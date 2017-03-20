Discover the British Virgin Islands with Sunsail

by Sunsail today at 6:34 pm

Near constant sunshine and consistent trade winds make the British Virgin Islands one of the world's greatest yachting arenas. We've been sailing there for nearly 20 years and have honed our flotilla routes to include the best of the best.

Sail Sir Francis Drake Passage and take in bustling Tortola. Stop for a freshly made drink at tine Marina Cay, then culture and natural beauty at Virgin Gorda and The Baths.

Point your bow back towards home when you reach Saba Rock. Before you do, catch the frenzy of feeding time for the tarpons and check out the famous Bitter End Yacht Club.

Trim your sails and make the open water sail to take in Leverick Bay and Anegada. Stop at diving mecca, Jost Van Dyke and Norman Island, the inspiration for Treasure Island.

