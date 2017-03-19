Please select your home edition
Edition
Henri Lloyd 2017 Shadow 728x90
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Fast-Dri Board Short
Fast-Dri Board Short

Boats for sale

SB20 number IRL 3148
located in Dublin

SB20 Tasmanian State Championship at Royal Yacht Club of Tasmania

by Peter Campbell today at 10:18 am 18-19 March 2017
SB20 Tasmanian Championship makes a colourful sight on the River Derwent © Jane Austin

Two world championships in the SB20 one-design sports boat class are now firmly in the sights of prominent Hobart yachtsman Michael Cooper – the first on The Solent off Cowes in England, the second on Hobart's River Derwent.

On the Derwent today, Cooper steered Export Roo to a convincing win in the SB20 Tasmanian State championship, extending his two-point lead at the end of day one to a winning eight point margin.

Cooper steered his European-based SB20, also named Export Roo to fifth place in last year's World championships as Cascais, Portugal.

Consistency throughout the regatta was a key fact in the victory for Cooper and his crew, David Chapman and Sam Tiedemann.

A win in the first race today, sailed in the freshest breeze of the weekend, gave Export Roo at extra boost towards victory.

With a scorecard of 3-2-5-2-1-4-(10) Export Roo finished with a net score of 17 points, comfortably clear of Karabos (Nick Rogers) who lifted from fourth at the end of day one to second on 25 points from a score of 7-(21)-1-8-4-2-3.

Third place overall went to Balios (Matthew Pilkington on 28 points (1-(18)-1-8-4-2-3) with Porco Rosso, skippered by former top New South Wales Laser sailor Richard Howard, fourth on 31 points.

Throughout the regatta races were decided by seconds with the depth of the 31 boat fleet indicated by the fact that there were six different winners of the seven races only Pinch (Frazer Read) notching up two wins, Other race winners were Export Roo, Karabos, Difficult Woman (Rob Gough) and 2Unlimited (Greg Prescott). Ten different boats shared in the top three race placings.

Export Roo (bow number 62) leading Porco Rosso on a fast spinnaker run during the SB20 Tasmanian Championship - photo © Jane Austin
Export Roo (bow number 62) leading Porco Rosso on a fast spinnaker run during the SB20 Tasmanian Championship - photo © Jane Austin

The top-scoring women's crew was Kirsty Gray and the crew of Pride of Athena who finished 20th overall.

"This has been a good shakedown for sailors and race officers for next January's worlds here in Hobart," commented experienced race officer Ian Ross. "I think the starts of today's three races were the best starts I have seen."

Race officers got an eighth race under way but the influence of a sea-breeze against the dying nor'wester forced them to abandon the race.

At one stage yachts were hard on the wind while at the other end of the leg boats were running under spinnaker.

The SB20 Australian championship will be sailed on Hobart's River Derwent with the Worlds here in early January 2018.

Related Articles

Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series day 1
Crews undeterred by damp conditions Last year the first race of the Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series took place in unseasonably glorious sunshine, but this year (Sunday 12 March) entrants were faced with drizzle, mist and light winds. Posted on 13 Mar Record SB20 fleet on the River Derwent
Preview of Banjo's Crown Series in Tasmania A fleet of more than 40 SB20 one-design sports boats, including several mainland crews, is expected to contest the Banjo's Crown Series Bellerive Regatta later this month. Posted on 2 Feb SB20 Asia Pacific Championship overall
Great conditions at last on the final day After three days of waiting the crews sailing in the 3rd SB20 Asian Grand Slam finally got what they came for. With warm turquoise waters and strong winds, the fleet enjoyed great planing conditions zooming around off the East Coast of Singapore. Posted on 23 Jan SB20 Asia Pacific Championship day 2
Zen and the Art of the SB20 Start No one has ever written a book "Zen and the Art of the SB20 Start". Certainly there were few, if any, moments of zen to be found in the SB20 start line for Race 4. Posted on 21 Jan SB20 Asia Pacific Championship day 1
23 boats racing in Singapore As the sun rose over the beautiful ONEº15 Marina Sentosa Cove Singapore on Singapore's Sentosa island, the 23 SB20 crews sensed that Day 1 of the SB20 Asia Pacific Championships would be no ordinary day. Posted on 20 Jan Get your Super Early Bird entry in
For the Volvo Dun Laoghaire Regatta 2017 All fully paid entries received by 31st December 2016 will be automatically entered into a draw and 10% of these lucky people will have their Entry Fee refunded! Posted on 19 Dec 2016 35th Hamble Winter Series day 8
Brisk and chilly breeze for the final race A brisk and chilly 12-20 knot breeze greeted competitors in the final race of the 2016 Hamble Winter Series, providing some great conditions for a fitting end to a close fought series in all classes. Posted on 1 Dec 2016 35th Hamble Winter Series day 7
Great racing despite waking to biblical rain Despite awaking to biblical rain and the best efforts of Storm Angus, the braver souls in the Hamble Winter Series fleet were rewarded with some champagne sailing. Posted on 24 Nov 2016 35th Hamble Winter Series day 6
Nifty is now eight points clear at the top of IRC 1 Saturday's miserable autumn rain cleared up in time for the weather gods to deliver a day of champagne sailing for Sunday's Hamble Winter Series race. Posted on 16 Nov 2016 35th Hamble Winter Series day 5
Noticeably colder after the mid-season break The Hamble Winter Series might have only taken a week's mid-season break, but the weather had become noticeably colder since the last race a fortnight ago. Posted on 9 Nov 2016

Upcoming Events

Island Barn Reservoir SC RS Aero Noble Marine UK Spring Championship for RS Aero
Island Barn Reservoir SC- 25 Mar Hayling Island SC RS Feva Spring Championship for RS Feva
Hayling Island SC- 25 Mar to 26 Mar Shustoke SC Comet Trio and GP14 Open Meeting for Comet Trio and GP14
Shustoke SC- 25 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 26 Mar Burghfield SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Burghfield SC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Merlin Rocket Open Meeting for Merlin Rocket
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Hadron Open Meeting for Hadron
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Mid Warwickshire YC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Mid Warwickshire YC- 1 Apr Waveney & Oulton Broad YC Squib Broadland regatta for Squib
Waveney & Oulton Broad YC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr Hayling Island SC 420 Selector for 420
Hayling Island SC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy