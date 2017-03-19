Please select your home edition
Edition
MS Amlin 2017 Name Change 728x90
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Zhik Men's Superwarm Skiff Suit
Zhik Men's Superwarm Skiff Suit
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

18ft Skiff to finish - Brand New
located in North Shields
18ft Skiff
located in Ashbourne
18 Foot Skiff
located in Grimsby

18ft Skiff Club Championship on Sydney Harbour Race 12

by Frank Quealey today at 9:52 am 19 March 2017

The Smeg team of Lee Knapton, Ricky Bridge and Mike McKensey successfully retained the title of Australian 18 Footers League club champions when the 12-race series concluded on Sydney Harbour today.

Smeg had the championship won prior to today's race when the team held an unbeatable 26-point lead over the nearest rival, Coopers 62-Rag & Famish Hotel (Jack Macartney).

A third placing, with Ash Rooklyn replacing Lee Knapton as skipper for the day, gave Smeg a final total of 35 points.

Former JJ Giltinan champion John Harris replaced the regular skipper of Coopers 62-Rag & Famish Hotel and came home sixth today for a final score of 64, followed by Yandoo (John Winning) on 67, Thurlow Fisher Lawyers (Michael Coxon) on 73, Asko Appliances (Marcus Ashley-Jones) 76 and Line 7 (Jonathan Whitty) on 116.

The Club's Season Point Score (for handicap section of each race throughout the entire season) came down to the last race with Yandoo (John Winning, Cameron McDonald, Mike Kennedy) taking out the coveted title by 17 points from Thurlow Fisher Lawyers.

A 15-knot East North East wind was a perfect finish to the championship and the season's 18ft Skiff racing for 2016-2017 and gave the Compassmarkets.com team of Keagan York, Matt Stenta and Angus Williams a well-deserved victory in Race 12 of the Club Championship.

Asko Appliances finished just 5s behind the winner, and 1m16s ahead of the third placed Smeg.

With variations in wind direction prior to the start, race officials elected to send the fleet over a 4-lap windward-return course between Taylor Bay and Watson Bay.

Asko Appliances won the race to the first windward mark to lead Compassmarkets by 10s and the pair staged a great battle down the first spinnaker leg.

Brett Van Munster had The Kitchen Maker in third place on the run, followed by Smeg and the rookie Mojo Wine crew, skippered by Jack Sprague.

The Triple M on the bear away race 12 of the 18ft Skiff Club Championship - photo © Frank Quealey
The Triple M on the bear away race 12 of the 18ft Skiff Club Championship - photo © Frank Quealey

The two leaders elected to split on the second beat to windward with Asko going to the left hand side on the course while Compass went to the right.

Compass' move came out a winner as she held a 30s lead over Asko at the Watsons Bay windward mark on the second lap.

Smeg had settled into third place ahead of Thurlow Fisher Lawyers and Coopers 62-Rag & Famish Hotel.

Over the next two laps of the course Compass continued to lead by 30s and 40s at each of the rounding marks and looked set for a reasonable comfortable win.

ILVE shows her speed on the third lap of the course during race 12 of the 18ft Skiff Club Championship - photo © Frank Quealey
ILVE shows her speed on the third lap of the course during race 12 of the 18ft Skiff Club Championship - photo © Frank Quealey

The strong Asko crew, determined not to go down without a fight, chased Compassmarkets all the way down the final leg and almost pulled off a dramatic win.

Only 5s. separated the two teams at the finish line.

It was an exciting finish to a highly competitive season which also produced a number of quality new, young teams.

We appreciate your support of our 2016-2017 Season racing program and look forward to your continued support throughout an even bigger 2017-2018 Season on Sydney Harbour.

For all the latest 18ft Skiff news go to www.18footers.com.

There is Livestream race coverage of every race on www.18footers.com.au/sailing.

Related Articles

Squibs, Skiffs and Illusions
The diverse sailing of Hyde Sails' Jack Grogan We spoke to Jack Grogan about how he first got into sailing, the life-long friends that has provided, his 18ft Skiff and Squib sailing, his role at Hyde Sails in the burgeoning covers and accessories department and the upcoming Illusion nationals. Posted on 15 Mar 18ft Skiff Queen of the Harbour
For the Alice Burton Memorial Trophy Nicole Johnson became the 2017 Queen of Sydney Harbour when she crewed on Smeg to win the annual Queen of the Harbour, sponsored by Hunt, which was sailed in 17-knots North East wind today. Posted on 12 Mar Van Munster 'Magic'
Quick repair to the Lumix 18ft Skiff When the Lumix 18ft Skiff hull was badly damaged during a racing incident in Race 1 of the recent 2017 JJ Giltinan Championship it looked as though the young team would have to use a borrowed hull for the remainder of the seven race regatta. Posted on 6 Mar 18ft Skiff 2017 JJ Giltinan Championship overall
Yamaha win race 7 by nearly 2 mins The Thurlow Fisher Lawyers team of Michael Coxon, Dave O'Connor and Trent Barnabas were already declared champions before today's race but there was tremendous interest on the result as only five points separated the next six boats. Posted on 5 Mar 18ft Skiff 2017 JJ Giltinan Championship day 6
Brilliant race win by New Zealand's Yamaha New Zealand's Yamaha 18ft Skiff team responded brilliantly to a dramatic week when they dominated the high class fleet in Race 6 of the 2017 JJ Giltinan Championship on Sydney Harbour today. Posted on 4 Mar Stephen Quigley: An eye to the future of the 18s
Sailing with his son in the JJ Giltinan Championship When 1996 JJ Giltinan champion Stephen Quigley lined up as skipper of The Kitchen Maker in the 2017 JJ Giltinan Championship, being sailed this week on Sydney Harbour, he is competing with his son Tom (18) in the bow and Sam Ellis (22) on the sheet. Posted on 3 Mar 18ft Skiff 2017 JJ Giltinan Championship day 5
Asko Appliances team dominate the day The Asko Appliances team totally dominated the international fleet with a brilliant victory in Race 5 of the 2017 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship on Sydney Harbour today. Posted on 2 Mar 18ft Skiff 2017 JJ Giltinan Championship day 4
Thurlow Fisher Lawyers continue excellent form The recently crowned Australian champion Thurlow Fisher Lawyers continued the excellent form the team have shown recently with an outstanding victory in today's Race 4 of the 2017 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship on Sydney Harbour. Posted on 1 Mar 18ft Skiff 2017 JJ Giltinan Championship day 3
Incident packed race with huge rain squalls Australia finally broke the New Zealand dominance so far in the 2017 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship, sponsored by The Winning Group, when Appliancesonline.com won an incident packed Race 3 of the championship on Sydney Harbour today. Posted on 28 Feb 18ft Skiff 2017 JJ Giltinan Championship day 2
New Zealand's Yamaha team tightened their grip New Zealand champion Yamaha team tightened the grip on the 2017 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship, sponsored by The Winning Group, with another stunning victory in today's Race 2 of the championship on Sydney Harbour. Posted on 26 Feb

Upcoming Events

Island Barn Reservoir SC RS Aero Noble Marine UK Spring Championship for RS Aero
Island Barn Reservoir SC- 25 Mar Hayling Island SC RS Feva Spring Championship for RS Feva
Hayling Island SC- 25 Mar to 26 Mar Shustoke SC Comet Trio and GP14 Open Meeting for Comet Trio and GP14
Shustoke SC- 25 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 26 Mar Burghfield SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Burghfield SC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Merlin Rocket Open Meeting for Merlin Rocket
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Hadron Open Meeting for Hadron
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Mid Warwickshire YC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Mid Warwickshire YC- 1 Apr Waveney & Oulton Broad YC Squib Broadland regatta for Squib
Waveney & Oulton Broad YC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr Hayling Island SC 420 Selector for 420
Hayling Island SC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy