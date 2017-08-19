Entry Open for the Landsail Tyres J-Cup 2017 in Partnership with B&G

Entry opens for the Landsail Tyres J-Cup 2017 in Partnership with B&G © Tim Wright / Entry opens for the Landsail Tyres J-Cup 2017 in Partnership with B&G © Tim Wright / www.photoaction.com

by Gemma Dunn today at 3:14 pm

J Boats agent Key Yachting Ltd. and the Royal Torbay Yacht Club are thrilled to announce that entry is open for the Landsail Tyres J-Cup 2017 in Partnership with B&G!

Incorporating the National Championships for the J/88, J/97 and J/109, the J-Cup is quite simply three days of serious competition coupled with not-so-serious shoreside entertainment, with one design racing for almost everyone. If you have a J Boat, you're invited!

The J-Cup returns to glorious Torbay for the first time since 2009. Gemma Dunn from Key Yachting commented "When Torbay was announced as the 2017 venue, more teams pre-registered than ever before, demonstrating the love our sailors have for the West Country. The J-Cup falls in-between the Fastnet Race and the Torbay and Dartmouth regattas, so there's potentially a full programme on offer before the return to work and school in September."

Up to eight races will be sailed, with daily prizegivings and themed suppers every evening, and of course the notorious prizegiving party on the final night, with local favourites Joey the Lips providing the soundtrack.

Bob Penfold, Commodore of the club said "The club is looking forward to welcoming the J-Cup fleet to Torquay and to the fine sailing waters of Torbay."

To enter the J-Cup, or for more information about the event please visit rtyc.org/championships/j-cup-2017. The organisers would like to thank title sponsor Landsail Tyres for supporting the regatta for the third year running.