Please select your home edition
Edition
Craftinsure 2012
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Fast Handling Technique by Frank Bethwaite
Fast Handling Technique by Frank Bethwaite

Boats for sale

Endurance 38 Decksaloon
located in Plymouth

Salcombe Yacht Club 2017 Spring Series - Race 1

by David Greening today at 10:10 am 19 March 2017
Salcombe Yacht Club Spring Series Race 1 © Jayne Morris

ith winds gusting in excess of 30 knots a group of the hardier Salcombe dinghy sailors gathered at the top of the Batson slipway in anticipation of the opening races of the Salcombe Yacht Club 2017 Spring Series; discussions turned to the possibility of abandonment, however it was soon realised that the Race Officer was Simon Ballantine who's idea of a Summer holiday is to sail to the Arctic Circle to climb granite rock faces; therefore wetsuits and dry suits were donned and the fleet set forth.

Early arrivals at the starting area, Geoff Allen and Robin Hodges, were soon centreboard high, which saw in David Greening and Chris "Chubby" Cleaves in a brief moment of sanity head home for the boat park, however with the sight of the late arrivals staying upright, insanity prevailed and they returned to the start area.

The Solos were first away, five grey men in grey boats on a grey day crossed the line in harmony, with Bill Jago the first to capsize on the first beat; Cleaves rounded the Millbay mark in the lead, only to head down the mine and get maximum value from his dry suit, though the remainder of the fleet was saddened by this event, Graham Cranford-Smith, Bill Jago and David Greening set off at maximum speed for the Bag. Two loops of the Bag saw Cranford-Smith in control of his pursuers.

Upon this trios return to the Harbour, Greening found more height, and the increased wind speed was more to his liking, and rounding Mill Bay with a comfortable lead, which he held to the finish, despite some massive wind shifts on the final beat causing an outbreak of the yips at Ditch End.

In the Handicap Fleet, Alistair Morley led off the line in his Phantom a position that he held throughout the race. AJ and Tristram Squire in their Merlin finished second on the water, but a consistent performance from Charlie Blazeby in his Laser Radial saw him secure second place on corrected time from the Salcombe Yawl of Geoff Gilson and Chris Spencer-Chapman.

Race 1 Results:

Solo
1st 5617, David Greening
2nd 5598, Bill Jago
3rd 5444, Graham Cranford-Smith

Handicap
1st Phantom 1357, Alistair Morley
2nd Laser Radial 203307, Charlie Blazeby
3rd Salcombe Yawl 170, Geoff Gilson and Chris Spencer-Chapman

Related Articles

55th Annual Warming Pan preview
Dust off your boat covers and dig out your wetsuits This year's Warming Pan will take place on the 18th & 19th March, run as always by the Hamble River SC. Looking at the forecasts there will be wind, so dust off your boat covers, dig out your wetsuits and dry suits and head to Hamble on Saturday morning. Posted on 14 Mar Commissioning Race at Salcombe Yacht Club
A day of "C's": Commissioning Race, Calcutta Cup and Curry 23 sailors congregated on the start line for the first race of the Salcombe YC season. In fact, according to your correspondent's spreadsheet this is the first of 229 races the club is due to run this year, concluding with the New Year's Day Race. Posted on 13 Mar National Solos take over the Palace
A great display at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show The National Solo Class Association once again put on a great display at Alexandra Palace over the weekend. There were three Solos on the NSCA stand, the first, an FRP Winder Mk 1a fitted out with Allen Brothers hardware and owned by Vince Horey. Posted on 11 Mar Leigh & Lowton Tipsy Icicle Series day 9
Let's face it, it was horrible Let's face it, it was horrible. Conditions this week were enough to put many off as a very light 4 knot, patchy, cold North Easterly breeze, and don't forget the incessant rain, greeted competitors for races 17 & 18 of the Tipsy Icicle series. Posted on 8 Mar See the new VX EVO this weekend
On the Ovington Boats stand at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show Two new boats to the Ovington Boats stable will be on display at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show this weekend; the brand-new VX EVO and the more established International OK. Posted on 2 Mar Leigh & Lowton Tipsy Icicle Series day 8
A big breeze weekend, but not as much as forecast A big breeze this weekend but thankfully not as much as was forecast which had probably put a few people off but it was definitely sailable. Posted on 1 Mar Five boats, sails, masts, chandlery and clothing
A busy time for P&B ahead of the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show The week before the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show is always a busy one for the team at P&B, but for 2017 they have pulled out all the stops, with no less than five boats showcased, and sails on a range of boats throughout the show. Posted on 1 Mar Noble Marine Solo Winter Championship
Great racing for 33 helms in fresh winds at Draycote After some careful consideration the NSCA committee decided to go ahead with the event, despite a rather menacing forecast of 22-33 knot winds. Posted on 27 Feb Leigh & Lowton Tipsy Icicle Series day 7
A return to the light stuff After last Sunday's big breeze this week saw a return to the light stuff. The 49 starters in the first race of the day had to make do with a westerly breeze that averaged at 4 knots with the occasional 8 knot gust. Posted on 25 Feb Noble Marine Solo Winters to go ahead
Forecast for Draycote Water looking good The forecast for Saturday is currently averaging 18-22mph which will provide great conditions for racing. Posted on 24 Feb

Upcoming Events

Island Barn Reservoir SC RS Aero Noble Marine UK Spring Championship for RS Aero
Island Barn Reservoir SC- 25 Mar Hayling Island SC RS Feva Spring Championship for RS Feva
Hayling Island SC- 25 Mar to 26 Mar Shustoke SC Comet Trio and GP14 Open Meeting for Comet Trio and GP14
Shustoke SC- 25 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 26 Mar Burghfield SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Burghfield SC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Merlin Rocket Open Meeting for Merlin Rocket
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Hadron Open Meeting for Hadron
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Mid Warwickshire YC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Mid Warwickshire YC- 1 Apr Waveney & Oulton Broad YC Squib Broadland regatta for Squib
Waveney & Oulton Broad YC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr Hayling Island SC 420 Selector for 420
Hayling Island SC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy