serious competition coupled with not-so-serious shoreside entertainment, with one design racing for almost everyone. If you have a J Boat, you're invited!

The J-Cup returns to glorious Torbay for the first time since 2009. Gemma Dunn from Key Yachting commented "When Torbay was announced as the 2017 venue, more teams pre-registered than ever before, demonstrating the love our sailors have for the West Country. The J-Cup falls in-between the Fastnet Race and the Torbay and Dartmouth regattas, so there's potentially a full programme on offer before the return to work and school in September."

Up to eight races will be sailed, with daily prizegivings and themed suppers every evening, and of course the notorious prizegiving party on the final night, with local favourites Joey the Lips providing the soundtrack.

Bob Penfold, Commodore of the club said "The club is looking forward to welcoming the J-Cup fleet to Torquay and to the fine sailing waters of Torbay."

To enter the J-Cup, or for more information about the event please visit rtyc.org/championships/j-cup-2017. The organisers would like to thank title sponsor Landsail Tyres for supporting the regatta for the third year running.

Related Articles

Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series day 2
Testing conditions If patience was the key factor in Race 1 then endurance and good waterproofs were the key factors in Race 2 of the Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series on Sunday. Posted today at 1:21 pm Entry Open for J/80 Nationals 2017
To be held at Hamble in June The Royal Southern Yacht Club in Hamble will host the 2017 J/80 Nationals from 16th-18th June, and entry for the event is now open. This is likely to be a hugely popular event, as it comes less than four weeks before the J/80 Worlds. Posted on 17 Mar Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series day 1
Crews undeterred by damp conditions Last year the first race of the Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series took place in unseasonably glorious sunshine, but this year (Sunday 12 March) entrants were faced with drizzle, mist and light winds. Posted on 13 Mar SAILING Champions League 2017
Dates announced For the 2017 season, more than 300 sailing clubs from 13 countries in the SAILING Champions League (SCL) will compete to identify the best sailing club in Europe. Posted on 12 Mar Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series overall
Melges 20, J/70, M32 and Star classes competed The curtain has fallen on the 2016/2017 Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series organised from October to March by the Yacht Club de Monaco in collaboration with clothing supplier SLAM. Posted on 5 Mar Notice of Race and Entry Form now available
For Torbay Royal Regatta 2017 The Torbay Royal Regatta 2017 is already shaping up to be another great occasion with over a 100 yachts and dinghies expected. Posted on 2 Mar J/70 Midwinter Championship overall
Tim Healy's New England Ropes lassos the title Tim Healy's New England Ropes tied up a 2,1 in the final two contests to secure the Quantum J/70 Midwinter Championship at Saint Petersburg Yacht Club in Florida. Posted on 27 Feb J/70 Midwinter Championship day 2
Advantage to John Brim's Rimette Mother Nature provided brilliant blue skies and summer-like temperatures, but light and fluky breeze as racing got underway Saturday at the Quantum J/70 Midwinter Championship hosted by Saint Petersburg Yacht Club in Florida. Posted on 26 Feb RS Feva South West Training at Torbay
English Rivera venue for this year's nationals On the weekend of the 4th & 5th February twenty-eight keen RS Feva sailors travelled from all over the South West to attend the 3rd weekend of the 2017 RS Feva South West Open Training. Posted on 8 Feb SB20 Nationals at Torbay overall
A perfect final day for the championship The final day of the SB20 Nationals dawned bright and sunny with a good Force 4 gusting 5 and with the Championship led by four points by James Peters in Uber from Rob Gullan in 3047. Posted on 4 Oct 2016

Upcoming Events

Island Barn Reservoir SC RS Aero Noble Marine UK Spring Championship for RS Aero
Island Barn Reservoir SC- 25 Mar Hayling Island SC RS Feva Spring Championship for RS Feva
Hayling Island SC- 25 Mar to 26 Mar Shustoke SC Comet Trio and GP14 Open Meeting for Comet Trio and GP14
Shustoke SC- 25 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 26 Mar Burghfield SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Burghfield SC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Merlin Rocket Open Meeting for Merlin Rocket
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Hadron Open Meeting for Hadron
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Mid Warwickshire YC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Mid Warwickshire YC- 1 Apr Waveney & Oulton Broad YC Squib Broadland regatta for Squib
Waveney & Oulton Broad YC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr Hayling Island SC 420 Selector for 420
Hayling Island SC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy