Harken Schools Regatta at Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron - Overall

by Georgia Witt today at 6:32 am

The Kerikeri High School team helmed by Frankie Dair and his crew of Alice Autet, Jack Dalbeth-Hudson and Jack Bunce have won the 2017 Harken School Regatta. The team beat off fierce competition from the other nine teams in tough and immensely close racing today.

Separated by just one point was second overall Marlborough College on 20 points, skippered by Ali Gifford and his crew of Lolo Adams, Toby Gregory and Nick Williams. Hot on their heels in third overall, with 21 points, was Tom Fyfe from Westlake Boys High School, and his crew of Blake Nicholson, Harry Milne and Matt Jacobi.

The racing was extremely close and the fleet was very competitive with the top three teams being separated by a single point. Not far behind in fourth place was Selwyn College skippered by Harry Butler and Rosmini College skippered by Francesco Kayrouz in fifth overall.

Youth Training Programme Coach Guy Pilkington commented "The racing today was very close. It was anybody's regatta to win going in to the last race".

Despite conditions earlier this morning not looking very promising the Gold Fleet were able to complete the full five scheduled races. Race Officer Gerald Flynn commented "We were very pleased to complete all of the gold fleets racing this afternoon. It was great to see so many out of town teams and we like to get the maximum amount of races in!"

The Silver Fleet was won by Glendowie College skippered by Jonathan Turnbull and his crew of Claude McKeogh, Sam Liddell and Matthew Brewer. Turnbull commented "We managed to get a good start today and the wind being lighter than it was yesterday was ideal conditions for our team and helped us to sail a good race today."

Unfortunately due to light winds the race committee was only able to get one race completed due to the cut off time in order to race the gold fleet.

Overall Results:

Gold Fleet

Pos School Skipper R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Pts 1st 4. Kerikeri High School (red) Frankie Dair 3 1 4 9 2 19 2nd 2. Marlborough College Ali Gifford 2 5 8 2 3 20 3rd 7. Westlake Boys High School Tom Fyfe 4 3 9 4 1 21 4th 8. Selwyn College Harry Butler 1 7 3 8 6 25 5th 9. Rosmini College Francesco Kayrouz 5 11 1 1 8 26 6th 6. Kristin School Jackson Keon 11 2 7 3 5 28 7th 3. Auckland Grammar Lewis Anderson 11 6 2 5 4 28 8th 10. Takapuna Grammar Jono Weston 7 4 10 7 9 37 9th 1. Kings College Jordan Stevenson 8 8 5 6 10 37 10th 5. Whangarei Boys High School Keiran Ruffel 6 9 6 10 7 38

Silver Fleet

Pos School Skipper R1 Pts 1st 3. Gledowie College Jonathan Turnbull 1 1 2nd 2. Kristin School Jack Rush 2 2 3rd 5. Bay of Islands Combined James Sheldon 3 3 4th 4. St. Kentigern College 2 Braydon Bertelson 4 4 5th 1. Mahurangi College Matthew Leydon 8 8 6th 6. St. Kentigern College1 Jack Frewin 8 8 7th 7. Kerikeri High School (blue) Chris Geerkens 8 8

