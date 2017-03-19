Please select your home edition
Harken Schools Regatta at Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron - Overall

by Georgia Witt today at 6:32 am 17-19 March 2017

The Kerikeri High School team helmed by Frankie Dair and his crew of Alice Autet, Jack Dalbeth-Hudson and Jack Bunce have won the 2017 Harken School Regatta. The team beat off fierce competition from the other nine teams in tough and immensely close racing today.

Separated by just one point was second overall Marlborough College on 20 points, skippered by Ali Gifford and his crew of Lolo Adams, Toby Gregory and Nick Williams. Hot on their heels in third overall, with 21 points, was Tom Fyfe from Westlake Boys High School, and his crew of Blake Nicholson, Harry Milne and Matt Jacobi.

The racing was extremely close and the fleet was very competitive with the top three teams being separated by a single point. Not far behind in fourth place was Selwyn College skippered by Harry Butler and Rosmini College skippered by Francesco Kayrouz in fifth overall.

Harken Schools Regatta at Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron - photo © Georgia Witt
Harken Schools Regatta at Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron - photo © Georgia Witt

Youth Training Programme Coach Guy Pilkington commented "The racing today was very close. It was anybody's regatta to win going in to the last race".

Despite conditions earlier this morning not looking very promising the Gold Fleet were able to complete the full five scheduled races. Race Officer Gerald Flynn commented "We were very pleased to complete all of the gold fleets racing this afternoon. It was great to see so many out of town teams and we like to get the maximum amount of races in!"

The Silver Fleet was won by Glendowie College skippered by Jonathan Turnbull and his crew of Claude McKeogh, Sam Liddell and Matthew Brewer. Turnbull commented "We managed to get a good start today and the wind being lighter than it was yesterday was ideal conditions for our team and helped us to sail a good race today."

Harken Schools Regatta at Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron - photo © Georgia Witt
Harken Schools Regatta at Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron - photo © Georgia Witt

Unfortunately due to light winds the race committee was only able to get one race completed due to the cut off time in order to race the gold fleet.

Overall Results:

Gold Fleet

PosSchoolSkipperR1R2R3R4R5Pts
1st4. Kerikeri High School (red)Frankie Dair 3149219
2nd2. Marlborough CollegeAli Gifford2582320
3rd7. Westlake Boys High SchoolTom Fyfe4394121
4th8. Selwyn CollegeHarry Butler1738625
5th9. Rosmini CollegeFrancesco Kayrouz 51111826
6th6. Kristin SchoolJackson Keon 11273528
7th3. Auckland GrammarLewis Anderson11625428
8th10. Takapuna GrammarJono Weston74107937
9th1. Kings CollegeJordan Stevenson88561037
10th5. Whangarei Boys High SchoolKeiran Ruffel69610738

Silver Fleet

PosSchoolSkipperR1Pts
1st3. Gledowie CollegeJonathan Turnbull11
2nd2. Kristin SchoolJack Rush22
3rd5. Bay of Islands Combined James Sheldon33
4th4. St. Kentigern College 2Braydon Bertelson44
5th1. Mahurangi CollegeMatthew Leydon88
6th6. St. Kentigern College1Jack Frewin88
7th7. Kerikeri High School (blue)Chris Geerkens88

For further information on the Harken Schools Regatta or the RNZYS Youth Training Programme please visit www.rnzys.org.nz

