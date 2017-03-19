Please select your home edition
Edition
Grapefruit 728 2
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
North Sails XOD RHM-4 Mainsail
North Sails XOD RHM-4 Mainsail
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Hanuman Escape to Victory on 26 miler at the Saint Barths Bucket regatta

by J Class Association today at 9:39 am 16-19 March 2017

Hanuman won the 26 mile Race 4 for the six boat J Class at the St Barths Bucket to increase the pressure on regatta leaders Velsheda, but skipper-helm Ken Read paid tribute to the top team Velsheda which leads into the final day by three points, believing they now need a final day slip up in Velsheda's excellent consistency for the Hanuman team to have a chance of winning 2017's first J Class regatta.

"We need a break now." Read conceded, "Velsheda need to make another couple of mistakes. They are going very well."

After the strict discipline of three windward leeward courses over the first two days, the record fleet of six boats was cut loose on a blustery, typically bouncy, open water Bucket staple, a 'Not So Wiggly' course. The circuit out to the north-east of the island was marked out between the Roche Table rocky islet before turning upwind to the south east towards windward turning marks by the Ile Fregate and Ile Chevreau.

From the gusty downwind start it was the Hanuman crew which had their kite drawing early matched by Velsheda. But within the first minute of the race the regatta leaders fouled Hanuman - trying to pass in front of them on port gybe - the resulting penalty costing them time and the race lead.

From there Ken Read and the Hanuman crew scarcely put a foot wrong and were never challenged. Velsheda stayed low on the 5 mile one-sided beat and managed to pass Topaz, so taking second gun on the water and second on corrected time.

The team which won the J Class here last year lead by three points clear going into the final day.

With the brisk E'ly wind blowing between 16 and 19kts and a lumpy sea it was a wet tough, physical race. The initial 2.5 m downwind was followed by a six mile close reach with a TWA at 100 degrees and then a five mile port tack one sided beat. After the windward turn there were consecutively a run, fetch and run, each of between two and three miles before the final five miles two sail reach to the finish line.

When Hanuman, Velsheda, Topaz and Shamrock thundered away from the start Lionheart were on the back foot as were Ranger. The spinnaker pole inboard end fitting failed again on Lionheart and it took them time to recover, while Ranger had an initial problem setting their spinnaker off the line. Shamrock started well and were up in the mix until the long beat.

J Class at the Saint Barths Bucket regatta day 3 - photo © Ingrid Abery / www.ingridabery.com
J Class at the Saint Barths Bucket regatta day 3 - photo © Ingrid Abery / www.ingridabery.com

Hanuman's winning skipper-helm Ken Read concluded, "Today we got a break. Ranger struggled to get their kite up. We stayed out of the fray a little. Velsheda gybed three times in front of us. But we sailed well it is a better day for the Hanuman team. The key was being ahead at the first mark and after that it was a bit of a parade. There was not much direct upwind after that or direct downwind. We made a couple of mistakes but our crew handling is getting a bit better every day. We are learning how to sail the boat better in this new configuration. The boat is tippier and set up more for the lighter air we are anticipating in Bermuda. We are learning how to trim it, the rig tune, we are playing with what sails to use, what our heel angle should be. It is all normal stuff but we have an amazing team on board and are figuring it out."

"And this is a completely new game for us. We have always been one of the faster boats with one of the faster ratings. Velsheda owed us 2.5 mins today. They are a little quicker and so for us we have to learn how to deal with that different philosophy."

The points table sees Velsheda on 5.5pts, Hanuman on 8.5pts and Ranger on 15pts. The winners here last year Velsheda cannot now finish worse than second. Lionheart finished third today and lie fourth on 16pts, suffering several mechanical failures this week.Tactician Bouwe Bekking explains, "We had glamour start but again broke the end fitting for the spinnaker pole and the pole shoved through the mainsail. That was it. We were on the back foot from there. Looking in the crystal ball had it not happened we would not have won but think we could have got second. We took a spare fitting and put it on and it happened again. We have an ongoing problem. It is probably the wrong material. We sailed nicely otherwise. The boat is going well. These are not the ideal conditions for the boat in this configuration but it is going well."

Racing concludes Sunday with one final Round the Island Race

Race 4 Results:

1 Hanuman 2h 19m 33s (corrected time)
2 Velsheda 2h 22m 1s
3 Lionheart 2h 24m
4 Topaz 2h 24m 14s
5 Ranger 2h 26m 20s
6 Shamrock 2h 33m 19s

Standings after Day 3: (four races)

1 Velsheda 5.5pts
2 Hanuman 8.5pts
3 Ranger 15pts
4 Lionheart 16pts
5 Topaz 18pts
6 Shamrock 22pts

How to follow racing for the J Class at the 30th St Barths Bucket:

Related Articles

Hat-trick for Velsheda
At the Saint Barths Bucket regatta Winning their third race in a row for the J Class at the 30th Saint Barth's Bucket Velsheda have extended their overall lead at the top of the class leaderboard to four points. Posted on 18 Mar Dream start for Velsheda
Winners of the Kings Hundred Guinea Cup Velsheda made the best start to what promises to be a landmark season for the J Class when they opened the 30th edition of the Caribbean's St Barth's Bucket by winning both windward-leeward races and so lifting the Kings Hundred Guinea Cup. Posted on 17 Mar Record fleet of six J Class yachts set
For Saint Barths Bucket regatta A record fleet of six J Class yachts are in the throes of their final tuning and training sessions in preparation for racing at the Saint Barths Bucket regatta starting on Thursday. Posted on 15 Mar Full International Maxi Association calendar
With new events for 2017 Another busy year lies ahead for the International Maxi Association, the body which for more than 30 years has represented the interests of maxi boat owners from around the world. Posted on 27 Feb J Class joins the International Maxi Association
To gain its first World Championship Just over one hundred years on from the advent of the Universal Rule, to which they were originally built, the J Class will this year get to race its first ever World Championship. Posted on 19 Feb J Class at Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez overall
Velsheda Les Vainquers A constructive if slightly diversified 2016 season for the J Class finished on a high note today for Velsheda as they completed a narrow win over Lionheart to win the J Class match up at Les Voiles de St Tropez regatta. Posted on 2 Oct 2016 J Class at Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez day 5
Press Play. Repeat By winning the penultimate head-to-head for the two J Class yachts racing at Les Voiles de Saint Tropez today Velsheda moved the regatta scoreline to 2-1 and so sets up a repeat of the final day showdown in Porto Cervo. Posted on 30 Sep 2016 J Class at Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez day 3
Comme un air de déjà vu This summer's special relationship between Lionheart and Velsheda continues to flourish at Les Voiles de Saint Tropez. Posted on 28 Sep 2016 J Class at Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez day 1
Velsheda's opening victory A port tack start executed on a busy mixed fleet line, containing some of the most competitive maxi racers of the annual French regatta, proved conclusive today at the Les Voiles de Saint Tropez. Posted on 27 Sep 2016 Lionheart win Sardinia duel on countback
At the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup Lionheart won the final, deciding race of the the J Class duel at the Rolex Maxi Yacht Cup. Managing to hold arch rivals Velsheda behind them all the way around the 25 miles figure 4 shaped course on the Costa Smeralda. Posted on 10 Sep 2016

Upcoming Events

Island Barn Reservoir SC RS Aero Noble Marine UK Spring Championship for RS Aero
Island Barn Reservoir SC- 25 Mar Hayling Island SC RS Feva Spring Championship for RS Feva
Hayling Island SC- 25 Mar to 26 Mar Shustoke SC Comet Trio and GP14 Open Meeting for Comet Trio and GP14
Shustoke SC- 25 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 26 Mar Burghfield SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Burghfield SC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Merlin Rocket Open Meeting for Merlin Rocket
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Hadron Open Meeting for Hadron
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Mid Warwickshire YC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Mid Warwickshire YC- 1 Apr Waveney & Oulton Broad YC Squib Broadland regatta for Squib
Waveney & Oulton Broad YC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr Hayling Island SC 420 Selector for 420
Hayling Island SC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy