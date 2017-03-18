Please select your home edition
Edition
Trident-UK 2012 May
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Rash Top-Long Sleeved
Rash Top-Long Sleeved
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Steve Thomas makes a clean sweep of the Perth Match Cup

by John Roberson today at 6:18 pm 16-18 March 2017
Perth Match Cup © WMRT / Outback to Ocean Photography

Local skipper Steve Thomas and his RPM Racing team have made a clean sweep of the Perth Match Cup, winning every race and confirming his qualification for next week's Match Cup Australia, the first championship level event of the 2017 World Match Racing Tour.

Also through to the event next week are second placed Evan Walker from Sydney and New Zealand skipper George Anyon of Auckland. Walker, who represents the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia, sailed a strong series, while Anyon was the surprise of the event, putting in a mature performance.

"It's awesome to have a clean sweep," admitted Thomas at the end of the day, "we really didn't expect that coming into the week. Although we hadn't sailed together before, everything came together pretty quickly and that helped us to build on all the tactical things we wanted to work on through the week. By the end of it we were feeling really comfortable."

Thomas's crew of Rhys Mara, Ben Robinson and Henry Kernot, all have enviable sailing CVs, and are no strangers to the top end of the leaderboard, but their ability to work together as a team has been remarkable. Steve Thomas has already qualified for the Tour event in northern Europe, and the team will be seeking invitations to other qualifiers.

Finishing third, and qualifying for next week's event was a big surprise for George Anyon and his crew, with this being George's first regatta at the helm of an M32. "I was surprised at how quickly I picked it up as a helm," he admitted, "the boats are actually quite simple, which is nice."

Despite overcast weather and some rain, there was a good breeze all day, which made for some great racing on the confined waters of the Swan River's Freshwater Bay. The regatta has been hosted by the Royal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club, which is also the venue for next week's event.

Overall Results:

1 Steve Thomas/RPM Racing (AUS)
2 Evan Walker/KA Match (AUS)
3 George Anyon/RNZYS Perfomance (NZL)
4 Will Boulden/Alpha Racing Team (AUS)
5 Brett Burvill/Edge Racing (AUS)
6 Victor Serezhkin/Gazprom Team (RUS)
7 Robbie Gibbs/Royal Perth Yacht Club (AUS)
8 Gemma Jones/RNZYS Performance (NZL)
9 Jeremy Koo/Sime Derby Foundations (MAS)
10 Will Dargaville/Rogue Racing (AUS)

Related Articles

Match Racing World Champion Robertson returns
With Tour Card to defend title Phil Robertson is back for the 2017 World Match Racing Tour season with one goal - to defend his Match Racing World Champion title. Posted on 8 Mar GKSS to host WMRT Gothenburg Match Cup
World Tour level event to qualify teams Gothenburg is the latest city to add to the growing list of WMRT World Tour level events that qualify teams into Championship level events and earn valuable points on the 2017 WMRT leaderboard. Posted on 5 Mar Monnin returns with 2017 Tour Card
Swiss Match Race Gentleman back for WMRT The 2016 season tested the Albert Riele Swiss Team to the maximum and with mixed results the team found themselves in unfamiliar territory on the WMRT leaderboard. Posted on 26 Feb All-Star lineup for Congressional Cup 2017
Joachim Aschenbrenner named as the 10th competitor Joachim Aschenbrenner DEN, has been named the tenth competitor in the 2017 Congressional Cup regatta, rounding out, "A great line-up!" in the words of Chairman Joe Seibert. Posted on 19 Feb Nespresso Youth Match Racing Regatta overall
Malcolm Parker crowned champion For the first time since James Spithill in 1999 the Nespresso Youth International Match Racing Cup belongs to the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club. Posted on 19 Feb Nespresso Youth Match Racing Regatta day 3
Boulden, Hughes, Parker and Eastman make the semifinals Day three of the NESPRESSO Youth International Match Racing Cup ended with the completion of the round robin and quarter finals with the sun coming out and the wind finally turning up after lunch. Posted on 18 Feb Nespresso Youth Match Racing Regatta day 2
Unbeated Boulden takes a clear lead Day two of the NESPRESSO Youth International Match Race Cup ended with only five of the sixteen scheduled flights remaining in the round robin. Posted on 17 Feb Nespresso Youth Match Racing Regatta day 1
Lead changes, wind shifts and the unwelcome rain! Day one of the NESPRESSO Youth International Match Race Cup saw lead changes, wind shifts and the unwelcome rain! The regatta hosted by the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron (RNZYS) got off to a late start with the teams left on dry land for the morning. Posted on 16 Feb WA Dragon State Championship Weekend 2
Perth Scoundrels retain the title The second weekend of the WA Dragon State Championships hosted by the Royal Freshwater Bay YC, was held over the weekend of 11-12 February on the Swan River in Perth. Posted on 15 Feb Nespresso Youth Match Racing Regatta preview
14 teams set at the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron (RNZYS) is hosting its premier Youth Match Racing Regatta, the NESPRESSO Youth International Match Racing Cup, from the 15th-19th of February at RNZYS, Westhaven, with competitors from all around Australasia. Posted on 14 Feb

Upcoming Events

Draycote Water SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Draycote Water SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar Hamble River SC Firefly Hamble Warming Pan for Firefly
Hamble River SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 19 Mar Grafham Water SC Sprint 15 & Sport Chris Black Perpetual Trophy Sprint 15 Open Meeting (Grafham Icicle) for Sprint 15 & Sport
Grafham Water SC- 19 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 19 Mar Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Massacre for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 19 Mar Island Barn Reservoir SC RS Aero Noble Marine UK Spring Championship for RS Aero
Island Barn Reservoir SC- 25 Mar Hayling Island SC RS Feva Spring Championship for RS Feva
Hayling Island SC- 25 Mar to 26 Mar Shustoke SC Comet Trio and GP14 Open Meeting for Comet Trio and GP14
Shustoke SC- 25 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 26 Mar
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy