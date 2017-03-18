Noble Marine Supernova Travellers at Cotswold Sailing Club

Noble Marine Supernova Travellers at Cotswold © Cliff Milliner Noble Marine Supernova Travellers at Cotswold © Cliff Milliner

by Cliff Milliner today at 8:00 pm

The second round of the Noble Marine Supernova Travellers ventured to the popular venue of Cotswold SC on the 18th March. 28 sailors were greeted with a lovely 15-25Kts and RO David Beavan set a leg breaking course of beats and blasting reaches.

Race 1

Gaving Young got the best start, but then rafted up and capsized on the windward mark, letting a tight bunch of Mike Gibson, Mat & Chris Williams, Ian Horlock, and Cliff Milliner through. Milliner got through Gibson half way through the first lap and never looked back, opening up a large lead, as the pack behind swopped places all the way round the course. With Mat William dropping from 3rd to 5th on the last beat, at the end it was Milliner, then Young who piped Gibson on the line for 2nd and 3rd.

Race 2

After a hearty lunch race 2 and 3 were back to back. The same pack quickly hit the front again, but this time Young found the lead and lead around the course. Milliner fought up through the front pack to 2nd, and those 2 pulled away, with Gibson in 3rd and Nation Champion Horlock in 4th. The wind was blowing hard by this point and there were a lot of very tired sailors as the course gave no respite, but everyone was happy with some great reaches to talk about after!

Race 3

It came down to a head to head in the last race with Milliner luffing Young hard shortly after the start, making him tack away, but that turned into his advantage, giving him starboard rights at the windward mark. These too again pulled away, but Young held onto the lead, with Milliner 2nd and Horlock sailing well in 3rd.

This gave Young (the perennial Supernova bridesmaid) the CSC challenge cup win, Milliner 2nd and Gibson 3rd with Serena Stewardson the 1st Lady and MK1, and Phil Bergoust the perseverance prize.

Overall Results: