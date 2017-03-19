Please select your home edition
Edition
Crewsaver 2015 Lifejackets
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
McLube HullKote - 7880
McLube HullKote - 7880

Balance wins double in Lion Island Race - About Time takes Ocean Pointscore Series

by Di Pearson, CYCA Media today at 6:19 am 19 March 2017
Balance wins the double in the Lion Island Race © David Brogan / www.sailpix.com.au

Paul Clitheroe's TP52 Balance took line honours and won the Lion Island Race by nearly 13 minutes, but lost the series on countback to perpetual Ocean Pointscore winner, About Time (Julian Farren-Price) - the two crews celebrating back at the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia late on Saturday.

About Time has now won an astounding 10 series from 13 attempts (five of them successively) missing out by one point last year to Midnight Rambler. Her owner, Farren-Price heaped praise on Clitheroe and their fellow competitors.

"Balance got to the Island in one hour 10 minutes. They topped out at 23 knots running north and we got up to 17. It's great to have Paul competing. In fact we've thoroughly enjoyed all the competition this year," the modest Sydney jeweller said after finishing the final race of the series fourth overall behind Balance, The Goat (Sebastian Bohm/Bruce Foye) and UBS Wild Thing (Geoff and Pip Lavis).

"I truly have to thank my crew. Some of these guys have sailed with me for 17 years - they know the boat like the back of their hands. I'd go offshore anywhere with these guys, they are so good," Farren-Price commented.

Clitheroe, who won the 2015 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race, was happy to win the race, which translated to winning the ORCi component of the series overall from About Time (reversing the trend of last year) and The Goat. Colin and Denise Wilson's Never a Dull Moment won PHS overall from Balance and About Time (the latter two also reversed their results of last year).

"Julian and the guys deserved to win; they always do a good job. I'm so pleased for the Wilsons too – they are such troopers," Clitheroe said.

"The best part of our day was the two young guys we took along. They have a 420 named Balance – turns out they are fans of our Balance - and a miniature version of our logo. I saw it in a magazine and invited them along for the race. They went from little Balance to big Balance," Clitheroe said.

"They loved it. It's fair to say they had a blast, but they thought ocean racing was easy until the squalls hit and the torrential rain came," Clitheroe said of gun Victorian 420 sailors, James Hackett and Ethan O'Brien, whose dad Matthew also joined them for the race.

Shortly after the start, Principal Race Officer Robyn Morton commented, "We got them away on time at 10am in a 15-16 knot southerly. We saw a few bigger squirts too. It should be a fast ride up to the Island, but it's lumpy offshore, so it will be slow going on the way back."

The morning weather did not hold much promise, and downpours and rain came and went in bursts, but blues skies and the sun put in a short appearance.

Balance did not slow down. The TP52 crossed the Rushcutters Bay finish line at 13.37.37 precisely. Michael Cranitch/David Gotze's LC60, Triton, followed nearly 20 minutes later.

Farren-Price said it was an interesting race. "We set a Code Zero and flew to the island. You needed a Code Zero. Coming back was especially lumpy – it was hard to keep the boat straight. We had some rain squalls with rain in front. It was eerie at one stage, 20 knots in the squalls but the sea was glassed out and we felt like we weren't moving at all.

"It was one of the wettest races we've sailed too, but we had a great run down the Harbour to the finish," he finished.

Clitheroe agreed: "It was torrential – like Bass Strait at night racing to Hobart. I've never seen anything like it."

Full Ocean Pointscore results including divisional winners are available here.

Related Articles

Kirby looks forward to tough competition
At Australian Yachting Championship Local competitor Tony Kirby and his team on 'Patrice' are preparing to compete at the 2017 Australian Yachting Championships being held from the 23 to 26 March at his home Club, the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia. Posted on 11 Mar The World Sailing Show - March 2017
Big names jumping ship at World Cup Series Miami He is the undisputed king of the Laser, a global sailing celebrity and a rock star at home in Brazil. Little surprise then, that Robert Scheidt's move from the Laser to a 49er was big news at the World Cup Series in Miami. Posted on 27 Feb Balance cleans up in Sydney Newcastle Race
Winning IRC, ORCi and PHS overall Paul Clitheroe's TP52 Balance has almost replicated her clean sweep of last year's Sydney Newcastle race, taking line honours and winning IRC, ORCi and PHS overall. Posted on 19 Feb The World Sailing Show - February 2017
Coville's new world record, Youth Worlds & Sydney Hobart It has been described as the greatest sailing achievement in a decade. Some say ever. But all acknowledge that French solo maestro Thomas Coville's new world record for a non-stop circumnavigation is exceptional. Posted on 23 Jan The Everest of Yachting
Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race wrap-up When Paul Clitheroe and his crew on Balance edged over the finish line in Hobart on Wednesday 28 December at 18:00, one statistic at the Rolex Sydney Hobart was extended for another year. Posted on 31 Dec 2016 Landfall last boat home
In the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race The stories of frustration continued to flow after the 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart, with the last boat, Landfall, finishing at 4:49:23pm yesterday afternoon. Posted on 31 Dec 2016 Mad Dogs and Englishmen
In the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race Australian sailors can be forgiven for entering the Rolex Sydney Hobart - from knee high they are indoctrinated, told over and over it is perfectly sensible, even laudable, to bash your way to Hobart with an overly full Christmas stomach. Posted on 30 Dec 2016 Everyone has a story to tell
In the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race The trickle of boats finishing the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race has now turned into a downpour of yachts with the re-appearance of wind in the Derwent River after a 24 hour halt. Posted on 29 Dec 2016 Giacomo's Rolex Sydney Hobart win
A matter of meticulous planning and execution In a quiet corner of the Hobart marina where the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race finishers are trickling in at the end of their trials and tribulations on the high seas, the voice of an eloquent Kiwi yachtsman provides the clue to his success. Posted on 29 Dec 2016 A race to the doldrums
In the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race This 72nd Rolex Sydney Hobart is the fastest race ever, and one of the slowest. Posted on 28 Dec 2016

Upcoming Events

Island Barn Reservoir SC RS Aero Noble Marine UK Spring Championship for RS Aero
Island Barn Reservoir SC- 25 Mar Hayling Island SC RS Feva Spring Championship for RS Feva
Hayling Island SC- 25 Mar to 26 Mar Shustoke SC Comet Trio and GP14 Open Meeting for Comet Trio and GP14
Shustoke SC- 25 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 26 Mar Burghfield SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Burghfield SC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Merlin Rocket Open Meeting for Merlin Rocket
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Hadron Open Meeting for Hadron
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Mid Warwickshire YC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Mid Warwickshire YC- 1 Apr Waveney & Oulton Broad YC Squib Broadland regatta for Squib
Waveney & Oulton Broad YC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr Hayling Island SC 420 Selector for 420
Hayling Island SC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy