European Match Race Tour 2017 Event 1 at Porto Montenegro

by Helmut Czasny-Bonomo today at 6:07 am

French Skipper Simon Bertheau won the second event of the European Tour in a dramatic final with 3-1 points over Russian Vladimir Liparvski who claimed on the second place in the overall rankings. With a clear 2-0 over double Olympian Christian Binder from Austria took World #20 Dejan Presen the bronze medal back to Slovenia.

The second Tour stop at Porto Montenegro, Tivat, featured champagne sailing conditions for the nine teams from six nations. Bertheau, who came as leader of the Tour to Montenegro, finished the Round Robin only in third place with Dejan Presen in the lead and the Austrian Binder second, all on equal points. Vladimir Liparsky just secured the last spot in the Semi-Finals where could win two clear victories over Binder who had a day to forget with losing both Semis and then the petit final. Presen on the other hand started promising into the Semis but the French skipper fought back and went with a 2-1 into the final, where the Russian had no chance against the rookies from France.

Bertheau is now leading the overall standing with a maximum of 100 points, while Liparsky and Presen are tied on the second place with 75 points each and chased by Binder with 60 points. The European Match Race Tour is heading now to Austria, where the Vienna City Match Race will take place from 31 March – 2 April. Here, Presen and Binder may close the gap to the leader who will race again at stage #4 at Monaco.

Event 2 Results:

1 - Simon Bertheau – FRA

2 - Vladimir Lipavsky – RUS

3 - Dejan Presen – SLO

4 - Christian Binder – AUT

5 – Dore De Morsier – SUI

6 - Teo Piasevoli – CRO

7 – Sasa Kekovich - MNE

8 - Bojan Rajar – SLO

9 – Ainan Orlob - MNE

European Match Race Tour Standings: (after two events)

Pos Skipper Nat Pts 1 Simon Bertheau FRA 100 2 Vladimir Lipavsky RUS 75 3 Dejan Presen SLO 75 4 Christian Binder AUT 60 5 Teo Piasevoli CRO 40 6 Pavle Kostov CRO 25 7 Dore De Morsier SUI 25 8 Piotr Harasimowics POL 15 9 Sasa Kekovich MNE 15 10 Bojan Rajar SLO 12.5 11 Martin Dittrich AUT 10 12 Jure Jerkovic CRO 5 13 Ainan Orlob MNE 5

European Match Race Tour Events:

Tour Stop 1 - 10-12 February – Šibenik, CRO

Tour Stop 2 - 17-19 March – Tivat, MNE

Tour Stop 3 - 31 March – 2 April – Vienna, AUT

Tour Stop 4 - 7-9 April – Monaco, MON

Tour Stop 5 - 25-27 May – Szczesin, POL

Tour Stop 6 – 15-17 June – Copenhagen, DEN

Tour Stop 7 - 25 – 27 August – Ploen, GER

Grand Final 2017 - 8 – 10 September – Ravenna, ITA