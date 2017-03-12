Please select your home edition
Edition
Craftinsure 2012
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Zhik Superwarm Steamer
Zhik Superwarm Steamer

Boats for sale

2016 RS Feva XL
located in Weymouth
2014 RS Feva XL - 5719
located in Weymouth

RS Feva South West Open Training at Chew Valley Lake Sailing Club

by James Dowrick today at 6:33 am 11-12 March 2017
RS Feva South West Open Training at Chew Valley Lake © James Dowrick

On the weekend of 11th & 12th March 2017, Chew Valley Lake Sailing Club hosted some RS Feva SW Open Training. Here is a joint weekend report from Amy Boyle (SMSC) & Ted Lane (CVLSC).

Thirteen young Feva sailors (plus one dad roped in as a helm for the Saturday day) lined up at Chew Valley Lake for the fifth Open Training weekend of the South West winter series. The heavy winds of the week before had abated leaving a light to moderate South Westerly breeze with occasional rays of sunshine. The coaches, Bex Partridge and James Dowrick laid on a rich mix of training exercises including the "gut buster", surprise starts, slalom, team racing, crew's races, points races and routines to test speed control, using body weight to minimize the use of the rudder, trigger pulls for acceleration and other tips to improve boat speed. Although there was a strong home contingent, other crews had travelled up from the South and for me a three hour trip from Cornwall (thanks Dad).

On Sunday, the day began with no breeze although it gradually filled in from the North West during the morning. Some tight racing helped those heading for the Spring Championships at Hayling Island fine tune their boat to boat skills.

As usual, Chew Valley made us all welcome with great food and a friendly welcome. Many thanks to all involved particularly as there were about 100 members afloat while our training took place.

Amy Boyle (St Mawes Sailing Club)

On Saturday we began with setting up our boats and getting them ready for the oncoming light winds. We then had our morning briefing with Bex and James where we went over our activities for the morning. This included some very useful information on rig tension and how the outhaul, downhaul and kicker controls should be set for the current very light winds.

After the briefing we quickly changed into our sailing gear getting ready to get out onto the water.

Once we had launched our boats we were straight into a follow the leader behind the first rib where James told us how to use more heel and the sails to steer the boat to avoid using lots of rudder which would slow the boat down. We then went into a whistle exercise with 'stop/accelerate', 'tack/gybe' and '360' on 1, 2 or 3 whistles respectively. Just before lunch we did an exercise where some surprise starts were sprung on us with races up to the windward mark.

After lunch we returned to the briefing room where we reviewed the morning sailing exercises and the plan for the afternoon sailing. By now the wind had got up a little and we were all keen to get back out onto our boats. We launched and whilst making our way over to the course were told to make our crews helm. Then we were straight into a 'gutbuster' exercise on a windward leeward course with a central mark around which we were to do a 360. After the 'gutbuster' we moved up the lake a bit and did a longer downwind slalom exercise where we would weave around the rescue boats with our spinnakers but unfortunately the wind was almost dead by this time.

Ted Lane (Chew Valley Lake SC)

A big thank you to all those who attended the weekend and a huge thanks to all at Chew Valley for being fantastic hosts yet again. The final weekend of this year's training is on Saturday 6th & Sunday 7th May at Exe Sailing Club. Coaches Bex & Charlie look forward to seeing you there. For more information visit our Facebook Group.

RS Feva South West Open Training at Chew Valley Lake - photo © James Dowrick
RS Feva South West Open Training at Chew Valley Lake - photo © James Dowrick

Related Articles

RS Feva Spring Championship preview
Lennon Racewear sponsor event at Hayling Island The Lennon Racewear RS Feva Spring Championship at Hayling Island will be the first event of the new season for the class. Sailors from across the country as far as Scotland down to the far west will be putting their winter training to the test. Posted on 17 Mar Squiddies ready for action
After final training weekend in Burnham The Burnham RS Feva Squad had its final training weekend at Burnham Sailing Club 11th and 12th of March. The training managed to go ahead despite the loss of Burnham Sailing Club's pontoon during storm Doris. Posted on 16 Mar 55th Annual Warming Pan preview
Dust off your boat covers and dig out your wetsuits This year's Warming Pan will take place on the 18th & 19th March, run as always by the Hamble River SC. Looking at the forecasts there will be wind, so dust off your boat covers, dig out your wetsuits and dry suits and head to Hamble on Saturday morning. Posted on 14 Mar We speak to Team Dylan Squared
Team Allen RS Feva sailors We spoke to Dylan Collingbourne and Dylan McPherson, who together are Team Dylan Squared, on the Allen stand at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show about their sailing in the RS Feva, their previous sailing in RS Teras and being part of Team Allen. Posted on 13 Mar Port sponsors Tenby SC's new dinghies
Two RS Feva XL dinghies for the club Junior members of Tenby Sailing Club are benefitting from two new racing dinghies following sponsorship from the Port of Milford Haven. Posted on 8 Mar Itchenor Sailing Club prepares
For a busy season of sailing Itchenor Sailing Club in Chichester prepares to kick off a busy season of sailing with renowned regattas, top tournaments and family fixtures among the line-up. Posted on 22 Feb Tenby sailing reaches Feva pitch
With the arrival of two new boats Sailors in Tenby have been boosted by the arrival of two new Feva boats to help improve the hopes of those in the RYA Cymru Wales squads. Posted on 21 Feb Ullswater Yacht Club season starts
With the Easter Regatta on 15-17 April Ullswater Yacht Club's competitive year for visitors kicks off with the Easter Regatta, April 15-17, which is an open event for all classes. Posted on 15 Feb RS Feva South West Training at Torbay
English Rivera venue for this year's nationals On the weekend of the 4th & 5th February twenty-eight keen RS Feva sailors travelled from all over the South West to attend the 3rd weekend of the 2017 RS Feva South West Open Training. Posted on 8 Feb Lennon RS200 & RS Feva Winter Championship
57 boats race at the WPNSA The Lennon Racewear RS200 and RS Feva Winter Championships at Weymouth and Portland National Sailing Academy was a first combined event of the classes for a few years. Posted on 28 Nov 2016

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC RS Feva Spring Championship for RS Feva
Hayling Island SC- 25 Mar to 26 Mar Hayling Island SC RS Feva RS Southern Championships for RS classes
Hayling Island SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Hayling Island SC RS Feva Youth Race Week for Youth classes
Hayling Island SC- 14 Aug to 18 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy