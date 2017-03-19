Please select your home edition
Hyde Sails 2017 Dinghy Show
North Sails XOD RHJ-7 Jib
North Sails XOD RHJ-7 Jib
Illusion National Championship at Bembridge Sailing Club

by Mike Samuelson today at 6:37 am 18-19 March 2017

Fortunately the windy and damp forecast earlier in the week did not put off the twenty four hardy Illusionists entered for this season's National Championship held over the weekend in Bembridge.

Having initially thought that it might have been better to set the course in the lee of Silver Beach to get better protection from the F5 WSW'erly, it was decided in the end to keep racing in the harbour. As a result there was a delay in getting the first race away on time as there was not enough water to cover the sandbank in the middle of the harbour. So many boats obviously required a longer than usual line and with the wind initially flicking 15 + degrees, the first attempt to start was a bit of a disaster and ended with a General Recall. Despite adjusting the pin by at least three boat lengths, the second attempt was not much better and required the First Sub to be displayed again. With a more radical adjustment to the pin and the Black Flag brought into play, the third start was a success and the fleet soon spread out as they headed up the first beat. All eyes were on who was going to be first round the windward mark, and although it should not have been a surprise, it was the blue spinnaker of Graham Bailey, racing for the first time this season, that was the first to fly on the run to the leeward gate; second was Bruce Huber, third was visitor Jack Grogan with Mark Downer in his very smart new Illusion in fourth. On the second & third rounds Graham extended his lead leaving the chasing group to fight it out amongst themselves. Although Bruce & Jack maintained their earlier positions, Mark dropped off the pace a bit and had Andy Blundell & his son George finish ahead of him. Last year's runner up, Julia Bailey's luck deserted her and she ended up retiring after only two rounds when her new see through jib kept getting caught on the spreaders every time she tacked. Sadly she was unable to resolve the problem so headed back to the Illusion Quay and missed the two remaining races.

The second race was again started under the Black Flag rule and other than David Peerless who unfortunately got caught in the penalty area when the one minute whistle sounded and was therefore disqualified, and despite a couple of 25 knot gusts, the fleet got away first time. Graham & Bruce were again the first two round the windward mark with Jack & Mark not far behind. Coming up through the line to start the second round Mark was lifted into second place and although they tried their hardest, Bruce had to be content with third, Jack with fourth ands Andy with fifth. The next group of Alastair Speare-Cole, George Downer & Steve Warren-Smith all finished with a second or so of each other; as lower down the fleet did Serena Gosling, Robin Ebsworth & Guy Mattinson.

Illusion Nationals at Bembridge - photo © Mike Samuelson
Illusion Nationals at Bembridge - photo © Mike Samuelson

With the wind dropping to a nicer 15 knots, it was good to see Maddie Fenner come back out and join in the final race of the day. Again started under the Black Flag, the fleet got away cleanly with no disqualifications. At the windward mark it was Bruce & Graham who again were first round with Mark hot their heels. For the rest of the race there was little to choose between the first two and in the end it was the choice of leeward gate mark that decided it. Bruce went left and Graham went right and found himself able to make the line in one to cross about a boat length ahead. Mark was third & Jack was fourth. Alastair & Andy in fifth & sixth had a very close race, as did Nigel Grogan & George and slightly lower down Guy, Jonathan Nainby-Luxmoore and Steve.

After a delicious and well supported dinner on Saturday evening, there was a draw for a new set of Hyde Illusion sails very kindly donated by Nigel & Jack Grogan. Lucky winner Andy Christie choose the spinnaker, Philip Bown the genoa which left a delighted Bill Daniel's with the main.

Illusion Nationals at Bembridge - photo © Mike Samuelson
Illusion Nationals at Bembridge - photo © Mike Samuelson

The wind on Sunday was pretty much as forecast - Westerly F6-7 - and with an incoming tide, conditions in the harbour looked distinctly unpleasant. After a recce outside the harbour had revealed gusty but considerably less choppy conditions off the St Helens Old Church shore, twenty one boats headed out and once the course had been set were soon locked in battle. The first race of the day got away to a clean start and the fleet split up the beat to the windward mark; first round was Mark and slightly surprisingly second was David Peerless hotly pursued by Bruce, Guy, Jack & Nigel, Jonathan and Graham. Not many risked spinnakers on the gusty run to the leeward gate, but everyone made it safely. During the second and third rounds, Mark & Bruce pulled out a substantial lead and a number of boats had gear failure and rightly decided to head back into the harbour. Sadly this included the overnight leader Graham who found himself taking in a lot of water in his bow tank following a relatively minor incident with Jack. Despite best efforts to overhaul Mark, Bruce had to be content with a second; George was third ahead of Jack.

With occasional gusts of well over 20 knots, it was decided to limit the fifth race to just two rounds; after a clean start the lead was again taken up by Mark with Bruce initially close behind, however as the race progressed, Jack & Julia closed the gap and by the finish had overtaken him. Lower down the fleet John Raymond had a close battle with Philip Russell and Nigel Grogan.

With the sun making an appearance, the breeze occasionally dropping to 12 or so knots, and only a couple of points separating the leading two, the final race had everything going for it. In the event it did not disappoint. Bruce was first to the windward mark with Jack a close second; Mark meanwhile was well down the fleet however his vast experience saw him move up into second place by the start of the final round which was enough to secure the overall Championship by a single point ahead of Bruce. Mind you the final placings were rather dependent on whether Graham was going to seek redress over the damage he suffered in the first race of the day. In the event he decided, very gentlemanly, to leave things as they were.

Congratulations therefore to Mark who retained the Trophy for another year; also to Bruce who was second and Jack who was third.

Illusion Nationals at Bembridge - photo © Mike Samuelson
Illusion Nationals at Bembridge - photo © Mike Samuelson

Next weekend's racing is for the Spring Plate.

Overall Results:

PosHelmSail NoR1R2R3R4R5R6PtsNotes
1Mark Downer12462311291st
2Bruce Huber101232241102nd
3Jack Grogan86344523163rd & First Visitor
4George Downer1635710312429Under 25
5Xander Shaw151198R5538 
6Nigel Grogan671010949739 
7Guy Mattinson14771312861546Most improved from 2016
8John Raymond15120147771348First over 65
9Alastair Speare‑Cole135126513141450 
10Graham Bailey132111RSS53 
11Robin Ebsworth12912169151257First over 75
12Serena Gosling1221411181511859ADY
13Andy Blundell888456RSS65 
14Julia Bailey157RSS63968 
15Philip Russell1531816211681169 
16David Peerless14015D1511131771OCS Race 2 (BF)
17Bill Daniels68S1517S10673 
18Jo Downer16613RR12161076 
19Steve Warren‑Smith1468814SSS80 
20Richard Ambler1561918R10R1688 
21Jonathan N‑Luxmoore15816191317SS90 
22Philip Bown130SS1514SS104 
22Andy Christie149171720SSS104 
24Maddie Fenner26SS19SSS119 

Videos:

2nd start of Race 1 on Saturday

3rd start of Race 1 on Saturday

Start of Race 2 on Saturday

Start of Race 3 on Saturday

Start of Race 5 on Sunday

Start of Race 6 on Sunday

On the run during Race 6 on Sunday

Related Articles

Squibs, Skiffs and Illusions
The diverse sailing of Hyde Sails' Jack Grogan We spoke to Jack Grogan about how he first got into sailing, the life-long friends that has provided, his 18ft Skiff and Squib sailing, his role at Hyde Sails in the burgeoning covers and accessories department and the upcoming Illusion nationals. Posted on 15 Mar Illusion Vernon Stratton Trophy at Bembridge
Last regatta before the nationals The Illusions had very mixed weather for the regatta run in Bembridge Harbour on the 11th and 12th March. The Saturday it was foggy with very little visibility 100-150 metres. Posted on 13 Mar Bembridge Illusion Icebreaker Trophy
13 enthusiastic helms race in big breeze A brisk SSW'erly breeze and not a enough water in the middle of the harbour to start on time greeted the thirteen enthusiastic Illusionists and three race officers early on Saturday morning. Posted on 26 Feb Bembridge Illusion Valentine Trophy
Bitterly cold with sleet and strong gusts A bitterly cold North/North Easterly Force 4 to 5 breeze with sleet never far away greeted the nine intrepid Illusionists looking for some Valentine cheer on Saturday morning. Posted on 12 Feb Illusion Match Racing at Bembridge
Almost perfect on Saturday, dull and damp on Sunday The annual Illusion Match Racing Championships took place in Bembridge Harbour over the weekend in almost perfect weather on Saturday and dull & damp conditions on Sunday. Posted on 29 Jan Bembridge Illusion January Jacket
Some close and enthusiastic racing Although numbers were limited for the first trophy of the second half of the 2016-2017 Illusion winter programme - the January Jacket - held over the weekend in Bembridge Harbour, there was some very close & enthusiastic racing on both days. Posted on 16 Jan The Icebreaker that wasn't!
Frustration in Bembridge for the sailors The frustrating conditions on Friday & Saturday put paid to any racing (apparently for the first time ever) for the oldest Illusion trophy in Bembridge SC's winter programme - the Icebreaker which is traditionally held over the New Year. Posted on 31 Dec 2016 Bembridge Illusion Christmas Cracker
Two beautiful sunny days with just enough wind Two beautiful sunny days with just enough wind to make for some testing racing for this year's re-scheduled Bembridge Illusion Christmas Cracker over the last couple of days. Posted on 29 Dec 2016 The Christmas Cracker 2016 that wasn't!
Bembridge Illusions becalmed The Christmas Cracker that wasn't! Although four races were in the end completed on Sunday, because of the complete absence of any wind on Saturday and the forecast for very light winds for Sunday it was decided to postpone awarding the Trophy. Posted on 19 Dec 2016 Bembridge Illusion Inter Club Team Racing
Down to the wire in thrilling final The finals of this year's Bembridge Illusion Inter Club Team Racing went to the wire with the BSC team of Bruce Huber & James Meaning beating the RVYC team of Mark & Jo Downer by the narrowest of margins Posted on 4 Dec 2016

Upcoming Events

Island Barn Reservoir SC RS Aero Noble Marine UK Spring Championship for RS Aero
Island Barn Reservoir SC- 25 Mar Hayling Island SC RS Feva Spring Championship for RS Feva
Hayling Island SC- 25 Mar to 26 Mar Shustoke SC Comet Trio and GP14 Open Meeting for Comet Trio and GP14
Shustoke SC- 25 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 26 Mar Burghfield SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Burghfield SC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Merlin Rocket Open Meeting for Merlin Rocket
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Hadron Open Meeting for Hadron
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Mid Warwickshire YC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Mid Warwickshire YC- 1 Apr Waveney & Oulton Broad YC Squib Broadland regatta for Squib
Waveney & Oulton Broad YC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr Hayling Island SC 420 Selector for 420
Hayling Island SC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr
