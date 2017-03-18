Please select your home edition
Noble Marine 2012 #2
Noble Marine Supernova Travellers at Cotswold Sailing Club

by Cliff Milliner today at 8:00 pm 18 March 2017
Noble Marine Supernova Travellers at Cotswold © Cliff Milliner

The second round of the Noble Marine Supernova Travellers ventured to the popular venue of Cotswold SC on the 18th March. 28 sailors were greeted with a lovely 15-25Kts and RO David Beavan set a leg breaking course of beats and blasting reaches.

Race 1

Gaving Young got the best start, but then rafted up and capsized on the windward mark, letting a tight bunch of Mike Gibson, Mat & Chris Williams, Ian Horlock, and Cliff Milliner through. Milliner got through Gibson half way through the first lap and never looked back, opening up a large lead, as the pack behind swopped places all the way round the course. With Mat William dropping from 3rd to 5th on the last beat, at the end it was Milliner, then Young who piped Gibson on the line for 2nd and 3rd.

Race 2

After a hearty lunch race 2 and 3 were back to back. The same pack quickly hit the front again, but this time Young found the lead and lead around the course. Milliner fought up through the front pack to 2nd, and those 2 pulled away, with Gibson in 3rd and Nation Champion Horlock in 4th. The wind was blowing hard by this point and there were a lot of very tired sailors as the course gave no respite, but everyone was happy with some great reaches to talk about after!

Race 3

It came down to a head to head in the last race with Milliner luffing Young hard shortly after the start, making him tack away, but that turned into his advantage, giving him starboard rights at the windward mark. These too again pulled away, but Young held onto the lead, with Milliner 2nd and Horlock sailing well in 3rd.

This gave Young (the perennial Supernova bridesmaid) the CSC challenge cup win, Milliner 2nd and Gibson 3rd with Serena Stewardson the 1st Lady and MK1, and Phil Bergoust the perseverance prize.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3Pts
1st4G YoungCotswold SC‑2112
2nd1190C MillinerCotswold sc1‑223
3rd1127M GibsonBartley33(DNF)6
4th1092I HorlockExe SC‑4437
5th1109C WilliamsCotswold SC6‑7410
6th1169M WilliamsCotswold SC55‑610
7th1133S HawleyBartley SC‑86511
8th1115J WhiteCostwold SC‑108715
9th1012A NealSutton Bingham SC79(DNF)16
10th1100C HawleyBartley SC‑1110818
11th1170S OSullivenCotswold SC‑1711920
12th1121S JohnsonCotswold SC913(DNS)22
13th1069B SmithBowmoor SC‑19151025
14th1160P UndrellHaversham‑13121325
15th1137A GouldCotswold SC15‑161126
16th1043R StoreyCotswold SC‑14141226
17th1164S HAllSilver Wing SC12‑211628
18th1141R HillsCostwold SC18(DNS)1432
19th1079B HorlockExe SC16‑201733
20th1080J GerwatFeldlam SC‑25221537
21st1134T BoldwinCarsington2317(DNS)40
22nd1188M JonesCotswold SC2119(DNF)40
23rd1025N WhilesAttenborough‑24241842
24th598S StewardsonEmberton Park‑26231942
25th1030P BergoustSilver Wing SC‑27.5252045
26th1057I CasewellCotswold SC27.518(DNF)45.5
27th1093J WalpoleExe SC20(DNF)DNS49
28th703C Hubbs 22(DNF)DNS51

